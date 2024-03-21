Top Crypto Gainers on 20 March – PEPE and FTM

The Crypto market has thousands of virtual currencies with coevolutionary utility and enriching potential. However, today, some have emerged as top gainers in terms of price appreciation, widespread adoption, and a few positive ecosystem-related developments.

From the top gainer’s list, four virtual assets, PEPE, FTM, Green Bitcoin, and SMOG, are taking the front stage, capturing the interest of investors and enthusiasts alike with their significant performances. We’ll explore the drivers behind their spike to determine how long the gains could last.

However, if you’re considering these top gainers for investments, make sure to have proper risk management practices in place.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) is boasting over a 15% daily increase in price today. Furthermore, its 24-hour trading volume is up by 42.97% to over $1.63 billion, and the market cap is above $2.98 billion with an increase of 15.50%.

In addition to PEPE’s gains, its social media handle on the X platform has hit over 621.2K followers, a huge supportive community backing the coin.

Pepe (PEPE) is a popular and the most “memeable meme coin” ever known. Its memes are versatile, providing informative content in the form of hilarious memes for the financial sector and others.

Again, it has a strong and supportive community with enough optimism to boost the coin’s value through transactions such as trading, swapping, etc.

These activities boost PEPE’s trading volume and attract other investors, increasing the coin’s value. Also, Pepe’s donation to the SAVE THE FROGS grants program is another likely driver to consider, given the excitement it aroused.

According to the project’s team, Pepe donated $42,069 to the charity grants program SAVE THE FROG to support their amphibian conservation efforts.

This will aid in wetland conservation, endangered species security, habitat restoration, scientific research, and education worldwide.

Pepe’s gesture strengthens the bond between the project and its community, fostering a sense of pride and loyalty among existing holders, thereby encouraging new investors to join the wagon. These activities are likely behind the massive increase in trading volume and market value of the Pepe coin $PEPE.

PEPE is Pushing Up from $0.0000071 – Where Can It Reach?

PEPE’s price action in the chart above indicates an uptrend market condition amid price fluctuations. Today, it’s forming a green candlestick, which implies increasing buying pressure. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.07, moving upward.

As the buying pressure remains consistent, the RSI could reach 70 and beyond, indicating a potential overbought market and price increase.

Furthermore, the coin has found support at $0.0000062, a level at which the price is expected to bounce. Moreover, PEPE is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), showing an overall bullish market trend.

Given these facts, the coin could drop one of its zeros and reach $0.00001 in the coming days or weeks. However, PEPE has found resistance at $0.000011, which, if the price nears it, could trigger a stall in the long run. Also, its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, and the histogram bars are red.

PEPE’s volatility is within reach as the price could dip before any expected up-move. For this, traders and investors should have their own risk management strategies. Using stop loss and take profit settings and risking only an amount you can afford to lose should be considered.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) stands out today as the second top gainer on our list, experiencing a significant price surge. It is trading at $0.9392, representing an 11.25% increase in 24 hours. Its trading volume in the last 24 hours has reached over $1.07 billion, up 32.84%.

These augmentations can be attributed to various factors contributing to the project’s upward momentum. Firstly, increased investor activity and enthusiasm on the platform have played a crucial role in driving up the price of Fantom.

The whales’ steady accumulation of tokens shows heightened interest and demand for FTM among investors. This increased demand has led to a notable increase in daily trading volume.

Furthermore, the sustained positions by a significant portion of Fantom investors have helped maintain upward pressure on the token’s price.

Over 40% of Fantom investors holding onto their positions signals confidence in the project’s prospects and potential for further growth. This not only supports Fantom’s current price surge but also helps alleviate selling pressure in the market, contributing to its upward trajectory.

Additionally, recent developments within the Fantom ecosystem, particularly the introduction of Fantom Sonic, have garnered significant attention and interest from investors.

Fantom Sonic represents an upgraded version of the Fantom network, designed to enhance efficiency and scalability without requiring a hard fork.

This technological advancement has generated excitement and optimism among investors, fueling speculation about the project’s future potential and driving up demand for FTM tokens. As the project continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is well-positioned for further growth and success in the crypto market.

Forecasting Fantom’s Price Surge Amidst Increased Whale Interest in FTM

The Fantom price has been on a bullish run, filling the weekly imbalance (Fair Value Gap, FVG) between $0.8694 and $1.0605 as such, the market is expected to commence a new phase of consolidation, expansion, and retracement, a pattern unavoidable in the digital asset market.

Another potential positive indicator for the Fantom price would be a solid close above the consequential encroachment (CE) on the weekly timeframe, particularly at $0.9632. the FVG’s midline.

A decisive candlestick close above the CE would reinforce the upward trend, paving the way for FTM to target the psychological level of $1.2000.

