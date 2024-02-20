Top Crypto Gainers on 19 February – WLD, GRT, and BEAM

The crypto market is a high-paced, volatile space, with several tokens recording increases while others drop in value. Today, Bitcoin trades in the $52,000 range, setting the pace for tokens correlated to its price.

As a result, some altcoins and promising presales are enjoying the impact of the gains of this market leader. WLD, GRT, SPONGE, and BEAM are among the top crypto gainers making headlines today, February 19

Worldcoin (WLD) – World’s Leading Financial and Identity Network

The native token, WLD, powering the biometric crypto project, Worldcoin, recently sparked intense excitement within the larger virtual currency market. According to a trusted crypto analytics site, Coinmarketcap, the token recorded a weekly surge of 179.72%, stirring attention toward it.

As a result of this pump, the coin’s value is at $7.35 today, with a daily increase of 39.98%. Notably, several factors are contributing to this pump. First, the World App wallet now has over 1 million users, according to the community’s tweet on February 17.

World App, the first wallet built for the Worldcoin project, passed 1M daily users this week. This community is incredible 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Mf6Y51gscQ — Worldcoin (@worldcoin) February 17, 2024

This significant milestone sparked excitement within the community and thus pushed WLD’s price up. Secondly, a whale accumulated a substantial 2.09 million WLD from a centralized exchange (CEX), boosting the coin by 25%.

According to CoinGape Media, a wallet address identified as 0x0007 strategically amassed $5.82 million worth of WLD from Binance, a top crypto exchange.

This voluminous accumulation triggered a pump for the coin throughout the week. Thirdly, the unveiling of a text-to-video platform, Sora, played a positive role in boosting confidence and positive sentiment around Worldcoin’s token, WLD.

According to Altman on X, Sora will revolutionize content creation for both individuals and organizations.

here is sora, our video generation model:https://t.co/CDr4DdCrh1 today we are starting red-teaming and offering access to a limited number of creators.@_tim_brooks @billpeeb @model_mechanic are really incredible; amazing work by them and the team. remarkable moment. — Sam Altman (@sama) February 15, 2024

The announcement garnered widespread attention and optimism. Also, the anticipation of the AI platform has bolstered confidence in the broader potential of Sam Altman’s projects, including Worldcoin. So, this optimism has likely played a role in fueling the ongoing price surge of WLD.

Combining the impact of these positive events within the Worldcoin ecosystem, the WLD token could record more price gains in the coming days.

Worldcoin’s Token Enjoys Green Candle Chain with High On-Balance Volume OBV– Where’s the Targeted Resistance?

Worldcoin’s price movement in the last week shows a bullish trend. It has formed 8 green candle sticks, indicating an upcoming series of higher highs and higher lows.

In the chart above, WLD is trading above the Bollinger Bands, which serves as its dynamic support level.

As such, BUY opportunities could be spotted by profit-taking traders, causing them to enter the market and reap from the potential uptrend. Again, the On Balance Volume (OBV) has spiked, trailing at the 16.326M level.

This confirms the strong buying pressure in WLD’s market. This massive volume suggests that accumulation may be ongoing.

Therefore, the bullish trend is likely to continue toward the $8 level in the coming days. However, traders should look for potential dips in the future as the Bollinger Bands are widening, showing increased volatility.

As such, strategic trade setups and adequate risk management strategies should be in place while trading.

The Graph (GRT) – Indexing Protocol for DeFi and Web3 Ecosystems

The Graph (GRT) token recorded a remarkable 24.19% increase within 24 hours, thus attracting significant attention. Currently, the GRT price at 6:11 am EST is $0.2666.

Remarkably, this price surge has moved GRT into an uptrend, especially when considering derivatives data.

According to Coinglass, there has been a notable 39.87% rise in the token’s open interest, accompanied by a 140.82% increase in volume. These statistics paint a bullish picture for GRT within the cryptocurrency market, further bolstering positive sentiments surrounding the token.

Again, a recent update shared by The Graph on X revealed that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the platform experienced substantial growth.

In the Q4 2023, The Graph ecosystem shipped several critical updates shaping the future of decentralized data, evolving the protocol to serve more data needs and web3 builders in 2024 🚢 Here are some key takeaways from the Q4 2023 Participant Update ⬇️ 📊 The Graph Network… pic.twitter.com/jQ7vJaDAOn — The Graph (@graphprotocol) February 16, 2024

Handling over 958 million queries during this period marked a notable 65% increase compared to the previous quarter. As a result, the platform’s growth trajectory extended its support across various web3 domains, notably achieving success with Layer 2 transfers.

Additionally, the introduction of the Sunray Phase aimed to enhance decentralized data access, further solidifying the network’s commitment to innovation and efficiency. These factors combined are variables driving the current price growth of The Graph token, GRT.

