The UK’s FCA Provides Extra Guidance on Crypto Regulations Following Lack of Compliance

Many Crypto Services Don’t Warn Investors of Potential Risks
FCA Fined a Member of the Coinbase Group $3.5M
Conclusion – More Crypto Firms Need to Comply with FCA Regulations
To reduce crypto investment risks, the UK’s FCA recently provided more guidance on its regulatory framework surrounding how crypto companies advertise their services.
Let’s explore the FCA’s long compliance path and why crypto companies should adhere.
The FCA’s main requirement for crypto-based promotions is that they must be transparent, fair, and not misleading.
Despite officially introducing cryptoasset promotion regulations in October 2023, the FCA gave advance warning of the changes in June 2023 to give crypto platforms time to adjust.
After seeing that not all companies would be able to comply by the deadline, the FCA gave certain firms extra leeway to comply by January 2024.
However, not long after the rules came into effect, the UK’s financial regulator identified these shortcomings in many firms:
The FCA issued 53 new warnings to unauthorized and cloned crypto services this week alone.
We’ve issued 53 new #FCAWarnings to unauthorised and clone firms in the past week. Protect yourself and find all recent warnings https://t.co/0qLeqfKYJ0 pic.twitter.com/d84dXeRCbp
— Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) August 2, 2024
As well as being issued warnings, they may face severe penalties. For example, the FCA fined CB Payments Limited (part of the Coinbase Group) $3.5M for continuing to serve high-risk customers despite being banned from the VREQ.
To ensure other crypto companies don’t face similar issues, the FCA advises them to take these steps:
The FCA is enhancing oversight in the crypto industry to mitigate investment risks made through poor promotional practices.
The FCA’s continuous updating of its guidelines and now issuing warnings and fines shows that there is a pressing need for crypto companies to abide by its regulations.
