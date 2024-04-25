Countries
Three Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens shuffled in a Single Transaction by Robinhood
Crypto News

Three Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens shuffled in a Single Transaction by Robinhood

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) has encountered instability in its quest to firmly reestablish itself above the pivotal $0.000028 price level. Amidst this backdrop, a significant transfer of SHIB holdings has sent ripples through the crypto space. 

Robinhood, a renowned trading platform, has coordinated a massive reshuffling of a staggering 3 trillion SHIB tokens in a single transaction, igniting curiosity and speculation within the crypto community.

Trillion Token Tremor Detected

Whale Alert, a well-known tracker of large cryptocurrency transactions, promptly flagged this extraordinary movement. The 3 trillion SHIB token transfer is the largest single Shiba Inu transaction executed over the past 24 hours and the second-largest in the previous week’s span. 

At the time of the transfer, this massive volume of tokens was valued at $79.94 million. The average price of each SHIB token was about $0.000026649.

Notably, Whale Alert’s report has left the crypto community guessing. This is because the identities of the sending and receiving addresses associated with this transaction remain unknown. So many could not discern whether the transfer signals a potential sell-off or a withdrawal for long-term storage.

However, a closer examination of the on-chain activity suggests that the recipient wallet belongs to Robinhood. Interestingly, the sending address also bears an affiliation with the trading platform. 

This indicates that the movement was neither a deposit nor a withdrawal but rather an internal fund reshuffle by Robinhood. Exchanges commonly employ such internal reshuffles as a strategic measure to enhance security protocols. 

It is also carried out to optimize asset management and maintain segregation between customer deposits and operational funds. These actions are essential for maintaining operational efficiency and have minimal impact on market dynamics.

Exchanges Continue Reshuffling SHIB Holdings

The Robinhood transaction is not isolated; other prominent exchanges have recently engaged in similar Shiba Inu reshuffles. This month, Crypto.com executed a significant movement of 692.4 billion SHIB tokens, while Coinbase transferred 323 billion SHIB in February.

On-chain data reveals that the sending address in the latest Robinhood transaction has been exceptionally active. Over the past five days, the platform has moved an astonishing 6 trillion SHIB, valued at $163.68 million. 

On April 19, this address transferred 4 trillion SHIB coins in two equal transactions to another Robinhood wallet. The wallet now holds a balance of 4.13 trillion SHIB worth $112.46 million.

Arkham Intelligence, a renowned blockchain analytics platform, has documented multiple whale movements involving exchanges over the past 24 hours.

Binance executed two transactions, moving 1.04 trillion SHIB, Coinbase transferred 423 billion SHIB, and Crypto.com reshuffled 146 billion tokens within this timeframe.

Despite the flurry of exchange-driven token reshuffles, Shiba Inu has continued its resilient campaign to reclaim the $0.000028 threshold. The asset is trading at $0.000002712, up 22% in the last seven days.

The cryptocurrency has demonstrated a remarkable ability to weather market volatility and maintain its position as a prominent player in the crypto market.

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she's a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ''Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

