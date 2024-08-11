Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
Crypto News

TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The Open Network (TON) has partnered with IntoTheBlock (ITB) to give TON users free access to advanced analytics tools. Over 60 indicators are now available to the TON community, which aims to increase transparency and user engagement in the TON ecosystem.

IntoTheBlock Expands Platform with the Integration

IntoTheBlock, a provider of on-chain analytics and DeFi services, has added TON to its platform. This integration, which is part of ITB’s Market Intelligence suite, offers TON users free access to many analytical tools.

These tools cover various aspects of the network’s performance, including transaction volumes, network health, and user activity metrics. Users can now analyze TON data with over 60 indicators, improving their experience on the platform.

TON Growth and Future Prospects

The integration comes when significant growth is noticeable on TON. According to IntoTheBlock‘s recent data, there has been a surge in network activity

Also, according to TON, 950 million users visit the Telegram platform monthly. This increase correlates with the rise of Telegram Mini Apps.

Telegram Mini Apps have been a major driver of TON’s recent growth. These apps, integrated with Telegram, have introduced new features to Telegram users since December 2023.

These features include token transfers, micropayments, and smart contract interactions. Users can access these functions directly through their Telegram chats

The success of Telegram Mini Apps could be a major growth driver for coin’s growth. Also, TON’s partnership with Trust Wallet in July 2024 further supported this growth trend.

This partnership focuses on game finance and decentralized applications. As a result, Trust Wallet’s 100 million users can now send and receive the coin.

According to Nate Zou from Trust Wallet, adding this feature will make it easier for users to use the coin’s network. It will include swapping tokens within the TON network or between different blockchains, and it might also support TON-based NFTs in the future.

This partnership, combined with the ITB integration, has positioned TON for potential rapid growth.

TON Price Shines Green Today – Will it Reach $7?

The token’s price is green today amid many bullish developments within the Ton ecosystem. On August 6, OKX announced its support for the ecosystem, igniting bullish sentiment.

Yesterday, August 8, Binance, the largest crypto exchange, listed the token.

According to its trading chart, TON’s price rose from $5.4 to $6.4 after this announcement. It now trades around $6.44, sustaining its gains. In the past day, the coin has been up 4.3%.

Based on the chart, the price is already heading towards the upper Bollinger Band, which shows the bullish strength in the market. A break above this level could lead to a price surge to $7.

Overall, the coin is bullish; if this sentiment is sustained, the price could reach $7 quickly. However, the crypto market is not stable, and prices sometimes deviate from predicted levels. So, investors must always watch out for market trends before investing. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
2 TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
3 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
4 Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks
5 Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Latest News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
Crypto News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets

Rida Fatima
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs

Rida Fatima

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded higher inflows as the broader crypto market revives, amassing $192 million in net inflow on Thursday. BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflows with approximately $157.6...

Fed's Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks
Crypto News

Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks

Rida Fatima

The US Federal Reserve has again tightened its grip on the crypto industry, targeting Customers Banks, a crypto-friendly bank. On August 8, the Fed took action against the bank, citing...

Iranian Groups May Be Planning to Meddle with US Elections
News

Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Krishi Chowdhary
Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After X Sued Them 
News

Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After Elon Musk’s X Sued Them 

Krishi Chowdhary
Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token
Crypto News

Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token

Rida Fatima
OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
Crypto News

OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.