GRT’s Moving Average Divergence Convergence Signals Strong Bullish Momentum – Expect More Price Rallies This Week

In the chart above, GRT trades above its dynamic support levels, the Bollinger band, which implies an overall bullish market in the short term. It has formed 6 consecutive green candles, breaking above the previous strong resistance of $0.225.

As such, buyers are entering the market, triggering further price pushes to the upside. GRT’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is now above the signal line, indicating strong bullish momentum today.

Also, it has formed bold green histogram bars, confirming the strength of the bulls pushing the price. As such, The Graph coin’s token is set for a longer rally this week. Thus, traders can expect the price to be near the $0.3 level before the weekend.

Again, cryptocurrencies are volatile, and the spreading Bollinger bands in the chart show the increased volatility of GRT. As a result, it could retrace and record new lower highs. So traders should be alert and have their strategic risk management practices in place.

Sponge V2 (SPONGE) – The Memecoin with a Global Community

Sponge V2 has become a viral crypto project based on strong community support and an exciting roadmap. The Sponge V1 launched just at the beginning of the famous memecoin season in 2023.

Now, with anticipation of a bull run in 2024, investors have another chance to accumulate the famous tokens at affordable rates.

Currently, over $10.51 million worth of $SPONGE tokens have been staked or bridged, confirming massive interest from the crypto community.

Also, version 2 presents an opportunity for investors who missed out on the massive gains realized by Sponge version 1 holders. Furthermore, the Play-to-Earn (P2E) has added vital utility to the ecosystem and will attract game lovers to adopt $SPONGE tokens.

Sponge V2 at a Glance Name Sponge V2 Ticker Symbol $SPONGE Utility Play-to-Earn (P2E) Gaming Total Supply 150 billion Ecosystem Mechanism Staking

Why SpongeV2?

Several new crypto projects litter the online space, making claims they rarely back up. However, Sponge V1 was a massive success, listing on top exchanges and providing investors with rewards.

Although there are no guarantees in the crypto market, the success of the V1 and the Sponge community position the Sponge V2 project for success.

Also, the developers plan to eventually list $SPONGE on top exchanges to attract more liquidity to the project. According to the whitepaper, staking remains a vital part of the ecosystem, with 43.09% of the total supply allocated to staking rewards. With over 32,000 followers on Sponge’s X account, its visibility is growing rapidly.

Also, Sponge’s launch on the Polygon chain for its Version 2 made crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury describe it as the next 100x meme coin.

To participate in this exciting project, users can purchase the Sponge V2 tokens from the official website. Also, there are multiple options to purchase the tokens depending on an investor’s preference.

BEAM (BEAM) – The Privacy Network for Data Protection

BEAM continues to build on its price gain today, with an 11.7% increase in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.034. Also, it has gained over 87.9% in the past thirty days, confirming buyers’ dominance and an ongoing accumulation phase.

One of the factors aiding BEAM’s price gains is the decentralized exchange, which attracts numerous investors to trade.

#BeamDidYouKnow 🔁The #Beam DEX powers fast, low-cost, and private-by-default token swaps on the Beam blockchain. 🔒The #DEX leverages Beam's #Web3-leading privacy protocols to obfuscate all transaction metadata, making it resistant against MEV, front-running, and sandwich… pic.twitter.com/Uaa7CrGRB0 — BeamPrivacy (@beamprivacy) February 16, 2024

The BEAM DEX is a powerful solution for low-cost and private-by-default token swaps at high speed. This DEX relies on BEAM’s privacy protocols to protect transaction data, making it resistant to a variety of attacks.

Also, the Beam Bridge is another traffic generator in the ecosystem supporting the current gains.

It supports two-way cross-chain crypto transfers from BEAM to Ethereum. Currently, this bridge supports ETH, USDT, DAI, WBTC, and WBEAM. The BEAM Bridge is also open-source, modifiable, and portable.

Furthermore, BEAM is now listed for trading on the TradeOgre exchange and ranks as the top L1 privacy-focused blockchain.

BEAM Forms Strong Bullish Pattern on Daily Chart. Will the Rally Continue?

BEAM has formed a bullish pattern on the daily chart, with a third consecutive green candle flipping the $0.031 resistance to support. After a brief retracement between February 15-16, the buyers have regained control to force a price increase.

BEAM is currently testing the $0.034 resistance level and will likely overcome it today based on the buying pressure. Additionally, it is trading in the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), confirming that the buyers are in control of the market.

Furthermore, the RSI Divergence Indicator has formed higher lows, confirming that the buyers have the upper hand. The RSI Divergence indicator displays a value of 80.43, confirming that BEAM is currently in an uptrend. So, BEAM will likely continue to record gains in the coming days based on its recent performance.

But investors should watch the RSI closely as being overbought indicates the possibility of a trend reversal to the downside.

Conclusion

Considering the significant gains these top gainers have recorded today, February 19, they could be worth looking at for investment. However, it’s advisable always to do thorough research on them and have comprehensive risk management strategies to support your investment decisions.