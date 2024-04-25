The Most Visited Meme Coins on DEXTools – Should You Buy Them?

Investing in meme coins can be a rollercoaster ride due to a lack of information about the projects. However, DEXTools offers a seamless platform for users to swap tokens effortlessly with its Multswap feature.

The platform’s hot list shows the most popular meme coins. But not all meme coins are real. Some are scams that disappear quickly.

This article lists hot meme coins on DEXTools, such as PEPE, WIF, DUKO, PORK, and MEW. Read on to find out more about these projects and their features.

What are Meme Coins?

This is a category of cryptocurrency that focuses on fun and trends. People create them based on popular internet memes or jokes. For instance, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created the popular Dogecoin (DOGE) as a joke.

Unlike regular cryptocurrencies, meme coins don’t have a serious purpose, such as buying goods or services. Instead, they’re more like digital collectibles or games. People trade them just for profits or to join in on the latest internet craze.

Furthermore, Meme coins often have catchy names and logos inspired by memes, which can make them popular quickly.

However, since memes are mostly for fun, they can be risky to invest in, as their value can change a lot. So, apply proper risk management before investing in a meme coin.

Pepe (PEPE) – Meme Coin Gaining Significant Traction

PEPE, which surged to a more than $1 billion market cap during a bearish market, is now among the top coins trending in DEXTools. According to CoinMarketCap data, its market cap is now around $3.1 billion, occupying the #36 spot among the top cryptos in the world.

Pepe $PEPE is trading around $0.0000076 with a volume of over $8 million. In the past 24 hours, PEPE has been down 5.22%. However, in the past hour, the bulls have come back, as the coin has increased by 5.63%.

On April 23, the team shared on the X platform that the token has been listed on Coinbase Perpetual. Following this development, its price flew from $0.000006 to $0.000008.

This could even attract more institutions and big investors to the project, increasing demand for the coin.

Dogwifhat (WIF) – Top SOL-Based Memecoin with $2.9 Billion MCap

Currently, this is the biggest meme coin under the Solana ecosystem. It is the third largest overall meme coin, with a market cap of $2.9 billion, following Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Last month, this coin jumped by more than 15 times, giving early sweet gains. Interestingly, the project is receiving support from top platforms like OKX. For instance, on April 15, OKX shared a post on X relating to WIF, which drove more investors’ interest.

Another bullish catalyst is CoinBase potential listing. If Dogwifhat gets listed on a giant exchange like Coinbase, the price could really take off.

On April 18, 2024, CoinBase posted that the exchange will list WIF on perpetual futures today.

Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) – Trending Solana-based Meme Coin

MEW is the first of its kind to stand against the dominance of a Dog-themed meme coin. The project wants the cat meme coin to become more popular in the meme space.

MEW has gained significant popularity in the crypto space, attracting not only cat lovers but top investors.

More than 190,000 wallets hold MEW tokens right now. What’s more interesting about this project is that the bullish sentiment is very active and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

According to DEXTools, this coin is among the top trending coins on its platform this week. MEW token is among the top tokens exchanged on the Phantom platform, which shows just how popular this project is.

Dukocoin ($DUKO) – Solana Based Meme Coin for Dog Enthusiasts

DUKO is another Solana-based token poised for significant growth in the meme space. On April 24, 2024, this meme coin surged by more than 31.21% and also entered DEXTool’s top trending coins.

However, as investors began to make some profit, DUKO dropped, trading at $0.00252. This represents a drop of 14%. Interestingly, this price drop doesn’t stop the massive engagement within the community and X platform.

With the community supporting the project, it could enter tier 1 exchange faster. Some influencers even predict that the coin will reach a market cap of more than $1 billion.

Pepe Fork ($PORK) – The Frog-Themed Meme Coin

Pepe Fork is a coin that is inspired by the popular Pepe token but with an added froggy twist. This coin came to life to correct some of Pepe’s main mistakes, and it has been doing well since then.

The goal of PepeFork is to rebuild trust in a token that actually does something useful.

In the past 24 hours, Pepe Fork has been on the radar of top trading platforms. For instance, LBank shared that Pepe Fork is holding the first position of top coin searched about this week.

This shows that tons of investors are really interested in this project. This interest is reflected in the price. According to DEXTools, in the past hour, the coin has surged more than 3.5%. Plus, over the last week, PORK has recorded an increase of 41.96%.

Things to Know Before Buying Meme Coins

Meme coins can be exciting, but there are a few things to know first:

Support From Community: Do your research to know the size and engagement of the coin’s community. With this, you can gauge the level of support and potential for growth.

Team Behind the Project: Always confirm and know the team behind or developing any memecoin before buying. This will help evaluate the expertise and credibility of the coin’s development team and assess its ability to deliver on promises.

Market Trends: Knowing the market trend and investor’s sentiment about a coin will let you know its potential for short-term and long-term growth.

Only invest what you can afford to lose: Meme coins are a gamble. Don’t put in more money than you’re okay with losing.

Conclusion

As the meme coin frenzy continues to captivate the crypto world, looking for a hot project is crucial. By exploring top-performing meme coins on DEXTools, investors can potentially uncover hidden gems.

However, caution and thorough research are necessary, as the memecoin landscape is notoriously volatile.