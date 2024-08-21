Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees
Crypto News

Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • On August 19, Tether announced its stablecoin $USDT will launch on the Aptos blockchain.
  • The integration of $USDT on Aptos will allow for lower transaction fees.
  • The Aptos blockchain has shown significant growth in 2024 as its total value locked (TVL) has recently surpassed $370M.

Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees

Tether announced on Monday that its $USDT stablecoin will launch on the Aptos blockchain to lower transaction fees. Read on to discover more about the integration and what it means for the Aptos ecosystem.

Make Transactions More Economically Viable

$USDT is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This means that one $USDT aims to be equal to one USD.

According to its press release, the launch is part of Tether’s broader plan to make crypto more useful, convenient, and accessible. Aptos’ blockchain technology offers exceptional scalability and speed, aligning with Tether’s objective. 

The integration of $USDT on Aptos could provide users with ‘extremely low gas fees, costing only a fraction of a penny’. 

Potential of Aptos

According to Artemis Terminal, the Aptos blockchain has shown growth across a range of metrics this year. Aptos’ average daily active users (DAU) surged from 96K in January to 170K in July.

Additionally, a record-breaking 157 million transactions were processed in a single day in May 2024.Tether

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted that Aptos’ advanced technology will facilitate ‘faster and more cost-effective transactions’ with $USDT. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Aptos, as the integration of $USDT will expand the blockchain’s user base.

As a member of the Aptos community, I’m looking forward to seeing builders across Aptos’ hefty ecosystem combine strengths with Tether and leverage Move on Aptos to push the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve for users globally.Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs

In July, the multichain analytics platform Nansen partnered with Aptos to bring its on-chain data and analytics to Aptos’ ecosystem.

Moving Forward

With the new integration, Aptos’ blockchain technology will enable more cost-effective transactions in $USDT. Will the collaboration significantly expand Aptos’ user base? We’ll have to wait and see.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

Most Popular News

1 Where to Watch Yellowstone Online in 2024 | A Detailed Guide
2 Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees
3 Is Advanced Technology Making Us Smarter, or the Reverse?
4 NFT Awareness & Adoption Around the World – The Latest Statistics and Trends
5 The Top 7 Best War Movies in 2024 and Where to Watch Them

Latest News

Where to watch Yellowstone
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Yellowstone Online in 2024 | A Detailed Guide

Justin Van Gent
advanced technology
Community Contributions

Is Advanced Technology Making Us Smarter, or the Reverse?

Renee Johnson

There is so much new advanced technology on the market these days that it is impossible to keep track of. Every time we think we’ve caught up with the latest...

Crypto Statistics

NFT Awareness & Adoption Around the World – The Latest Statistics and Trends

Kate Sukhanova

These NFT awareness and adoption statistics reflect a shift in the public attitude towards digital assets. Although non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were initially a niche phenomenon, they’ve become more mainstream in...

Best war movies
Streaming News & Events

The Top 7 Best War Movies in 2024 and Where to Watch Them

Justin Van Gent
Donald Trump Wants To Name Elon Musk to His Cabinet
Crypto News

Donald Trump Wants To Name Elon Musk to His Cabinet

Yi Ping Bao
As $BTC Rebounds to $59K, Technical Indicators Suggest a Potential Short Squeeze 
Crypto News

As $BTC Rebounds to $59K, Technical Indicators Suggest a Potential Short Squeeze 

Lora Pance
Binance Returns to India, Still Has to Pay $86M in Taxes
Crypto News

Binance Returns to India, Still Has to Pay $86M in Taxes – Will It Comply?

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.