Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home The End Kicks In – SEC Files Final Response In Ripple Case
Crypto News

The End Kicks In – SEC Files Final Response In Ripple Case

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved to the waiting phase for the final court verdict on the long-existing lawsuit.

According to the latest update, the SEC has filed its final response for the remedies phase. After discussing the necessary redactions with Ripple’s counsel, the regulator submitted its documents. 

SEC Counters Ripple’s Opposition To Its Opening Brief

After deliberating with Ripple’s counsel the previous day, the SEC filed its final reply in the Ripple XRP case. In its filing, the SEC contested Ripple’s opposition to its opening remedies brief, arguing that the court should grant its initial request for an injunction. 

Further, the SEC highlighted the possibility of Ripple’s violation of laws through its institutional sales of XRP. Also, SEC elaborated that Ripple’s business activities hover around XRP sales to institutional customers such as ODL clients. 

The injunction would serve as a check against any future violation of the law by the company. Also, the SEC reported that Ripple has failed to act according to the court’s order regarding its post-complaint ODL sales. 

The regulator pointed out that the blockchain firm should have focused more on non-securities programmatic XRP sales. However, Ripple has continued selling XRP to institutional customers, which the court declared a form of investment contract.

The blockchain payment company has opposed the regulator’s demand for an injunction and disgorgement, saying they are unwarranted. Further, the firm requested that the court reduce the civil penalty to $10 million from the original $876 million.

However, the SEC waved off Ripple’s request for the court to approve just $10 million as the civil penalty. The regulator argued that such a “negligible” penalty is unfit for the firm’s violations.

Pro-XRP Attorneys React To SEC’s Filing

Following the SEC’s final response in the Ripple case, some prominent attorneys reacted on the X platform. In a recent post, Attorney Bill Morgan stated that the probability of the court granting the SEC’s permanent injunction request is high.

According to him, such an action would negatively impact Ripple’s ODL sales of XRP. However, Morgan still thinks it’s wrong for the court to categorize ODL sales as investment contracts. 

He also blamed Ripple for failing to differentiate between programmatic and institutional sales during the summary judgment phase of the case.

The lawyer believed that the blockchain firm could handle the matter on appeal. 

Apart from Morgan, XRP advocate and attorney Jeremy Hogan reacted to the filing, noting that the SEC’s response marked the end of the briefs. According to him, the regulator brought nothing new in its debate.

While keeping the end in view, Hogan stated: “Just waiting for The Judge now!

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 The End Kicks In – SEC Files Final Response In Ripple Case
2 Ether Traders Stack Up Short Positions as Grayscale Pulls Plans for ETH Futures ETF
3 Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation
4 AI in Education Market Statistics – Key Trends & Figures For 2024
5 Apple Unveils New iPad Pro, iPad Air, Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard in ‘Let Loose’ Event

Latest News

Ether Traders Stack Up Short Positions as Grayscale Pulls Plans for ETH Futures ETF
Crypto News

Ether Traders Stack Up Short Positions as Grayscale Pulls Plans for ETH Futures ETF

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation

Rida Fatima

Despite negative reports from people who label it a scam project, Shiba Inu continues to dominate the crypto scene.  The token faced severe criticism over the past year, which led...

AI in education market statistics
Statistics

AI in Education Market Statistics – Key Trends & Figures For 2024

Kate Sukhanova

Today, it’s hard to name an industry that isn’t being impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, and education is no exception. From personalized learning to grading assistance and generating curricula,...

Apple Releases New Versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air
News

Apple Unveils New iPad Pro, iPad Air, Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard in ‘Let Loose’ Event

Krishi Chowdhary
TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill
News

TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogeverse presale raises over $13M
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?

Alex Popa
ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs
Crypto News

ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.