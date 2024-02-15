Top Crypto Gainers on 15 February – STX and VET

The worldwide acceptance of the crypto sector is steadily rising; thus, the prices for various assets are ascending. New projects on presale are also recording recent achievements and milestones.

These assets offer enriching and solution-based utilities across different industries.

These utilities and amazing features also contribute to some digital currencies’ remarkable price surges and accomplishments. As of today, February 15, 2024, some leading crypto gainers are poised for promising price trajectories, including STX, VET, SPONGEv2, and Meme Kombat.

Can these cryptocurrencies hit significant price appreciation? Read on to find out!

Stacks (STX) – BTC Layer 1 for dApps and Smart Contracts

Over the past week, Stacks (STX) has recorded a notable price surge, with its value increasing by 57%. After touching $1.50 on February 7, STX’s price has risen consistently, reaching $1.90 today, February 15.

This recent price upswing aligns with a broader cryptocurrency market uptrend, marked by Bitcoin registering gains within the same timeframe.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 1.72% in the 24 hours, and Bitcoin has surged by 2%. As the cryptocurrency market experiences this upward momentum, the market cap value of STX has also gained momentum with its price increase.

Its 1.96% increase to over $1.02 trillion mirrors the growing dominance of this asset. Also, Stacks TVL has increased recently as core contributors in the ecosystem increased in the past few weeks.

Peak Total Value Locked (TVL) and Rising Developer Engagement on @Stacks 🔹The $STX Ecosystem has hit another ATH in TVL, while also the number of core contributors has grown significantly over the past few weeks.

🔸Signalling the confidence of users and developers in the… pic.twitter.com/aGBh2dvZu7 — House of Chimera (@HouseofChimera) February 14, 2024

A robust bullish pattern can be observed on the daily chart, hinting at further price increases.

STX Rallies Above Its Bollinger Bands with New Support Level – Can The Rally Continue?

Stacks (STX) is trading above its Bollinger Bands, which serves as a dynamic support level for the price. As a result, buyers are expected to enter the market to take advantage of the potential gains in today’s trade.

Also, the coin successfully broke the previous resistance at $2.05, which is now a valid horizontal support for the STX’s price.

If any dip should occur in the coming days, this level will trigger a bounce to the upside. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shot up to the overbought market zone (above 70), indicating increased buying momentum over the last two days.

The RSI at 86.83 shows the strength of the bulls, suggesting further price rallies.

The trend line on the chart could serve as a resistance level for Stacks. However, considering its bullish momentum, it could overcome the trend line resistance, continuing to form more series of higher highs and higher lows.

Remember that crypto markets are volatile and can deviate from expected price behavior. So, consistently implement comprehensive risk management practices and work with strategic trade setups.

VeChain (VET) – Flexible Enterprise-Grade Layer 1 Smart Contract Protocol

On February 14, VeChain Official on the X platform announced that the Account Abstraction (AA) is live, and it’s set to unveil a whole new ambiance for VeChain.

Account Abstraction (AA) is now live, opening up a whole new world for #VeChain. Not only does AA make interoperability seamless, but it also unlocks programmable smart contract wallets for a better user experience and improved security. Here’s what it means for $VET 🧵👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/SecJ6OwnGu — vechain (@vechainofficial) February 14, 2024

The handle further explained that this new attribute will make interoperability one piece and unleash programmable “smart contract wallets” to enhance users’ experience and security.

Unlike conventional account management, AA facilitates versatility, reduces transaction processes, and enhances security practices.

Users can access security features like transaction whitelists, account recovery, and multi-sig authorization.

This development matches VeChain’s vision to adopt security, accessibility, and usability in the ever-evolving blockchain technology era. Following this announcement, VeChain’s native token (VET) reacted positively.

Considering the solutions brought by the AA implementation, it’s safe to say that investors’ confidence in VET has increased.

As VeChain continues to develop innovations to bridge the gap between conventional and decentralized networks, VET will keep gaining traction in the crypto market. At 6:37 am EST, the token is selling at $0.04456, with a daily increase of 27%.

Its 24-hour trading volume has shot up by 173.17%, settling above $252 million today.

VET Breaks Strong High, Sets New Record – Can The Uptrend Continue?

In the chart above, VET trades above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which typically suggests a bullish trend. This indicates the asset’s recent price performance has been solid and consistent.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading at 86.80 implies that the asset is overbought (above 70), indicating a bullish solid market momentum.

