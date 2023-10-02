Thousands of XRP Missing in Ledger Wallet, XRP HODLer Alleges

A recent X post has revealed that an XRP investor became a target of the Ledger wallet hack. Meanwhile, the recent incident is not the first time such an attack happened within the Ledger Wallet.

A user reported such an incident in August, highlighting the risks in the crypto storage sector and emphasizing the need for vigilance.

XRP Community Member Reports 17,000 XRP Loss in Alleged Ledger Wallet Hack

As of 4:40 p.m. on October 1, an XRP HODLer took to her Twitter to report the loss of 17,000 XRP. According to her, this loss of funds is attributed to the recent Ledger Wallet hack.

She revealed that the unfortunate event unfolded when she updated her desktop Ledger firmware on September 29th. One day after the update, precisely at 01:16 (CST) on September 30, her wallet was breached, resulting in the depletion of her balance.

She mentioned that her Ledger device wasn’t linked to her computer, which was off during the hack. Also, TallDallasGal stated that she didn’t receive a response from Ledger after contacting them through X.

Meanwhile, Bithomp confirmed that the associated wallet received 17 495 XRP in September. 30 at 06:16 (UTC). According to them, the wallet address sent the coin to Hitbtc a few minutes later.

Community Members Reacts to the Ledger Hack Post

TallDallasGirl’s post evoked mixed reactions from the crypto community. A certain X user asked her where she purchased the device and how she handled her phrase. In response, she disclosed acquiring the Ledger device in November 2020 directly from the official Ledger website.

Where did you purchase the device and where did you store the phrase? Those seem to be unanswered in your thread. — treebs (@treebsOG) October 2, 2023

Furthermore, she asserted that her seed phrase was stored offline, on printed paper. These responses sparked concerns about a potential hack.

Some speculated that buying a pre-owned Ledger device or inadvertently revealing private keys may have caused the issue. However, the victim has insisted she hadn’t even glanced at her seed phrase, let alone shared it with anyone else.

I did not.. I haven’t even looked at my keys, much less share them — TallDallasGal (@TallDallasGal) October 2, 2023

During the discussion, a notable figure in the XRP community, TheCrypticWolf, weighed in, advising everyone to watch out for fraudulent Ledger support accounts.

In addition, he advised users to use PolySwarm when clicking any link to avoid malicious downloads and smart contracts. Further, TheCrypticWolf stressed the importance of clicking only official links associated with the Ledger website.

Notably, TallDallasGirl interacted with a fake Ledger support account after the alleged hack. So, some community members opined that a previous interaction like this might have caused the incident, but it’s not confirmed.

But for now, everything is just speculation, as the exact cause of the hack is still unknown. Meanwhile, TallDallasGirl has contacted Ledger in hopes of finding a solution.

Previous Case: XRP Investor’s Loss Linked to Third-Party Ledger Purchase

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an event has taken place. Recall that, in August, a similar event occurred when an anonymous user shared an experience of losing thousands of XRP in her Ledger wallet.

The user also claimed that her seed phrase was kept secure since she understands the importance of keeping it private. After a serious investigation, it was confirmed that the problem was linked to a third-party seller.

While ending the video, the user cautioned other crypto users about the risk associated with hardware wallets. According to her, Ledger Wallet is not ‘Bulletproof’.