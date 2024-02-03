Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline
Crypto News

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

XRP is in the green today as the crypto market posts a more improved outlook. A top analyst, XRP_SHARK, is optimistic about XRP’s price performance in the long term. 

However, the analyst believes that the sellers in the market could force a decline for XRP before a major rally is recorded. 

Crypto Analyst XRP_SHARK Believes XRP Will Rally To $1.40

According to crypto analyst XRP_SHARK, Ripple’s native token will first decline to the $0.45-$0.47 range, then rebound to $0.53-$0.57. 

Also, XRP_SHARK posted a chart that measures the liquidity area for XRP. He noted that most liquidity is at the $0.35-$0.40 price zone. 

So, XRP_SHARK noted that liquidity in this zone is crucial for the price to move in the opposite direction, which is the reason he is bullish on XRP long-term. Overall, XRP has improved from a price dip late in January. 

What is influencing XRP’s Price?

XRP’s recovery is likely due to a positive trend in the general crypto market. However, the dip suffered earlier was due to an alleged hack of Ripple for 213 million tokens valued at $112.5 million. 

Although Ripple’s Chairman, Chris Larsen, confirmed the hack, he claimed that the affected accounts belonged to him and not Ripple. Larsen stated that security measures were taken, which involved notifying exchanges to freeze the affected addresses.

Additionally, he claimed that the attack was an isolated incident and that Ripple wallets were secure and were never compromised. According to him, nearly all the stolen funds were converted out of XRP, and a significant portion has been frozen by law enforcement. 

But despite Larsen’s efforts at damage control, some investors, such as TheCrypticWolf1, claimed that Ripple was hacked based on on-chain data. These negative events sparked panic in the market as some traders decided to short their XRP tokens, leading to a price decline. 

How is XRP’s Performance Today?

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

XRP entered a downtrend on January 30, as selling pressure forced it to re-test the $0.49 support level. Currently, XRP is moving in a sideways trend as the buyers attempt to force a rally and overcome resistance at $0.51. 

However, XRP is in a sideways trend and lacks sufficient pressure from the buyers to begin a rally. 

Also, XRP is in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), which is a bearish signal hinting at a possible drop in its price. 

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is close to the oversold region with a value of 34.10 and moving sideways. This confirms traders’ indecision for the asset. 

Therefore, XRP will likely decline further if the $0.49 support fails to hold. As such, traders should look out for the close of today’s candle for confirmation. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline
2 Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February – LINK, IMX, and PENDLE
3 Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
4 Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
5 Family-Friendly Escapes in Asia: Safest Holiday Destinations in Asia for Your Children

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February - LINK, IMX, and PENDLE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February – LINK, IMX, and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
News

Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January

Damien Fisher

In January, NVIDIA Corp achieved a historic milestone as it recorded a remarkable surge in market value, setting a new monthly record. The chipmaker’s market cap saw an extraordinary increase...

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
News

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light

Damien Fisher

Earnings reports from Big Tech companies Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft sparked major stock moves late Thursday as investors reacted to the latest financial results.  Meta Platforms and Amazon saw...

Family on holiday in Asia
Statistics

Family-Friendly Escapes in Asia: Safest Holiday Destinations in Asia for Your Children

Kate Sukhanova
Microsoft & Google’s Cloud Revenue Boosted By Generative AI
News

Microsoft & Google’s Cloud Revenue Significantly Boosted By Generative AI

Krishi Chowdhary
Amazon Launches Rufus—Its Latest AI Shopping Assistant
News

Amazon Launches Rufus—An AI Shopping Assistant To Keep Up With Holiday Season’s Sales Boost 

Krishi Chowdhary
Binance Downplays Code Leak on GitHub as Outdated and Low Risk
Crypto News

Binance Downplays Code Leak on GitHub as Outdated and Low Risk

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.