Top Crypto Gainers on 18 October – TON, APE, And TWT

The crypto market has retraced from its initial rally in the last two days after the Bitcoin ETF saga. Today, October 18, investors’ sentiments are neutral and can go either way.

Also, Bitcoin is trading above the $28,000 price level, with its market cap rising to $554 billion. But while the speculations and price volatility persist in the crypto market, some tokens still rank among the top gainers.

Notably, some exciting developments in their ecosystem are attracting the attention of investors, thereby boosting their demand and price.

Toncoin (TON) The Open and Innovative Network





TON’s price today, October 18, at 8:49 a.m. EST, is 2.05, with a 1.7% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 2.3% in the last seven days. One factor likely contributing to the slight gains today is GameFi’s integration with the Toncoin network.

According to the report, leading gaming developer GameFi has successfully integrated TON blockchain technology into its platform.

According to the report, leading gaming developer GameFi has successfully integrated TON blockchain technology into its platform. The developers expect this integration to improve user experience greatly.

Furthermore, the alliance will extend to accepting innovative products in the gaming field, and the project will focus on project evaluation and recommendation. Meanwhile, TON announced its upcoming Hong Kong (HK) workshop on October 24.

The goal is to interact with the TON community on the motivation and challenges faced during the TON Virtual Machine (TVM) developments. Such initiatives will likely preserve Toncoin’s long-term value and boost its adoption by the crypto community.

TON Struggling as Sellers Mount Pressure, Will We See a Decline?

TON found support at the $1.9 price level on October 17, forming a large green candle as the buyers sustained their pressure. However, TON has formed a red candle on the daily chart today, October 18, as the sellers at the $2.1 resistance level limit its price gains.

Notably, TON declined below the $2.1 resistance level and has remained there since. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms the strong resistance dropping to the neutral zone and displaying a value of 51.9.

This implies that the sellers will likely seize control of its price in the coming days. Although TON is close to the Median Band of the Donchian Channel (DC), it lacks sufficient momentum to rise.

Notably, buyers are making a profit, leading to a decline. As such, TON will likely continue on its downtrend in the coming days till the buyers rally again close to the $1.9 support level.

ApeCoin (APE) – The Governance and Gaming Ecosystem

APE is trading at $1.12 today, October 18, at 8:51 a.m. EST, indicating a slight price increase in the past 24 hours. Also, the asset is up by 9.4% in the last seven days as the buyers begin to rally.

APE has formed five consecutive green candles on the daily chart as the buyers dominate. ApeCoin posted its Ape Improvement Proposals (AIPs) for October 12-18, confirming massive on-chain activity leading to the recent price gains.

Here are the newest @apecoin AIPs to learn about and vote on!

Some notable proposals include ADSHARES, an APE Ad marketplace where creators can monetize their creations using Ads.

Some notable proposals include ADSHARES, an APE Ad marketplace where creators can monetize their creations using Ads. While the ecosystem is open to external advertisers, the primary focus is on the internal Ad network for DAO members and creators.

Also another exciting proposal is the ApeCoin Papercraft. This involves creating a papercraft model with the ApeCoin logo covering digital and physical editions. These models will be easily printable and free to members of the ApeCoin community.

Meanwhile, other proposals were mentioned, such as a virtual space for Yoga sessions and $APE’s listing on COINHERO. These developments will likely boost the ApeCoin ecosystem and drive investors to purchase the tokens if adopted.

The daily chart shows APE tests the $1.1 resistance level as the buyer’s rally.

Will APE Break Above the $1.11 Resistance?

APE is in an uptrend on the daily chart, continuing its rally after finding support at the $1.03 price level. The upper wick of its candle today is above the $1.11 resistance level, and a close above it will serve as confirmation for new long positions.

Also, the RSI indicator displays a value of 50.8, rising out of the neutral zone and approaching the buy zone. If the RSI gets to 55, the buyers will continue the uptrend to claim higher highs. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal as it rises above its signal line.

Also, the green Histogram bars confirm the ongoing accumulation for APE, and the buyers show no sign of relenting. Therefore, if the buyers refuse to relent, APE will likely break above the $1.11 resistance level in the coming days.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) – The Secure Crypto Wallet for Global Transactions

TWT’s price on October 18, at 8:54 a.m. EST, is $1.08, indicating a 7.2% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 15.5% on its price in the last seven days.

Trust Wallet continues to dominate the crypto space with innovative features for a better user experience. This is likely one of the factors driving TWT’s massive gains in the past seven days.

Explore the #Web3 world & take full control of your financial freedom, with our new mobile app & #TrustWalletExtension 💙💚 Already have a wallet but keen to try #TrustWallet? Here’s how to import your current one, into Trust👇

🔗 https://t.co/tOsdRMR4Or pic.twitter.com/7ZFi7Vc4Ud — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) October 18, 2023

According to a blog post by the crypto wallet provider, users can now import their existing Web3 wallets into Trust Wallet following a detailed guide. The process is easily executed in several steps if they possess the secret phase of the Web3 wallet.

This feature will likely boost the number of Trust Wallet users in the last quarter of 2023 and beyond. TWT has formed a large green candle following these developments as more buyers open long positions, hoping to claim rewards.

TWT Buyers Rallying to Reclaim $1.1 Price Level

TWT has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart after a slight retracement on October 17. Notably, it found support at $1.04 and is approaching the $1.1 resistance level. If the buyers continue to mount pressure, the uptrend will persist in the coming days.

Also, based on the RSI’s value of 69.2, it is rising to the overbought region of 70, confirming an ongoing aggressive accumulation phase. Additionally, the Parabolic SAR is below the candlesticks, expressing a bullish sentiment and the possibility of further price gains.

