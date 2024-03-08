Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Top Analyst Forecasts XRP Rising to $107 Based on Bullish Hammer Pattern
Crypto News

Top Analyst Forecasts XRP Rising to $107 Based on Bullish Hammer Pattern

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Renowned crypto analyst EGRAG is bullish on XRP’s chances in the crypto market. The analyst forecasted a rally to $107 for XRP based on historical price action and the potential formation of a hammer candlestick on the 3-month chart. 

Although XRP’s price remains unchanged, some analysts, such as Forbes, believe that XRP will still rally despite the ongoing market rally.    

XRP is Likely to Form a Bullish Pattern, Leading to a Price Increase 

According to analyst EGRAG, historical data on the three-month chart timeframe favors a potential hammer candlestick formation for XRP. 

Also, EGRAG noted that a symmetric triangle formation might lead to a bullish hammer in the 3-month timeframe. In addition, EGRAG projected that the $1.2 price level will be tested, and those who bought Ripple below $0.5 will gain massively. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Furthermore, EGRAG shared his belief that buying XRP below the $1 price level will not be possible soon due to a price increase. Meanwhile, he encouraged the XRP Army to stay strong and understand that Ripple does not rush.  

Notably, data from EGRAG’s chart revealed that Ripple has remained in the symmetrical triangle since it declined from the $3.31 all-time high value in January 2018. The last time XRP formed a similar symmetrical triangle pattern was between mid-2013 and late 2016. 

However, after a breakout in Q1 2017, XRP surged massively, breaking above the blue line indicated in EGRAG’s chart. So, EGRAG added a green line stating that if Ripple followed the trend as it did for the blue one, it could rise massively. 

According to EGRAG, if Ripple rises to the green line, it will rally to $7.5 before trading at $11. He believes that if market conditions are favorable, XRP could rally up to $27, which would be a pivot point for the $107.3 rally.

How is XRP Performing in The Market Today?

XRP price records slight gains today and is trading at $0.6, remaining relatively unchanged in the last 24 hours.  

The asset is in an uptrend on the daily chart, forming green candles after a sharp decline on March 5. Remarkably, Ripple broke above the $0.60 resistance level on March 6, flipping it to support as it attempted to rally above the $0.63 price level. 

Today, Ripple is trading in the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), moving above the median band as the buyers sustain the trend. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is rising to the overbought region above 70 with a value of 60.63. 

This confirms the entry of more buyers and the dominance of long positions in the market. By that, Ripple will likely overcome the $0.63 resistance level and rally to $0.66 in the coming days. Although XRP’s price increase seems sluggish, it will probably record higher highs if it breaks above $1. 

Therefore, EGRAG’s XRP forecasts could occur if market conditions remain favorable and XRP overcomes critical resistance levels.    

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Analyst Forecasts XRP Rising to $107 Based on Bullish Hammer Pattern
2 Bitcoin (BTC) Drops After Reaching All-Time High – Is a New Pump on the Way?
3 Shibarium Exceeds 400M Transactions – Sets A New Milestone
4 Elon Musk Seeks Payment License For X Platform
5 Top Crypto Gainers on 7 March – FET and RNDR

Latest News

Bitcoin (BTC) Drops After Reaching All-Time High – Is a New Pump on the Way?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Drops After Reaching All-Time High – Is a New Pump on the Way?

Nick Dunn
Shibarium
Crypto News

Shibarium Exceeds 400M Transactions – Sets A New Milestone

Damien Fisher

Shiba Inu layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has set a new milestone in the history of meme coins and its ecosystem. Its number of transactions exploded following its impressive performance and growing adoption...

Elon Musk's
News

Elon Musk Seeks Payment License For X Platform

Damien Fisher

The ambition of Elon Musk to transform social media platform X into an “everything app” similar to Tencent’s WeChat in China have taken a major step forward.  At the Morgan...

Top Crypto Gainers on 7 March - FET and RNDR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 7 March – FET and RNDR

Nick Dunn
Google Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Gift Card Scam
News

Google Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Allegedly Knowing and Benefitting From Gift Card Scam

Krishi Chowdhary
TikTok To Be Banned In The US Unless It Cuts Ties With ByteDance
News

TikTok Might Be Banned In The US Unless It Cuts Ties With ByteDance In 6 Months

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Internet Browser Statistics
Statistics

80+ Astounding Browser Statistics, Facts, and Figures 2024

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.