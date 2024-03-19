Countries
Crypto News

The 5th Scape Presale is Nearing Its Goal: Early Investors Will Receive Lifetime Benefits?

Will Macmaster
Updated:
The AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) markets are one of the hottest in the tech world right now.

All major tech players, from Meta to Apple are developing their programs and looking to tap into the trend. 

However, the new player in the $9.07B strong crypto AR/VR market could blow the competition away and become the leader in the industry.

5th Scape (5SCAPE) is a new project built on the ETH network, that’s developing world-class blockchain VR games and headset technology.

It managed to raise over $1.5 million in its ongoing ICO. What’s more, they raised it in under two months – even some larger projects took their time before they saw such funding! 

Let’s check it out in more detail.

5th Scape (5SCAPE) – Pioneering a Unified Ecosystem for VR and AR Innovation

5th Scape is on a mission to redefine the landscape of VR and AR by establishing the first-of-its-kind ecosystem that brings together leading minds in the field. 

With a keen focus on VR gaming, hardware, and animations, their approach is data-driven, aiming to innovate and connect in ways we’ve yet to see.

The cornerstone of 5th Scape’s strategy is making VR accessible to everyone. 

They’re doubling down on creating VR experiences that are compatible with well-loved headsets, including the Oculus Rift and Meta Quest 3. 

Their ambition doesn’t stop there, they also want to develop their own VR headset and an AR gaming chair, which will effectively give them a monopoly over the market.

The team is also developing their own set of VR games. Titles like Cage Conquest, Epic Cricket Arena, Immersive Kickoff, Archery Master, and Thrust Hunter are in the pipeline. 

Cage Conquest, in particular, has been generating a lot of conversation. The team has recently shared more details about the game, including a sneak peek at the fighters, ramping up excitement for the presale phase. 

This move not only demonstrates the project’s progress but also signifies a major step forward in engaging with the community and attracting attention to the presale.

cafe conqueror 5SCAPE

Strategic Token Allocation – Ensuring Stability and Long-Term Value in the 5SCAPE Ecosystem

All of these futures are controlled through the 5SCAPE, the project’s native token. It’s the key that unlocks a universe of interactions across 5th Scape’s VR games, hardware, and developer marketplace.

But that’s not all. If you’re holding 5SCAPE tokens, you’re in for more than just that. The project offers a staking program that rewards you for your active participation, allowing you to earn more tokens just by being involved. 

Plus, in a move to democratize decision-making, token holders get a say in how funds are distributed within the marketplace projects. 

As a token holder, you’ll also gain lifetime access to everything that the project releases – compelling VR content like games, animations, educational content, and more.

Now, let’s dive into the nuts and bolts of 5SCAPE’s tokenomics. The total supply caps at 5.21 billion tokens. 

During the presale, 80% of these tokens are up for grabs, with the team eyeing a fundraising goal of up to $15 million. 

The presale is structured in 12 stages, kicking off with tokens priced at $0.00187 and climbing to $0.0087 by the final stage, before hitting the listing price of $0.01. To date, the initiative has already raised over $1,500,000.

The distribution of the remaining 20% of tokens is carefully planned, with 10% earmarked for ensuring liquidity on exchanges. 

To keep things fair and steady, tokens bought during the presale come with a lock and vesting schedule. Buyers will see 40% of their tokens released at the token launch, with the rest unlocking over the following 8 weeks. 

In Summary

The race to become the frontrunner in the rapidly growing AR/VR space is heating up, and 5th Scape appears to be a strong contender. 

With impressive funding during their ongoing presale, they’ve proven that there’s significant interest and belief in their ambitious plans to create a unified ecosystem for VR gaming, hardware, and innovation. 

Seeing how the whole VR market is expected to grow 22% by 2025, it is reasonable why crypto influencers believe that it could be the next Sandbox.

By developing experiences compatible with popular headsets like the Oculus Rift and Meta Quest 3, as well as their hardware, they’re positioning themselves as a one-stop-shop for all things VR.

The presale is still ongoing, and with the level of interest it’s generating, it might be worth considering joining the ranks of early investors before the opportunity slips away.

 