Based on the indicators and historical data, TWT will likely break above the $1.1 resistance in the coming days.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – The Reliable Cloud Mining Solution

Bitcoin Minetrix is a tokenized cloud mining platform enabling regular miners to engage in Bitcoin mining in a decentralized way. Also, the platform aims to eliminate the risk of third-party cloud mining scams and give users control over their tokens.

Users stake BTCMTX tokens to earn credits, which they use to mine Bitcoin.

Notably, Bitcoin mining companies such as Bitdeer Official and MarathonDH drove a massive increase in the network's hash rate in Q3,2023.

Notably, Bitcoin mining companies such as Bitdeer Official and MarathonDH drove a massive increase in the network’s hash rate in Q3,2023.

Also, Bitdeer Mining Company expanded by 120%, while MarathonDH recorded a 20% growth in the U.S. hash rate. These statistics prove that Bitcoin mining remains lucrative, with cloud mining a realistic solution for investors.

BTCMTX Presale Ongoing, Attains $1.7 Million Milestone

BTCMTX is the utility token of this cloud mining platform and is on presale. Remarkably, over $1.7 million has been raised from the presale target of $3.094 million.

Each BTCMTX token is worth $0.0111, and investors can purchase the tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB, or bank cards. The presales offer investors the best opportunity to join the project before a potential price increase after its listing.

According to the tokenomics, BTCMTX’s total supply is capped at 4 billion tokens. Notably, 42.5% is reserved for Bitcoin mining rewards, 35% for marketing, and 15.0% for community. Also, 7.5% is for staking rewards in the ecosystem. Additionally, there is an ongoing $30,000 Minedrop (airdrop) to reward users.

These users will complete certain mandatory tasks to qualify, and the winners will be randomly picked. According to the developers, 10 winners will receive $3000 BTCMTX tokens each. However, they must purchase some tokens to participate in this airdrop.

Why Use Bitcoin Minetrix?

Bitcoin Minetrix offers crypto investors interested in mining BTC access to quality cloud mining services. Cloud mining removes the need for technical expertise when setting up mining hardware and maintaining it. Therefore, it makes it easy for beginners to begin to mine.

Furthermore, it eliminates the cost of acquiring expensive mining hardware and the space and noise associated with mining. Also, bitcoin mining is a lucrative industry estimated to grow by $12 billion between 2022 and 2027. Bitcoin Minetrix hopes to leverage the potential in the mining niche and reward its users.

Further, it offers users a more secure framework where they have control over their tokens and access to reliable hash power. Users can stake their BTCMTX tokens to earn mining credits and burn the mining credits for allocated mining time. Also, the transfer of the mined BTC to a personal wallet is quite easy.

Meme Kombat (MK) – The Battleground for Exciting Rewards



Meme Kombat is a blockchain gaming ecosystem that seeks to develop a community of combatants and give them exciting rewards.

Meme Kombat is a blockchain gaming ecosystem that seeks to develop a community of combatants and give them exciting rewards. It is a secure ecosystem hosted on the Ethereum network, which is a developers’ hub. Since the launch of the project, it has continued to rise in its utility.

According to a video by Cryptonews on X, Meme Kombat has strong tokenomics and exciting features that will sustain its long-term relevance. $MK is the utility token of this platform that grants users access to features such as staking and betting.

These serve as passive income opportunities vital to the long-term growth of the ecosystem. Also, MK token’s total supply is capped at 120 million tokens, and 50% (60 million) is allocated to the presale.

Eventually, $MK tokens will list on top crypto exchanges, which often results in a price surge rewarding early investors. Therefore, investors can use the presale price to accumulate these tokens. Each MK token is worth $0.1667, and investors can buy these tokens by linking a secure crypto wallet that contains ETH or USDT.

Alternatively, users can opt to process the purchase on the BSC blockchain. However, all token claims will be processed on Ethereum after the presales. Over $573,000 has been invested into the presale, with investors fast approaching the $1,000,000 benchmark.

Staking Adds Value To Ecosystem Similar To Ethereum’s Model

Meme Kombat relies on an automatic staking feature as a reward system for its users and to prevent inflation in the ecosystem. Also, users earn staking rewards relative to the percentage committed to the staking pool and the APY value at the time.

After the presale, users can re-stake their MK tokens to receive their staking rewards realized during the presale. Meanwhile, any user who withdraws all staked tokens will forfeit all the rewards realized during the presale stages.

Also, staking is quite flexible, as users can commit a portion of stake tokens to bet on battles for additional rewards. Notably, 30% of the total supply is reserved for staking and battle rewards, giving users extra incentives.

The minimum lock period for staking after the presales conclude is 14 days. Additionally, all staked tokens must be withdrawn fully, as the platform does not support partial staking.

Betting Draws Investors To Meme Kombat

According to data from Cryptoreporter, crypto gamblers spent over 2.92 billion in crypto on bets in Q1, 2021. These statistics show the rising interest in gambling from crypto users. Similarly, Meme Kombat betting allows users to wager on battles directly or indirectly while having fun.

Meme Kombat’s AI technology makes live betting in real-time quite attractive, hooking more gamers to the ecosystem. Therefore, betting is transparent, and the outcomes are fully secured without partiality.

Meanwhile, the Meme Kombat’s AI algorithms mix and alternative battle sequences to ensure unpredictability and fairness. Therefore, all gamers have equal chances of earning rewards without bias or prejudice.

Conclusion

Today’s crypto top gainers rely on rising investor confidence and notable developments within their ecosystem. However, there is no certainty in the crypto market, and prices could deviate from predictions or historical data.

Alternatively, investors can opt for ongoing presales to join promising projects early for eventual rewards. Overall, proper risk management and technical analysis remain vital for successful crypto trading.