Top Crypto Gainers on 21 November – APE, GNO, And CAKE

Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto market resurgence today, November 21, surpassing Ethereum in average daily transaction fees. On November 20, Bitcoin’s average daily transaction fee hit $10.34, while Ethereum’s average fee was $8.43.

This increase is due to rising activity surrounding the Ordinals Protocol. Also, with the high expectations of a ruling in the U.S. SEC and Binance saga, the market sentiment is quite positive among investors.

For now, BTC price has remained above $37,000 and could likely ascend to $40,000 in the coming weeks if the rally persists.

Also, the positive market sentiment has pushed some crypto asset prices to higher levels. Here is a snapshot of the top gainers today, exciting developments in their ecosystem, and their possible price action in the coming days.

ApeCoin (APE) – The NFT Ecosystem For Exciting Rewards

APE’s price at 4:29 a.m. EST is $1.50, with a 6.35 increase in the past 24 hours. However, it shows some percentage loss in prices in the past seven days as the sellers sought to regain control of its price.

A recent ApeCoin newsletter captured exciting developments in the ecosystem, and this is likely aiding its price gains in November despite the slight decline.

📰 Newsletter – Stay up to date with all the latest from our Secretary! This week’s issue includes an updated DAO schedule, live voting updates, and other news across the DAO.https://t.co/kMJ54bpDQY — ApeCoin (@apecoin) November 14, 2023

According to the newsletter, the DAO recorded impressive growth, with 2,296 Discord members and 8,560 DAO forum members. Also, there were open vacancies in the DAO for Special Council, Governance Steward, Marketing and Communications Steward, and Metaverse Steward.

Additionally, ApeCoin developers announced that the American Ape animate series will soon launch. These developments will likely drive long-term gains for the APE token.

However, on the daily chart, a possible retracement ahead is imminent if a rejection occurs at the nearest resistance level.

APE Under Pressure from The Bears: Will It Decline at $1.52?

APE has formed a red candle on the daily chart as selling pressure begins to take a toll on its price. After its rally between November 19-20, it now faces resistance at $1.52 after finding support at $1.47.

The long upper wick of today’s candle implies that the sellers are intent on forcing a decline for the asset.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator moves sideways in the neutral zone with a value of 58.25. This implies that the buying pressure is fading, and a decline of the RSI below 55 will confirm a downtrend for the asset.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

Notably, the MACD is below the signal line, expressing a bearish sentiment. However, the fading red Histogram bars suggest a possible recovery for APE in the coming days. Therefore, APE will likely decline in the coming but will rebound on the $1.47 support level to resume its uptrend.

Gnosis (GNO) – The Open-Source Decentralized Prediction Market

At 4:40 a.m. EST today, GNO trading price stands at $190.47, representing a 4.6% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, GNO has gained 15.7% in the past week as the buyers continue to dominate its price.

The focus on community and development is likely driving GNO’s price gains, which is evident from the uptrend on the daily chart.

The winner of the Decentralised Scaling Summit pitch competition's $5000 prize has been determined! 🥁 We’re happy to declare @0xKYCinc as the winner🎉 The judges were impressed by @Jscottozz's presentation of their "Sunscreen" solution, operating at the intersection of… https://t.co/b3siT59QVB — GnosisDAO (@GnosisDAO) November 18, 2023

For instance, GnosisDAO announced the winner of the Decentralized Scaling Summit pitch competition. The winner, Jeremy Osborne, will receive the $5000 price money.

According to the announcement, the judges were impressed with Jeremy Osborne’s presentation of their Sunscreen solution, which integrates security and convenience.

GNO Finds Support At 23.6% Fibonacci Level, What Next For The Token?

GNO has formed a fifth consecutive green candle on the daily chart as the buyers continue to push the ongoing accumulation phase. After breaking above the 38.2% Fib level ($157.73), it continued to rise and found support at the $23.6% Fib level ($173.61).

Remarkably, GNO has overcome the $191.06 resistance level and will likely record further price increases in the coming days. Also, the RSI value confirms the bullish sentiment, rising to the overbought region with a value of 83.48.

GNO will likely record a price increase to $192 in the coming days if the buyers continue the uptrend.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) – The Decentralized Exchange For Trading And Staking

CAKE’s price at 4:41 a.m. EST is $2.61, with a 3.9% increase in the last 24 hours. Additionally, CAKE has gained 18.8% in its price in the last seven days, confirming the ongoing accumulation phase.