In an extremely bullish scenario, the price could even soar to $1.4000, marking a significant 45% increase from current levels. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands at a high 82, and an overbought market condition (above 70), suggests more BUY pressure.

However, as with every digital asset investment, traders and investors must have their risk management practices at hand, as Fantom shows mixed signals.

Fantom’s RSI Signals Overbought and Price Correction at the Same Time – Which is Within Reach?

The RSI at the overbought zone could trigger price correction, and if bears take control from here, the weekly FVG could act as resistance, and the Fantom price may face rejection. Again, breaking and closing below the $0.7836 support on the weekly timeframe could trigger further selling pressure.

In this case, the price might retreat to the supply zone turned bullish breaker, ranging from $0.4449 to $0.5262. A drop below the midline of the supply zone would confirm the continuation of the downtrend, signaling further downside potential for the Fantom price.

Investors must monitor these levels closely and exercise caution, as the market remains susceptible to fluctuations and potential reversals.

Green Bitcoin (GBTC)

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) is steadily drawing significant interest from crypto investors due to its innovative approach and eco-friendly attributes. Its fundraising campaign has raised over $6.78 million today out of its $7,404,811 target, showing that the current presale phase is speedily selling out.

Built as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, GBTC combines Bitcoin’s legacy with Ethereum’s sustainable blockchain technology, making it an appealing investment choice. No wonder investors are accumulating $GBTC without slowing down.

One of GBTC’s standout features is its “Gamified Green Staking” model, which allows users to earn passive income through staking while participating in Green Bitcoin price predictions. This unique system incentivizes long-term investment and active community involvement, offering an eco-friendly crypto experience that aligns with sustainable practices.

Today, the presale price has reached $1.1062 and will increase in the next four days. Those interested can join now with ETH, USDT, or make purchases using the Card option.

Why Green Bitcoin is Gaining Attention from the Crypto Community?

GBTC leverages Ethereum’s Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, known for its energy efficiency. By reducing the computational power needed for transactions, PoS minimizes environmental impact and still provides a secure network for token holders.

The project aims to foster partnerships with eco-friendly tech companies, creating a synergistic environment for sustainable blockchain practices. These partnerships will focus on community-building efforts, tech integrations, and educational programs, further enhancing GBTC’s appeal and utility.

With a total token supply cap of 21 million tokens, GBTC allocates a significant portion for the presale phase, liquidity, community rewards, marketing efforts, and staking rewards.

This strategic allocation ensures active community involvement, a strong foundation, robust market presence, and long-term value retention for token holders.

By choosing ETH’s blockchain for GBTC, the project benefits from Ethereum’s proven security, efficient smart contract functionality, and wide-ranging dApp landscape.

SMOG (SMOG)

The environmentally conscious crypto SMOG is a key performer in the market today, garnering significant attention and interest from investors and enthusiasts alike.

With its recent conclusion of the presale phase and subsequent listing on Jupiter, along with availability on Dextools, SMOG has rapidly gained traction in the cryptocurrency space.

Without a doubt, several factors have contributed to SMOG’s ascent as a top gainer. Its unique proposition of incentivizing environmentally friendly behaviors through token rewards has resonated strongly with a growing segment of socially conscious investors. This alignment of financial incentives with ecological sustainability has driven considerable demand for SMOG tokens.

Additionally, positive sentiment surrounding SMOG has been fueled by its strategic partnerships and collaborations aimed at advancing sustainable initiatives.

These partnerships not only enhance the utility and adoption of SMOG but also position it as a leader in the intersection of cryptocurrency and environmental activism.

Furthermore, the innovative features and utilities within the SMOG ecosystem have bolstered its attractiveness to investors.

As individuals and organizations increasingly prioritize sustainability, the potential for SMOG to facilitate and reward eco-friendly practices holds significant promise for widespread adoption and long-term growth.

SMOG Forms Green Candles Under Dynamic Resistance – Can It Rally Above It?

In the chart above, SMOG has formed a green candle stick, indicating an increase in buying pressure in the last 24 hours. Its MACD below the signal line is pointing upward, and the histogram bars are fading, which implies a potential shift in momentum from bearish to bullish.

Also, the RSI at 41.50 is pointing up, representing the increase in BUY trades. If the pressure remains persistent, the RSI could reach 70 and beyond, indicating an overbought market as SMOG’s price rallies.

Nevertheless, the coin is still below the Upper and Middle Bollinger Bands, which serves as a dynamic resistance.

As such, proper risk management strategies should be in place for those considering the coin for investment.

Conclusion

Today’s cryptocurrency market showcases notable top gainers, each with its own unique story of success. From PEPE’s hilarious and informative meme content to SMOG’s enriching model, these projects have captured investors’ attention and enthusiasm.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, these top gainers exemplify the diverse opportunities and narratives driving growth in the digital asset space. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer, staying informed about these assets offers valuable insights into emerging trends and investment opportunities within the ever-changing crypto world.