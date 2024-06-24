Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin
Crypto News

Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Metaplanet, an investment and consulting firm in Tokyo, is set to make a significant Bitcoin purchase. The company wants to issue bonds worth 1 billion yen (approx. $6.26 million) to raise funds to buy more Bitcoin tokens.

According to a June 24 announcement, the company’s board has approved this strategic move. Moreover, the soon-to-be-acquired Bitcoin is intended for long-term holding, underscoring Metaplanet’s confidence in Bitcoin’s potential. 

Metaplanet’s Strategic Bitcoin Purchase

According to another notice, the bonds will offer an annual interest rate of 0.5%. This will attract investors looking for stable returns while aligning with Metaplanet’s ambitious crypto strategy.

Following the announcement, Metaplanet’s stock significantly increased, climbing 11.5% to trade at 96 yen ($0.60). This surge continues a remarkable growth trend, with the company’s share price soaring over 500% since the start of the year, as reported by Google Finance.

Metaplanet’s announcement comes amid increased volatility in Bitcoin’s price. BTC recently hit a 40-day low, falling to $62,733, a 2.6% price decline in the past 24 hours.

This downturn comes after a substantial increase to $72,000 in early June, close to Bitcoin’s new all-time high recorded in March.

However, despite the current downturn, Metaplanet remains committed to its Bitcoin-driven strategy. If Metaplanet proceeds with the planned purchase of 1 billion worth of Bitcoin at the current price, the firm would acquire approximately 99.84 BTC.

This would substantially increase its Bitcoin holdings, which totaled 141.07 BTC following the acquisition of 23.25 BTC on June 11.

Comparisons to MicroStrategy

Interestingly, Metaplanet made its first foray into BTC in mid-May with a significant purchase of 117 BTC. Following that purchase, the company has adopted a “Bitcoin-first, Bitcoin-only approach” to its treasury management. This strategy came as a response to long-standing economic pressure in Japan.

Nonetheless, there have been several hurdles facing the firm’s BTC acquisition, particularly in its finances. The company’s holdings are currently valued below their purchase cost. This is due to the recent price drop compared to its average purchasing price of 10.28 million yen ($65,365) for each Bitcoin.

Remarkably, Metaplanet’s bold move into Bitcoin has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy, a U.S. software firm recognized for holding vast amounts of Bitcoin.

Under the leadership of its CEO, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has been aggressively acquiring chunks of BTC. In 2020, the US-based firm adopted Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. 

According to Bitbo data, MicroStrategy holds the record for the largest BTC reserves among public companies, with 214,400 BTC valued at approximately $13.4 billion. Notably, Metaplanet’s continuous investment in BTC is a strategy to create a hedge against economic instability using digital assets.

Moreover, the company’s decision to issue bonds for further BTC purchases reflects its acceptance of adopting digital assets as part of its financial portfolio. It aligns with the trend seen among several other corporations.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin
2 Ethereum (ETH) Volume Surges 100% in 24 Hours But Price Remains Under $3,400
3 A Leap in Blockchain Tech – Solana’s ZK Compression Solves Cost And Scalability Issues
4 Doge Meme Coin Presale Raises $5M Despite Bearish Market – Is P2E Crypto The Future?
5 Top 10 Highest Paid Models of All Time

Latest News

Ethereum (ETH) Volume Surges 100% in 24 Hours But Price Remains Under $3,400
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Volume Surges 100% in 24 Hours But Price Remains Under $3,400

Rida Fatima
Crypto News

A Leap in Blockchain Tech – Solana’s ZK Compression Solves Cost And Scalability Issues

Leah Alger

Solana has introduced zero-knowledge (ZK) Compression, a cutting-edge technology that minimizes transaction costs by up to 5,000x and enhances scalability while preserving the interoperability of Solana’s Layer 1 (L1) network. ...

Doge Meme Coin Presale Raises $5M Despite Bearish Market – Is P2E Crypto The Future?
Crypto News

Doge Meme Coin Presale Raises $5M Despite Bearish Market – Is P2E Crypto The Future?

Alex Popa

The crypto market is having one of the worst corrections it has seen in a long time. The global market cap dropped 3.74% in the last day alone. The 24-hour...

top highest paid fashion models
Entertainment Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid Models of All Time

Kate Sukhanova
How to Watch Tour de France
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Tour de France 2024 From Anywhere: Everything You Need to Know

Nicola-Jane Ford
Dell and Nvidia Come Together to Build an AI Factory for Elon Musk’s xAI
News

Dell and Nvidia Are Together Building an AI Factory for Elon Musk’s xAI

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Intelligence Won’t Be Launching in the EU Anytime Soon
News

Apple Intelligence Won’t Be Launching in the EU Anytime Soon

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.