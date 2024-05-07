TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC

AC Milan and TG.Casino’s ($TGC) deal on May 6 is a turning point for crypto casinos. After becoming the team’s official regional iGaming partner in Europe, TG.Casino could become the crypto industry’s most important GameFi and GambleFi project.

Token holders can win exclusive benefits like VIP access to the San Siro stadium and official AC Milan jerseys.

This brings crucial utility and increased adoption to $TGC but also spotlights crypto casinos in general, including Mega Dice ($DICE), another crypto casino project that promises more benefits to token holders, like 4,500+ casino games, 60+ sports, loot boxes, and crypto futures.

Let’s discuss how AC Milan’s deal with TG.Casino bodes well for crypto casino tokens like $TGC and $DICE.

Benefits of Crypto Casinos and $TGC Performance

Crypto casinos leverage blockchain technology to offer players a fair, transparent, and highly rewarding gambling experience.

Here’s what to expect:

Anonymity and privacy, with only an email address required for most crypto casinos

Quick deposits and withdrawals, with payments approved and processed instantly

Low transaction costs averaging $1–2 per transaction, no matter the size

Global accessibility for players around the world

Provable fairness due to the immutable nature of crypto transactions

No third-party interference, making the experience more accessible, with no payment delays and disputes

One of the most popular crypto casinos is $TGC, launched on CoinMarketCap at $0.2329 on January 4, 2024. It reached an ATH of $0.8505 on February 11, a 265% increase in 39 days.

Since then, the token has been in a downtrend, with another peak at $0.7237 on March 17 and a fall to $0.50 three days later.

The project currently has a market cap of $3.56M, with a 24-hour volume of over $400K.

$TGC’s announcement of the AC Milan deal has also attracted significant positive feedback from users on X, where the platform has over 19,000 followers.

⚽️ TG Casino x AC Milan ⚽️ TG Casino is proud to formally announce our new partnership with AC Milan @acmilan

Joining them as their iGaming partner in Europe. Players at TG Casino will soon be able to win money can’t buy AC Milan experiences and merchandise!… pic.twitter.com/wPDsM03Td4 — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) May 6, 2024

Many in the community expect the token to go parabolic following this announcement, but the project is no longer in presale, so any future profits might be limited.

But $DICE is an upcoming crypto casino still in presale. It’s cheaper than $TGC ($.069 vs $0.261) and promises similar benefits to investors.

$DICE – Upcoming Crypto Casino to Rival $TGC

$DICE has raised over $796,000 in less than a month and is currently valued at $0.069/token.

The crypto casino is similar to $TGC in scope and offers the following benefits:

Crypto futures of up to 1,000x leverage (unique to $DICE)

Crypto futures of up to 1,000x leverage (unique to $DICE) Preferential access to game features

Loot boxes, rewards, and cashback bought with $DICE

Loot boxes, rewards, and cashback bought with $DICE 5M $DICE airdrop for early bird investors (1M more than $TGC)

$2.25M airdrop in three seasons ($750K/season)

$2.25M airdrop in three seasons ($750K/season) Staking capabilities with rewards and bonuses

Staking capabilities with rewards and bonuses

$DICE tradability with other cryptocurrencies

Over 4,500 casino games and 60+ sports (more than $TGC's 30+ sports)

Over 4,500 casino games and 60+ sports Instant casino accessibility on Telegram

Instant casino accessibility on Telegram Minimal fees due to decentralized payments

The project has already amassed over 27,000 followers on X, more than $TGC (8,000), and their community is constantly growing.

Though its presale is still ongoing, Mega Dice is currently the second-most popular crypto casino in the community.

It also has a 25% referral program, limited-edition NFTs, and daily rewards based on casino performance, similar to $TGC’s presale rewards.

Unlike $TGC, $DICE has clearer and more detailed tokenomics and an equally comprehensive whitepaper. Its roadmap has five phases, with a DEX launch in the last phase. The project is currently in its first phase, with the presale below $1M raised.

Investors still have time to buy Mega Dice, especially since its price prediction shows a bullish uptrend.

The project promises to improve the crypto casino industry with a more fleshed-out GameFi ecosystem and more passive income opportunities.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about Mega Dice.

Parting Thoughts

The deal between TG.Casino and AC Milan suggests unprecedented development of the crypto casino industry. GameFi and GambleFi could also become central to future crypto projects.

The real-world adoption of a crypto casino token builds a strong foundation for future casino projects like $DICE. Its presale information shows many innovative features that should contribute to its future success.

However, crypto projects are volatile, so DYOR thoroughly, read the whitepaper, and invest responsibly to avoid costly mistakes.

