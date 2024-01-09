Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024

The cryptocurrency and altcoins sector has gained much attention and adoption over the years as people discover its high potential for investment profits.

Many now seek opportunities to join the crypto train using a low-cost entrance window. If you’re one of the investors seeking a seamless yet profitable entrance into the niche, keep reading.

Below are some top altcoins under $0.05 to explore for higher gains in the industry.

VeChain (VET)

Vechain (VET) has reflected its robustness and reliability as an explosive altcoin in the market. From the beginning of this month, the token pushed a bullish momentum to reach the $0.036 price level.

Unfortunately, the crypto market’s FUD on January 3 affected VET as it plummeted to $0.02901.

But currently, the token has climbed into the $0.030 threshold as it trades at $0.3063, showing a surge of 2.36% over the past day. Its gradual reclaiming process puts VeChain as a profitable altcoin to watch for future explosion.

ApeNFT (NFT)

ApeNFT is among the low-cost altcoins and has demonstrated its potential for high gains. It indicated an impressive price trend as it reached $0.0000004707 through a 31.27% increase on December 6, 2023.

Moreover, the token has been consolidating its value since last December.

Following its significant surge, ApeNFT has formed a bullish pennant, reflecting a potential upcoming price explosion. Despite the decline in the broader crypto market, ApeNFT showed greater resilience. The token only lost 5% of its value last Wednesday.

As of 07:25 AM EST on Jan. 8, ApeNFT trades at $0.0000004149, following a drop of 0.38% over the past 24 hours. With its focus on soaring to $0.00000042, the NFT aims to break the $0.0000004185 resistance region.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu broke several boundaries in the industry through the numerous innovations and developments in its ecosystem. With its solid team and the support of its robust community, the token now stands among the potential altcoins to explore for high gains.

During the short bearish trend last week, SHIB recorded a 9.38% decrease in its intraday trading. Though it surged by 4.39% the next day, the token still failed to return to the $0.000010 price region.

Currently, Shiba Inu trades at $0.000009143, indicating a decline of 3.79%.

Further drop could take it to its critical level of $0.00000907. SHIB has a promising outlook to reclaim the $0.00001 mark since $0.00001007 reflects the next pivotal point (with Fib. 0.618).

It has the possibility of rising to the $0.00001 level once the broader witnesses another bullish pressure.

Snek (SNEK)

Snek (SNEK) is a Cardano-based meme coin that put up an impressive bullish trend last month. Snek recorded a daily high of $0.001279 on Jan. 8, though it dropped by 6.63% to hit $0.001185.

At its current price, SNEK boasts more than a 700% increase since October 2023.

The token has found its place among the low-cost altcoins with high profits in the market. Amid its design as a meme coin, SNEK has resisted some factors in the market, which is uncommon in the meme coin sector. It is trading above its 50-day EMA of $0.001143 and 200-day EMA of $0.0005837.

VeThor (VTHO)

VeThor (VTHO) is one of the functional tokens in the VeChainThor blockchain. It follows the bullish pattern set by VeChain, its sister token. VTHO has maintained an impressive performance within the past months. It saw a 132% surge from $0.001392 in Nov. 2023 to $0.003242 in Dec. 2023.

After the price spike, VTHO faced resistance and slipped down the ladder. Last week Wednesday, it joined the broader market bearish trend and plummeted by 4.27%. Gradually, it initiated a consolidation, taking it to form a bullish pennant.

It now trades at $0.00237, reflecting a surge of 5.85% over the past 24 hours.

Coti (COTI)

Coti (COTI) felt the impact in the crypto market on January 3 as it slipped by 11.52% during intraday trading. The loss could serve as an open door for a more explosive rally and potentially high profits in the future.

Following its price drop, COTI moved into oversold regions and could trigger a price reversal. The coin later defended its value and climbed $0.060 on January 6. But the selling pressure is spiking, as the trading volume has surged by 72.22% to hit $6.54 billion.

Kin (KIN)

Kin (KIN) has shown a lower performance than most tokens, but it still reflects a high growth potential. On December 2, 2023, the token saw a whopping 62% increase as it hit $0.00002480 before a major roadblock triggered its price retraction.

Its price followed a wave-like pattern from December 2023 to the beginning of January 2024.

While several assets suffered a huge retracement last Wednesday, KIN just declined by 3.48%. With a staggering surge of 23.52% within the last 24 hours, Kin now trades at $0.0000171.

Impressively, its trade volume rose by 93.31% to reach $609 million.

Meme Kombat (MK)

Meme Kombat introduces the feel of a contest using exciting memes. Its innovative approach brings in a touch of some prominent meme coins like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Doge.

With the power of decentralized blockchain, the project formed a robust and supportive gaming community.

Currently, Meme Kombat is still in its presale phase, selling at $0.279 per token. Many crypto analysts believe MK is an explosive coin as it has already raised over $6.35 billion out of its target of $6.5 billion.