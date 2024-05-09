Countries
Crypto News

Three Main Highlights from Donald Trump’s Mugshot NFTs Event

Updated:
NFT enthusiasts are excited following former US President Donald Trump’s promise to make “NTFs hot again” during an event at his Florida residence.

Trump criticized his political rival’s “unofficial meme coin,” a comment that sent his meme coin (TREMP) soaring. The presidential aspirant also promised to support crypto entrepreneurs by creating a regulatory environment conducive to their growth.

Donald Trump Ignites Interest in NFTs

In his speech, Trump stressed the need to tackle the incumbent administration’s and regulators’ perceived hostility toward the crypto industry. He vowed to champion innovation and keep crypto talent within US borders.

During the event, Trump couldn’t resist speaking of his own role in strengthening the NFT market. With a hint of pride, he credited his extensive collection of Mugshot NFTs and other digital art pieces. He considered these as a reward for reigniting interest in NFTs at a time when the market seemed to be losing momentum.

Trump’s remarks highlighted the growing intersection of politics, celebrity culture, and the expanding world of digital collectibles. The event’s exclusivity, where attendees had to purchase one of Trump’s Mugshot NFTs for entry, further emphasized his significance in the NFT space.

Notably, Trump didn’t hold back from expressing his opinions on certain crypto projects, creating a moment that captured both humor and market impact. He openly criticized the Biden-associated Jeo Boden (BODEN) memecoin, dismissing its market capitalization of $260 million as excessive.

However, his comments, in turn, sparked a 10% surge in BODEN’s price, demonstrating how celebrity endorsements can impact crypto markets. Meanwhile, another meme coin, Donald Tremp (TREMP), recorded a sharp increase of 110% in value following Trump’s event.

Trump’s playful jabs and market commentary excited the already vibrant gathering of NFT enthusiasts.

Trump’s Interest in Crypto

Surprisingly, Trump, who once dismissed Bitcoin as a scam three years back, seems to have had a change of heart. Over the past few months, his acceptance of crypto assets and the wider industry has grown.

When questioned about the possibility of people donating to his campaign using crypto, Trump indicated his willingness to facilitate it if necessary.

However, despite this newfound openness to crypto, Trump remains a staunch advocate for the dominance of the US dollar within the traditional banking system. He has made it clear that he has no intention of allowing the launch of any potential central bank digital currency.

One particularly noteworthy development is the emergence of the mugshot NFT, which is tied to Trump’s legal troubles. This digital collectible surfaced after he surrendered himself to Georgia authorities in August 2023.

At the time, Trump was dealing with his alleged involvement in rigging the 2020 election. However, his legal woes didn’t end there, as he’s also facing a separate criminal trial. He is on trial for allegedly forging documents related to a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star.

Currently, Trump finds himself entangled in legal proceedings in New York. Since jury selection commenced mid-last month, trial days have consumed much of his time.

However, the court doesn’t sit on Wednesdays, so Trump took a brief hiatus by flying to his Florida residence on May 8 to stage the recent event. 

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