Furthermore, the breakout above the notable resistance at $0.039 confirms the bullish trend thanks to the increase in BUY trades today.

In the chart above, all indicators hint at a prolonged uptrend and price rally for VET in the coming days. As such, it could be worth considering for investment or trading.

However, traders and investors should closely monitor trading volumes, news developments, and market sentiment to make informed decisions as the price action unfolds.

Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – The Return Of A Crypto Community favorite

Sponge V2 is the relaunch of a community favorite token in a bigger and better way. The reason for the relaunch is to boost the project’s utility, which is a common issue most meme coins struggle with.

So, Sponge V2 comes with a staking model that gives users a share in over 40% of the total token supply as a reward.

Also, the weekly Sponge V2 Play-to-Earn (P2E) game will add utility and value to the ecosystem. Users can earn $SPONGE tokens directly from the game, increasing their utility.

Ultimately, Sponge V2 will launch on top exchanges, likely boosting its value like other altcoins listed on top exchanges.

The success of version 1 proves that Sponge has strong backing from the crypto community. Also, version 2 represents another opportunity for investors who missed out on Version 1 to take advantage and invest early.

Recently, all tokens were migrated from the Version 1 staking pool to Version 2, with new staking rewards released. So, staking will also help preserve the long-term value of the token.

>>>Visit Sponge V2 Presale<<<

$SPONGE tokens have been bridged from V1 to V2 following security concerns early in February. The V2 staking pools offer investors more rewards for locking their tokens for a specified period.

Also, each Sponge V2 token is worth $0.000996, higher than the $0.000025 launch price of the Sponge V1 tokens.

This represents a price increase of 3985.45%, which is quite massive. Additionally, over $8.73 million worth of tokens have been staked and bridged, confirming investor interest in the token.

Ultimately, the goal is for $SPONGE to launch more extensive and better exchanges, which will likely cause a spike in its value.

Also, the timing of its launch amid a bullish momentum in the crypto market positions $SPONGE for success. Therefore, it is safe to say that Sponge V2 is an ecosystem for rewards.

Meme Kombat (MK) – The Web3 Platform For Massive Gaming Rewards

We're pushing ever closer and closer to our goal of $10 million and we are HYPED to say the least🥳 Just passed $8.8m raised! Just under 1.2 million to go and we'll see $MK go ballistic🔥 pic.twitter.com/MN0K32BtiA — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) February 15, 2024

Web3 gaming is now a high-revenue market, replacing traditional gaming modes for internet users. Meme Kombat is a new and exciting project that gives users access to gaming with their favorite meme characters for exciting rewards.

Additionally, Meme Kombat supports staking to preserve the long-term value of its ecosystem, and over 36.90 million tokens have been staked. Remarkably, the presale has raked in over $8.80 million out of the $10 million target, confirming massive investor interest in the project.

Each $MK token is worth $0.279 in the ongoing presale and can be purchased from the official website using multiple options. The presale success and the ecosystem utility position $MK for a massive rally after listing on exchanges.

Also, the intriguing gameplay for rewards will likely attract more investors and game lovers.

Why Choose Meme Kombat?

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

Meme Kombat promotes an exciting Web3 battle arena where meme characters engage in automated battles. Advanced AI technology determines the outcome of this battle, making it quite unpredictable and thrilling. $MK holders can wager on the outcome of battles to win more tokens as rewards.

Meme Kombat is also becoming a relevant player in the billion-dollar crypto-gambling industry. Another exciting feature of Meme Kombat is the flexibility of staked tokens.

Unlike other platforms, users can wager on battle with their staked tokens to win more rewards for correct predictions.

According to the token distribution, 30% of the total supply is for staking and battle rewards, which is quite impressive. Also, Meme Kombat operates with smart contracts, and as a decentralized finance hub, it supports activities such as yield farming.

Furthermore, Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) make the platform easy to navigate for users.

Each season of the Meme Kombat game will bring improved features and adaptive growth to fit trending gaming technology. Overall, $MK will likely yield massive rewards once it lists on exchanges for trading based on community support and a positive market outlook.

Conclusion

The global crypto market has hit a market cap of $2.05 trillion after Bitcoin broke above the $52,000 price. This implies that massive buying activity is ongoing in the market.

The top crypto gainers above show promising price outlooks, attracting investors to consider investing in them.

However, conducting a thorough technical analysis and adopting comprehensive risk management practices is advisable before making any investment decisions.