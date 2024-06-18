Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability
Crypto News

Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether ($USDT), has unveiled a gold-backed ‘tethered asset’ called $aUSDT for financial stability. 

Tethered assets are a new category of digital assets designed by Tether to stabilize prices through strategies like over-collateralization.

While $USDT is pegged to the US dollar (most of the time), $aUSDT is unique in that it is backed by a physical asset – gold stored in Switzerland

Let’s explore the factors behind $aUSDT contributing to potential trustworthiness and resilience in the DeFi landscape

$aUSDT’s Gold Integration

Tether tokens are stablecoins on the blockchain pegged directly to real-world currencies at a 1:1 ratio. 

Per this press release, $aUSDT is created for users who prefer a more tangible crypto payment solution. However, they must over-collateralize their positions by minting new tokens up to 75% of the collateral amount. 

Over-collateralization is a risk control approach that protects collateralized assets from potential losses by being backed by more than their value.

A beneficial aspect of the $aUSDT asset is being over-collateralized on-chain by Tether Gold ($XAUT).

Launched in 2020, with a current market cap of $569M, $XAUT is a stablecoin pegged to the value of one troy ounce (around 31 g) of gold. It offers numerous advantages through blockchain technology: 

  • Ownership of real-world gold 
  • Easy transfers compared to physical gold, which is traditionally difficult to move 
  • Divisible into portions as small as one microgram of gold
  • Trading around the clock, unlike tangible gold, which may have limited trading hours 
  • Redeemable for gold bars, which can be sent to any Switzerland address
  • It’s typically cheaper to store gold on-chain than physically

By integrating $XAUT, $aUSDT combines the dollar’s utility with gold’s timeless value.

Tether’s Novel Digital Asset Platform

$aUSDT is the first edition of tethered assets to join Tether’s newly launched platform, Alloy, held on the Ethereum mainnet. 

Alloy is an open platform that enables the creation of tethered assets through robust mechanics. It was created by Moon Gold NA, SA de CV, and Moon Gold El Salvador, S.A. de CV, and authorized by the CNAD in El Salvador

On the platform, users can deposit more collateral (for example, $XAUT) than the value of the digital currency they want to create. This acts like a safety net, protecting against price fluctuations because liquidators can step in to buy at a lower price through tethered assets

Alloy by Tether aims to redefine stability in the digital economy by combining the strengths of a stable unit of account with the security and reliability of gold.’​Tether

Additionally, tethered assets will become available on secondary markets for buying and selling. 

Potential yield-bearing products broaden Alloy’s appeal by enabling tethered asset holders to generate additional income and returns.

The Potential of Fusing Gold and FIAT 

Tether’s $aUSDT introduction could lead to significant advancements in the stablecoin ecosystem and broader financial realm. 

Merging fiat’s stability with gold’s intrinsic value introduces a layer of resilience and security against economic volatility

Minting $aUST on Alloy is now available. With its market cap already hitting over $8M – backed by 140.67 kg of gold – there’s clear interest in tethered assets already. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting.Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

Most Popular News

1 Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability
2 CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?
3 Where to Watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 – Live Stream
4 Where to Watch Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 – Live Stream
5 Top 10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series In 2024

Latest News

CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?
Crypto News

CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?

Alex Popa
France vs Netherlands Euro 2024
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 – Live Stream

Anwesha Roy

With the Euro 2024 Group stage well underway, we are all eager to find out where to watch France vs Netherlands, the Group D match to be held in Leipzig,...

Spain vs Italy Euro 2024
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 – Live Stream

William Baxter

Looking for how to watch Spain vs Italy EURO 2024 match? This is the guide you need. Like you, we’re glad we didn’t have to wait long to watch some...

10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series in 2024
Entertainment Statistics, Statistics

Top 10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series In 2024

Diana Ploscaru
Cybergang UNC3944 Shifts Focus on Social Engineering Attacks on SaaS Applications
News

Cybergang UNC3944 Switches to Using Social Engineering Attacks on SaaS Applications

Krishi Chowdhary
Where to Watch House of the Dragon
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2—A Full Guide

Diana Ploscaru
Hamas Hacker Group Orchestrating Attacks in Palestine & Egypt
News

Hamas-Linked Hacker Group Accused of Orchestrating Attacks in Palestine & Egypt

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.