The recent developments and partnerships in the network are likely pushing CAKE’s price gains.

Recently, PancakeSwap announced a new collaboration with Range Protocol after the successful launch of their Position Manager. Range Protocol offers several Liquidity Pool managing options for its users.

So, PancakeSwap users can enjoy more liquidity due to the range protocol integration.

Meanwhile, earlier on November 15, PancakeSwap developers also announced the launch of the Gaming Marketplace. This will hopefully become the ultimate hub for gamers in the community and developers to enjoy thrilling gameplay modes.

These developers can build and connect, thus expressing their creativity in the ecosystem. The first fame, Pancake Protectors, will launch and integrate CAKE tokens, boosting their utility.

Also, NFTs are integrated with gameplay, and users will earn CAKE rewards for engaging in gaming activities.

The target market is 1.5 million players a month, which will expose the games to a wider fan base. On the daily chart, CAKE faces resistance but will likely break through based on the current development and growing adoption.

CAKE Facing Resistance at $2.64, Will It Break Above?

CAKE is in an uptrend on the daily chart, trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel. This implies that the asset will likely record further price increases in the coming days. However, the Dojo candlestick formed today suggests a retracement ahead for the asset if a rejection occurs at $2.64.

Notably, CAKE found support at $2.43 and is attempting to break above the $2.64 resistance level. Also, the RSI indicator is rising and approaching the overbought region above 70 with a value of 68.28.

If the RSI rises above 70, the late buyers can use the value as an entry signal to place long trades. However, CAKE may likely retrace to the $2.43 support in the coming days before resuming its uptrend on the daily chart.

Bitcoin ETF (BTCETF) – The ETF-Friendly Cryptocurrency For Rewards

Spotting the Path Ahead! 🔭 The #BitcoinETF #Token stands out, representing a proactive step toward future #Bitcoin ETFs. Created on #Ethereum, $BTCETF anticipates and embraces this upcoming evolution, delivering unique advantages to its community. pic.twitter.com/BIX2CjRAKf — BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) November 20, 2023

Bitcoin ETF is a modern and innovative crypto project that captures the essence of Bitcoin ETF approval in the crypto market. Its native token, BTCETF, was built on the Ethereum blockchain and is ERCD-20 compliant.

Since the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF approval was teased, the crypto market has seen a remarkable rally. Therefore, Bitcoin ETF positions investors to take advantage of a possible surge in value after an ETF approval.

BTCETF Presale Surpasses $1.2 Million Milestone

@ARKInvest persists in its push for a spot #BitcoinETF, filing another update for the #ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF with the #SEC. The journey continues! 🚀 Do you think we'll see a #Bitcoin #ETF approved in 2024?#BTCETF has also now raised over $1.2 Million! ✅ pic.twitter.com/jh06EPQiqU — BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) November 20, 2023

BTCETF token is on presale, allowing investors to accumulate the tokens at affordable rates. Over $1.27 million has been realized from the ongoing BTCETF presale, confirming the rising interest from investors.

Users can purchase the tokens at $0.0056 each using ETH, USDT, or bank cards.

However, they must connect a secure crypto wallet such as Meta Mask or Trust Wallet to the presale page. Also, BTCETF supports token staking for additional rewards, with one-quarter of the total supply allocated to staking rewards.

According to the tokenomics, the total supply is capped at 2.1 billion, with 40% made available for investors in the presale rounds. In addition, BTCETF relies on a burning tax of 5% on each transaction, which will eventually lead to an increase in the total supply.

Notably, 25% of the total supply will be burnt at significant milestones for the project. These token burns will likely encourage long-term holding of the tokens and drop selling pressure after its listing.

Bitcoin ETF Key Milestones to Look Out For

Bitcoin ETF has some vital milestones that will trigger extra benefits for its community, according to its whitepaper.

These milestones are outlined below.

