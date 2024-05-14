Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT
Crypto News

Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino criticized Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse for supposedly spreading fear about USDT. In a recent interview, Garlinghouse highlighted the negative implications of the US government’s recent scrutiny of USDT.

In response, Ardoino indirectly called Garlinghouse an uninformed CEO who is spreading FUD about USDT to promote his soon-to-be-launched rival stablecoin. 

US Government’s Target On USDT Will Disrupt the Crypto Ecosystem, Garlinghouse Says

In a May 10 episode of the World Class podcast with Chris Vasquez, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse voiced his concerns regarding the US authorities’ recent scrutiny of Tether USDT.

Given Tether’s position in the industry, Garlinghouse noted that such a development could significantly impact the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Further, the Ripple CEO discussed other events within the crypto industry, including the arrest and sentencing of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Also, Garlinghouse noted the threat to the primary crypto asset, Bitcoin, from a technological evaluation.

Tether is the issuer and manager of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, which has a market cap of over $110 billion

Garlinghouse’s comment comes after several reports questioning the transparency and illicit use of USDT surfaced. According to a Bloomberg report, USDT stands as the most-used stablecoin for illegal activities. It noted that in 2023, more than 1.6% of Tether’s total volume was connected with criminal activities.

Further, the US government discovered that terrorist groups and users in some US-sanctioned countries use USDT. In April, the US Treasury Deputy Secretary, Adewale Adeyemo, testified before the Senate Banking Committee how Russia use USDT to circumvent US sanctions.

Also, a recent Deutsche Bank report questioned Tether’s operation’s stability and transparency. The report recounted the $41 million fine imposed on Tether by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for misrepresentating its reserve holdings. 

Tether CTO Ardoino’s Response

The CTO of Tether Ardoino slammed the Ripple CEO for inciting fear about USDT. Without directly mentioning Garlinghouse, the CTO referred to Garlinghouse’s assertions about US scrutiny on Tether. 

Tether’s CTO expressed doubts over the integrity of the comments from the unnamed CEO, seeing that his company is under SEC investigation. He indicated that the CEO is only trying to build his benefits by treading down USDT.

Ardoino stated,

“An uninformed CEO leading a company being investigated by the SEC and launching a competitive stablecoin (cui prodest) is being reported spreading fear about USDT.”

Further, Ardoino laid out USDT’s robust stance as the most used stablecoin worldwide. He pointed out that USDT has accumulated hundreds of millions of people in its user base. He also emphasized USDT’s price stability, liquidity reserve holdings, and trusted custodians.

In early April, Ripple announced its plans to launch a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar at 1:1. According to the blockchain payment firm, its coming stablecoin will run on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT
2 Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
3 El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury
4 Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?
5 TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content

Latest News

Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
Crypto News

Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

Rida Fatima
El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury
Crypto News

El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury

Rida Fatima

In a move that showcases its commitment to embracing the digital future, El Salvador has launched a groundbreaking Bitcoin Treasury Monitoring Website. The proof-of-reserve website provides real-time proof of the...

Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?
Crypto News

Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?

Rida Fatima

Recent PEPE charts signal a potential shift in its trajectory, prompting speculation among traders. PEPE has been breaking new highs since the end of last week when the price surged...

TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content
News

TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary
Neuralink’s First In-Human Brain Chip Implant Malfunctions
News

Neuralink’s First In-Human Brain Chip Implant Malfunctions

Krishi Chowdhary
$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins

Lora Pance
107 Mind-blowing Machine Learning Statistics 2024
Statistics

105+ Machine Learning Statistics for 2024 (Exploring AI Realms)

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.