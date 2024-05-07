TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC

AC Milan and TG.Casino’s ($TGC) deal on May 6 is a turning point for crypto casinos. After becoming the team’s official regional iGaming partner in Europe, TG.Casino could become the crypto industry’s most important GameFi and GambleFi project.
Token holders can win exclusive benefits like VIP access to the San Siro stadium and official AC Milan jerseys.
This brings crucial utility and increased adoption to $TGC but also spotlights crypto casinos in general, including Mega Dice ($DICE), another crypto casino project that promises more benefits to token holders, like 4,500+ casino games, 60+ sports, loot boxes, and crypto futures.
Let’s discuss how AC Milan’s deal with TG.Casino bodes well for crypto casino tokens like $TGC and $DICE.
Benefits of Crypto Casinos and $TGC Performance
Crypto casinos leverage blockchain technology to offer players a fair, transparent, and highly rewarding gambling experience.
Here’s what to expect:
Since then, the token has been in a downtrend, with another peak at $0.7237 on March 17 and a fall to $0.50 three days later.
$TGC’s announcement of the AC Milan deal has also attracted significant positive feedback from users on X, where the platform has over 19,000 followers.
⚽️ TG Casino x AC Milan ⚽️
TG Casino is proud to formally announce our new partnership with AC Milan @acmilan
Joining them as their iGaming partner in Europe.
Players at TG Casino will soon be able to win money can’t buy AC Milan experiences and merchandise!… pic.twitter.com/wPDsM03Td4
— TG Casino (@TGCasino_) May 6, 2024
Many in the community expect the token to go parabolic following this announcement, but the project is no longer in presale, so any future profits might be limited.
But $DICE is an upcoming crypto casino still in presale. It’s cheaper than $TGC ($.069 vs $0.261) and promises similar benefits to investors.
$DICE – Upcoming Crypto Casino to Rival $TGC
The crypto casino is similar to $TGC in scope and offers the following benefits:
The project has already amassed over 27,000 followers on X, more than $TGC (8,000), and their community is constantly growing.
Though its presale is still ongoing, Mega Dice is currently the second-most popular crypto casino in the community.
It also has a 25% referral program, limited-edition NFTs, and daily rewards based on casino performance, similar to $TGC’s presale rewards.
Unlike $TGC, $DICE has clearer and more detailed tokenomics and an equally comprehensive whitepaper. Its roadmap has five phases, with a DEX launch in the last phase. The project is currently in its first phase, with the presale below $1M raised.
Investors still have time to buy Mega Dice, especially since its price prediction shows a bullish uptrend.
The project promises to improve the crypto casino industry with a more fleshed-out GameFi ecosystem and more passive income opportunities.
Visit the official presale website to learn more about Mega Dice.
Parting Thoughts
The deal between TG.Casino and AC Milan suggests unprecedented development of the crypto casino industry. GameFi and GambleFi could also become central to future crypto projects.
The real-world adoption of a crypto casino token builds a strong foundation for future casino projects like $DICE. Its presale information shows many innovative features that should contribute to its future success.
However, crypto projects are volatile, so DYOR thoroughly, read the whitepaper, and invest responsibly to avoid costly mistakes.