The race to $100 million trading volume Based on the massive interest from investors in the presale, BTCETF could likely hit a trading volume of 100 million shortly after listing. Once this occurs, 5% of the total supply will be burnt, and transaction tax will decline from 5% to 4%. The First BTC ETF approval With the hype surrounding Bitcoin ETF, the odds are firmly staked in favor of approval. So, after the first Bitcoin ETF is approved, 5% of the total supply of BTCETF will be burnt, and transaction tax will drop from 4% to 3%. ETF Launch date for trading Also, when the Bitcoin ETF launches for trading, another 5% of BTCETF’s total supply will be burnt. The transaction tax will be reduced from 3% to 2%. ETF assets value soar to 1 billion BTCETF will continue to track the progress of Bitcoin ETFs after their eventual launch and trading in the market. Therefore, when the total assets under management for Bitcoin ETFs hit a value of $1 billion, another 5% of the total BTCETF supply will be burned. Additionally, the transaction tax will decline from 2% to 1%. $100,000 BTC price level Finally, Bitcoin is tipped to eventually trade at $100,000 based on its strength and stability. If this happens, 5% of the total BTCETF supply will be burnt, and transaction tax will be reduced from 1% to 0%, thereby eliminating it. These milestones show the commitment of the developers to the long-term growth and survival of the project.

TG.Casino ($TGC) – The Crypto Gambling Solution

I ain't gonna lie but I think TG Casino can actually compete head-on with Rollbit. The wagered volume in their Casino is insane with over 2000+ active players, the numbers will even grow as we get closer to the launch. The drawback of traditional fiat cash casinos lies in the… pic.twitter.com/rghWIplNfI — Little Ⓜ️ustacho (@littlemustacho) November 20, 2023

TG.Casino is an online anonymous crypto-gambling platform that offers its users a safe platform for exciting gameplay. With over $2.7 million raised from its ongoing presale, the interest in the token for the crypto community is quite evident.

The presale goal is capped at $ 5 million, and each token is worth $0.16 at this stage, with a few hours left before a price increase. Users can purchase the TGC utility token with ETH or USDT or purchase it on the BSC Smart Chain.

Also, users can earn passive income in the form of daily rewards once they stake their $TGC tokens. Notably, these rewards can be unlocked immediately and used in the casino. Also, users who stake their TGC tokens will gain access to revenue-based rewards.

Why Use TG.Casino?

TG.Casino capitalizes on the evolving landscape of online gaming. It successfully merges online casinos, cryptocurrency, and social media in the form of Telegram.

It relies on Telegram’s security, speed, and massive user base to give its users a smooth gaming experience. Also, the TGC token is the key to unlocking exciting rewards and benefits on the platform.

The expansive growth of online gambling into a multi-billion-dollar industry makes TG.Casino well-positioned to benefit from the sector. Moreover, TG.Casino users enjoy features such as accessibility, security, community engagement, and rewards.

Based on the TG.Casino tokenomics, its total supply is capped at 100 million tokens. Notably, 40% of the total supply (40 million $TGC) is dedicated to the presale.

Additionally, 20% of the total supply will go to the liquidity pool, while 20% will go to users as staking rewards.

TG Casino Receives KYC Certification

Exciting News!!! We are proud & excited to announce that our KYC has been APPROVED by The Verification Gold Standard, @AssureDefi ✨✅ Taking a step towards solid investor security and transparency. View our KYC #Certificate:https://t.co/N940WZJsE3 pic.twitter.com/UNCJyHPUSn — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) November 10, 2023

On November 10, TG.Casino announced the successful KYC approval by the Verification Gold Standard. This will ensure investor security and transparency. Also, the TG.Casino team launched a $TGC airdrop event on November 20.

The airdrop will run four stages, and no token claiming is needed. These events will likely drive growth in the ecosystem and adoption of TGC tokens. Also, the developments show the desire of the TG.Casino team to bring massive rewards to its growing community.

According to developers, there is no vesting period for the $TGC tokens. Nevertheless, users who stake their tokens during the presale will have them released ten days after the eventual launch of the token.

Also, there is a 25% cash-back guarantee on all losses when betting with the TGC token, an additional incentive for gamblers. Presale investors who spend over $5,000 on tokens qualify for exclusive NFTs and post-launch rewards. Therefore, TGC will likely become one of the best presale tokens in 2023.

Conclusion

The crypto market remains largely unchanged today, with most altcoins still sustaining their gains in the past week. Bitcoin investors are bullish amidst the ongoing Ordinal revival.

Although speculation surrounding a Bitcoin ETF approval began the rally, exciting developments are sustaining the uptrend. Also, the optimism surrounding asset tokenization and the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies are aiding the market rally.

However, a brief retracement phase will likely occur in the coming weeks to complete the market cycle. So, investors can diversify to ongoing presales to acquire promising tokens at affordable rates. However, risk management and proper research are vital tools for every crypto investor.