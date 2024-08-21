Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees

Tether announced on Monday that its $USDT stablecoin will launch on the Aptos blockchain to lower transaction fees. Read on to discover more about the integration and what it means for the Aptos ecosystem.
Make Transactions More Economically Viable
According to its press release, the launch is part of Tether’s broader plan to make crypto more useful, convenient, and accessible. Aptos’ blockchain technology offers exceptional scalability and speed, aligning with Tether’s objective.
The integration of $USDT on Aptos could provide users with ‘extremely low gas fees, costing only a fraction of a penny’.
Potential of Aptos
According to Artemis Terminal, the Aptos blockchain has shown growth across a range of metrics this year. Aptos’ average daily active users (DAU) surged from 96K in January to 170K in July.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted that Aptos’ advanced technology will facilitate ‘faster and more cost-effective transactions’ with $USDT. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Aptos, as the integration of $USDT will expand the blockchain’s user base.
In July, the multichain analytics platform Nansen partnered with Aptos to bring its on-chain data and analytics to Aptos’ ecosystem.
Moving Forward
With the new integration, Aptos’ blockchain technology will enable more cost-effective transactions in $USDT. Will the collaboration significantly expand Aptos’ user base? We’ll have to wait and see.
References
- Tether (USD₮) To Launch on Aptos Blockchain (Tether)
- Aptos Metric Comparison (Artemis Terminal)
- Nansen Partners with Aptos to Elevate Onchain Analytics in the Aptos Ecosystem (Nasen)
