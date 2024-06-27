Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee
Crypto News

The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

On June 22, CoinStats, a crypto portfolio manager, halted its services after an attack on its wallets. Due to the firm’s swift action, the hacker could only access 1.3% of all CoinStats wallets, carting away $2 million in crypto assets.

According to CoinStats CEO Narek Gevorgyan, the hack, which affected 1,590 crypto wallets, is reportedly connected to a social engineering attack. The hacker deceived a CoinStats employee into downloading malicious software on his computer. 

CoinStats to Support Victims of Suspected Social Engineering Hack

Five days after the incident, on June 26, Gevorgyan took to X to table the discoveries of an internal investigation into the hack. The CEO said the hack resulted from a compromise of CoinStats’ AWS infrastructure, noting that evidence points towards a social engineering attack targeted at a CoinStats employee.

In context, social engineering is one of the most used hack tactics. It allows hackers to manipulate or deceive victims into giving them access to their computer systems. 

The CEO tweeted that one of their employees met a similar fate. This allowed the criminals to access and steal funds from 1,590 CoinStats Wallets. The CEO’s tweet did not directly mention refunding affected users. However, he noted that CoinStats regrets the incident and is discussing possible ways to support the hack victims.

Meanwhile, reports from community members reveal the recent hack resulted in greater losses than what CoinStats disclosed. According to a Wu Blockchain report, a wallet linked to Blurr.eth supposedly lost 3,657 MKR tokens, worth around $8.7 million. 

Wu Blockchain noted that the hacker sold the stolen Maker (MKR) coins on the chain for 2,482 Ether. This token dump resulted in a 7% short-term price decline for MKR. However, CoinStats has yet to comment or accept the claims. 

Similar Recent Crypto Hacks

The rising incidence of security breaches has sparked concerns among crypto users and service providers. Reports show the crypto industry has lost millions of dollars in assets to such activities. 

Social engineering attacks are becoming increasingly popular among these attacks. One of the most recent ones is the CoinGecko data breach, which occurred in June. Reports indicate that the attackers breached the popular crypto data aggregator through a third-party email marketing platform, GetResponse

The CoinGecko breach occurred via a similar tactic to the CoinStats hack. According to CoinGecko’s June 7 announcement, the hacker compromised a GetResponse employee’s email account. The GetResponse team confirm the data breach on June 6 at 11:58 AM UTC. 

Due to the breach, sensitive user information such as user names, IP addresses, email addresses, and other metadata, including subscription plans and sign-up dates, were compromised. 

The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee

According to data from blockchain security firm Immunefi, crypto hack cases in 2024 led to losses of more than $473 million as of May 2024. While this figure is significantly large, it represents an approximately 20% decrease from the $595.4 million losses recorded over the same period in 2023.

About $73.6 million were lost to crypto hacks and rug pulls in April 2024 alone, and over $52.3 million in May. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget
2 The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee
3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?
4 New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?
5 The US Just Sold 3,940 $BTC, Joining Germany’s 6,500 $BTC Sale – Coordinated Maneuver?

Latest News

Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget
Crypto News

Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget

Rida Fatima
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?

Rida Fatima

After trading above $0.16 in early June, Dogecoin (DOGE) now plays around the $0.12 threshold, a critical level that could determine its next direction. The meme coin has faced significant bearish...

New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?

Leah Alger

While Pepe’s ($PEPE) price has been fluctuating, a new meme coin has hopped onto the market, drawing attention and sparking investor interest. Inspired by $PEPE, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) sets itself...

he US Just Sold 3,940 $BTC, Joining Germany’s 6,500 $BTC Sale – Coordinated Maneuver?
Crypto News

The US Just Sold 3,940 $BTC, Joining Germany’s 6,500 $BTC Sale – Coordinated Maneuver?

Alex Popa
Waymo Opens Its Self-Driving Cab Services to Everyone in San Francisco
News

Waymo Opens Its Self-Driving Cab Services to Everyone in San Francisco

Krishi Chowdhary
How to Watch Euro Round of 16 Free
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Round of 16 in Euro 2024 FREE From Anywhere in the World

Joel Timothy
Snapchat Introduces Features To Combat Sextortion Against Teens 
News

Snapchat Introduces New Features to Combat Sextortion & Protect Teens

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.