Terra Sets Deadline for LUNA, LUNC, and USTC Recovery for Victims
Crypto News

Terra Sets Deadline for LUNA, LUNC, and USTC Recovery for Victims

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Terraform Labs provided important updates concerning investors’ crypto loss claims. According to the update, any person or entity with a valid crypto loss complaint can file their claims for consideration during the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy voting.

Terra’s recovery process will likely help the prices of LUNA, USTC, and LUNC recover as it repays its creditors. Notably, Terraform Labs crashed in May 2022, leading to severe losses for investors and creating FUD in the crypto market. 

Terraform Labs Provides Deadline for Affected Users’ Crypto Claims

Terraform Labs officially revealed the deadline for initial crypto loss claims. These claims are for entities in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Terraform Labs Limited (TLL) and Terraform Labs Pte Ltd. (TFL).

Only individuals and entities with a Crypto Loss Claim against TFL before January 21, 2024, and against TLL before July 1 are eligible for this recovery process.

Eligible claimants must file their claims in the TFL and TLL bankruptcy cases on or before 5:00 pm EST on August 21. Furthermore, any holder who fails to file a crypto loss claim before the deadline will remain a creditor until distribution is addressed.

Terraform Labs’ repayment efforts coincide with Mt. Gox’s repayment of its creditors who suffered losses in 2014.

What’s Next for LUNA and LUNC?

Some observers speculate that LUNA and LUNC could record price gains since the TFL and TLL bankruptcy process has renewed optimism in the Terra community.

TFL will reopen its Shuttle Bridge to enable the redemption of wrapped assets on the Terra Classic blockchain.

Following the court order, TFL will transfer all assets held in the Shuttle Bridge to new and secure wallets. Terraform Labs developers will also create a new and simplified Shuttle Bridge that enables users to redeem their wrapped assets.

The improved Shuttle Bridge will allow users to redeem their wrapped assets from bridge wallets. This redemption will continue until 30 days after TFL’s chapter 11 plan launches.

TFL will permanently close the Shuttle Bride and burn all unclaimed assets after the 30-day grace period ends.

Also, based on the bankruptcy court order and in compliance with the US SEC, TFL will start the process for 125 million LUNA. These LUNA tokens are currently staked with 49 validators selected on the recommendation of the Terra Delegation Committee.

Despite the renewed optimism in the Terra community, the prices of LUNC and LUNA have remained down in the last 24 hours. LUNC’s price at 6:47 am EST is $0.00008650, with a 2.8% decline in the past 24 hours. The token has gained 9.2% in the last seven days, suggesting renewed interest from the buyers.

Similarly, LUNA’s price within the same timeframe is $0.4281, slightly decreasing in the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, LUNA has gained 5.7% in the last week as the crypto market posts an improved performance.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
