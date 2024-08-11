TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The Open Network (TON) has partnered with IntoTheBlock (ITB) to give TON users free access to advanced analytics tools. Over 60 indicators are now available to the TON community, which aims to increase transparency and user engagement in the TON ecosystem.

IntoTheBlock Expands Platform with the Integration

IntoTheBlock, a provider of on-chain analytics and DeFi services, has added TON to its platform. This integration, which is part of ITB’s Market Intelligence suite, offers TON users free access to many analytical tools.

Exciting news! @ton_blockchain analytics are now live on IntoTheBlock!🎉 We're thrilled to support one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks, providing you with in-depth insights and analytics.https://t.co/JbrMuGYu8u" — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) August 9, 2024

These tools cover various aspects of the network’s performance, including transaction volumes, network health, and user activity metrics. Users can now analyze TON data with over 60 indicators, improving their experience on the platform.

TON Growth and Future Prospects

The integration comes when significant growth is noticeable on TON. According to IntoTheBlock‘s recent data, there has been a surge in network activity.

Also, according to TON, 950 million users visit the Telegram platform monthly. This increase correlates with the rise of Telegram Mini Apps.

Gm 💎 Telegram has 950M monthly active users.

Reply $TON + RT if you're one of them! pic.twitter.com/ALpyWSBqC3 — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) August 8, 2024

Telegram Mini Apps have been a major driver of TON’s recent growth. These apps, integrated with Telegram, have introduced new features to Telegram users since December 2023.

These features include token transfers, micropayments, and smart contract interactions. Users can access these functions directly through their Telegram chats.

The success of Telegram Mini Apps could be a major growth driver for coin’s growth. Also, TON’s partnership with Trust Wallet in July 2024 further supported this growth trend.

This partnership focuses on game finance and decentralized applications. As a result, Trust Wallet’s 100 million users can now send and receive the coin.

According to Nate Zou from Trust Wallet, adding this feature will make it easier for users to use the coin’s network. It will include swapping tokens within the TON network or between different blockchains, and it might also support TON-based NFTs in the future.

This partnership, combined with the ITB integration, has positioned TON for potential rapid growth.

TON Price Shines Green Today – Will it Reach $7?

The token’s price is green today amid many bullish developments within the Ton ecosystem. On August 6, OKX announced its support for the ecosystem, igniting bullish sentiment.

🔈 @okxweb3 has launched #TON Cryptopedia with a $350K prize pool! Explore 9 innovative TON projects, including @CatizenAI, @Yescoin_Fam, @ston_fi, @dedust_io, and more, and complete tasks to win tokens and in-game assets from the TON Ecosystem. 💎 To celebrate OKX Wallet’s… pic.twitter.com/rBdGjHKFl1 — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) August 6, 2024

Yesterday, August 8, Binance, the largest crypto exchange, listed the token.

According to its trading chart, TON’s price rose from $5.4 to $6.4 after this announcement. It now trades around $6.44, sustaining its gains. In the past day, the coin has been up 4.3%.

Based on the chart, the price is already heading towards the upper Bollinger Band, which shows the bullish strength in the market. A break above this level could lead to a price surge to $7.

Overall, the coin is bullish; if this sentiment is sustained, the price could reach $7 quickly. However, the crypto market is not stable, and prices sometimes deviate from predicted levels. So, investors must always watch out for market trends before investing.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now