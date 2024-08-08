The UK’s FCA Provides Extra Guidance on Crypto Regulations Following Lack of Compliance

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has provided more guidance on its cryptoasset regulations following insufficient changes by many crypto companies.

To reduce crypto investment risks, the UK’s FCA recently provided more guidance on its regulatory framework surrounding how crypto companies advertise their services.

Revised rules are necessary because, since introducing them in October 2023, the FCA has issued 1K warnings, removed 48 apps from UK app stores, and dished out some hefty fines.

Let’s explore the FCA’s long compliance path and why crypto companies should adhere.

Many Crypto Services Don’t Warn Investors of Potential Risks

The FCA’s main requirement for crypto-based promotions is that they must be transparent, fair, and not misleading.

Despite officially introducing cryptoasset promotion regulations in October 2023, the FCA gave advance warning of the changes in June 2023 to give crypto platforms time to adjust.

After seeing that not all companies would be able to comply by the deadline, the FCA gave certain firms extra leeway to comply by January 2024.

However, not long after the rules came into effect, the UK’s financial regulator identified these shortcomings in many firms:

Cooling-off periods : Not explaining the purpose of a cooling-off period to investors

: Not explaining the purpose of a cooling-off period to investors Risk warnings : Not warning investors of the potential risks

: Not warning investors of the potential risks Client categorization : Guiding consumers toward specific categories rather than enabling them to make their own investment decisions

: Guiding consumers toward specific categories rather than enabling them to make their own investment decisions Assessment design : Not appropriately assessing investors’ crypto knowledge or experience before making investments

: Not appropriately assessing investors’ crypto knowledge or experience before making investments Record keeping: Not clearly representing how they record data or take the appropriate steps to verify the data’s accuracy

Not clearly representing how they record data or take the appropriate steps to verify the data’s accuracy Due diligence: Not explaining when and how a crypto asset would fail alongside the risks associated with promoting crypto

FCA Fined a Member of the Coinbase Group $3.5M

The FCA issued 53 new warnings to unauthorized and cloned crypto services this week alone.

We’ve issued 53 new #FCAWarnings to unauthorised and clone firms in the past week. Protect yourself and find all recent warnings https://t.co/0qLeqfKYJ0 pic.twitter.com/d84dXeRCbp — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) August 2, 2024

As well as being issued warnings, they may face severe penalties. For example, the FCA fined CB Payments Limited (part of the Coinbase Group) $3.5M for continuing to serve high-risk customers despite being banned from the VREQ.

To ensure other crypto companies don’t face similar issues, the FCA advises them to take these steps: