Top Crypto Gainers To Buy – HBAR, RUNE, And APE

The crypto market has shown slight gains (0.04%) in the past 24 hours, with a general market cap of $1.22 trillion. Bitcoin trades at $29,366 within the same timeframe, with a market cap of $572 billion in the last 24 hours. Also, its dominance is at 46.89% in 24 hours.

The present state of the crypto market is relatively stable. Nonetheless, most altcoins correlate to the price of Bitcoin; thus, they display mild changes in their price.

However, some altcoins rank among the top gainers, with performances driven by exciting developments within their ecosystem. Here are the top crypto gainers and an update of events in the past few days likely behind their gains.

Hedera (HBAR) – The Home of Dapps

HBAR is trading at $0.0651, with a 16.1% increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, its seven-day gains stand at 16.7%.

The Hedera ecosystem recorded massive activities in the past week. The developers successfully tested stablecoin bank-to-bank transactions using its EVM-compatible network between major banks.

The tests reveal that Hedera can replace conventional banking systems with liquidity pools to reduce transaction costs and time. Hedera boasts of high scalability, enabling it to handle the demands of replacing the traditional banking system.

#Hedera successfully tested stablecoin bank-to-bank transactions on its #EVM-compatible network between major banks. The test showed that Hedera can replace the current nostro/vostro system with liquidity pools, reducing transaction costs and time. Hedera is scalable enough to… https://t.co/clTJVDmQ3o pic.twitter.com/YHrm1TgekO — ᙢinus ᙡells (@MinusWells) August 9, 2023

Also, Calaxy, a modern social marketplace, launched on Hedera, unveiling a new era of creator monetization and fan engagement.

According to the developers, Calaxy shares some similarities with social media apps and will define the relationship between creators and their fans.

"Calaxy is a next-generation social marketplace ushering in a new era of Creator monetization and fan engagement." A Launch Day message from the Calaxy Team: https://t.co/PvmqFFDD3b#BuiltonHedera x #YourWorldYourCalaxy pic.twitter.com/3m9T6We7n3 — Calaxy (@CalaxyApp) August 10, 2023

Galaxy allows creators to monetize their brands, content, and much more. Fans can access Special Requests and Featured Experiences on Calaxy. Also, they can interact with their favorite creators and influence decisions through celebrity polls.

3. Fans now have more access than ever With Special Requests and Featured Experiences on Calaxy, fans can engage with their favorite Creators on a whole new level. And Polls allow them the chance to influence the decision-making of actual celebrities. It’s crazy. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 10, 2023

Furthermore, on August 11, Blockchain For Europe welcomed Hedera as a new member hailing their vibrant ecosystem and focus on creators and developers.

New member? New member!😎

Join us in giving a warm welcome to our newest member, @Hedera! 🚀

Creators of an open-source public #network, their vibrant ecosystem is shaped by the developer community and governed by world leading organizations.

Thrilled to have them on board as we… pic.twitter.com/RYSrIJ4zGO — Blockchain for Europe (@BlockchainforEU) August 11, 2023

The big event in the ecosystem was the addition of the Dropp micropayment platform to the Federal Reserve. Dropp uses HBAR as one of the tokens for its transactions. Its addition to FedNow as a service provider indirectly boosts HBAR’s utility and is probably behind the price surge this week.

HBAR Breaks Above The $0.0525 Resistance Level

HBAR is bullish on the daily chart as it forms a large green candlestick, breaking above the $0.057 resistance level. It found support at $0.051 as the bulls sustained the rally.

HBAR price has moved past its 50 and 200-day SMAs, indicating the sentiment is bullish, claiming higher highs on the daily chart. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 70.39 in the overbought zone, confirming buyers’ dominance today.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence is above its signal line with green Histogram bars, signaling a strong uptrend in HBAR’s market. HBAR will likely record more gains in the coming days until it enters a consolidation phase and the bears re-enter the market.

THORChain (RUNE) – The Top Liquidity Protocol

RUNE is trading at $1.37, with a 0.15 increase in the last 24 hours, representing minimal gains. However, its gains in the last seven days are 46.4%.

On August 11, RUNE was featured as the Coin of the Day on CryptoBusy. According to the analysts, one of the reasons behind the surge is that Thorchain allows its users to swap assets directly from their wallets across various chains.

This feature eliminates the need for a centralized entity and interconnects several blockchains. Also, rather than relying on wrapped tokens or pegged assets like most platforms, Thorchain uses synthetic assets, assuring users of the genuineness of the assets.

1/5 Coin of the Day: #Thorchain $RUNE!✨

(This tweet is not sponsored)$RUNE is the top gainer of the day and has been getting attention recently. Why? It's been reshaping the world of cross-chain liquidity like never before! Let's take a closer look!@THORChain pic.twitter.com/68I07bNzuH — CryptoBusy (@CryptoBusy) August 11, 2023

Additionally, RUNE holders can stake their assets for rewards providing liquidity for the platform and boosting the overall network performance.

3/5 While many platforms rely on wrapped tokens or pegged assets, #Thorchain uses the unique mechanism of 'synthetic assets'. This ensures that when you trade, you're working with the genuine asset and not just a representation. pic.twitter.com/lAqRmriD9k — CryptoBusy (@CryptoBusy) August 11, 2023

On August 13, streaming swaps recorded a daily volume of approximately $70.98 million. Also, on August 13, 6.87 million were transferred in 610 swaps. The average swap amount was $11,262, with the leading pair ETH/RUNE surpassing BTC/ETH by approximately 40% in the last three days.

RUNE Enters Accumulation Phase

RUNE is trading in an uptrend on the daily chart that began on August 6. Buyers moved into an aggressive accumulation phase sending the token above the $1.1067 resistance level after finding support at $0.909.

It trades in the Donchian Channel (DC)’S Upper region, further pointing to the bullish trend on the 24-hour chart. Also, the RSI value is 86.91 showing a strong buy signal and that most traders are in long positions.

The MACD is above its signal line, with green histogram bars showing a strong bullish signal.

However, the inverted hammer candlestick formed is likely a sign of a possible retracement ahead. Traders should watch out for the close of the August 145 candle for confirmation.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Voice of Crypto Community

Wall Street Memes represents the street revolution against rampant capitalism in the trading society powered by blockchain technology. It has over 1 million community members and unlimited memes.

I miss the old days pic.twitter.com/h4HmdBHiHR — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) August 14, 2023

Wall Street Memes hopes to leverage its rising popularity in the crypto community to usher in the next crypto revolution hinged on the mantra, ” Greed Is Good.”

>>>Visit Wall Street Memes Presale<<<

It believes that if Gordon Gekko could profit from seemingly worthless stocks and Elon Musk could influence the early success of Dogecoin, then true power lies with the community.

Interestingly, Wall Street Memes success coincides with the ongoing meme coin season as more investors diversify from their regular crypto holdings. Its social media handles feature witty and fun memes. Although with no definite value, the exciting roadmap draws more investors daily.

According to the roadmap, awareness campaigns will follow after listing on popular decentralized and centralized exchanges to drive massive adoption.

Eventually, a VIP community will form where members will enjoy exclusive benefits such as exclusive content, interactive experiences, and access to early updates. The team has a market cap goal of 1 billion which will unleash explosive rewards for early investors.

Judging from the excitement generated from the presales, it will likely replicate the early success of projects such as Shiba Inu and $PEPE by relying on the strength of its community.

WSM Presales

>>>Visit Wall Street Memes Presale<<<

$WSM is the token powering this crypto revolution and is on presale, with each token worth $0.0334. The next stage will move the price to $0.0337 and is coming up in 4 days.

The presales are an outstanding success, with over $23.8 million raised out of the target of $25.9 million. Users can purchase these tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB, or directly from their bank cards. Also, they need wallets such as Trust Wallet or Meta Mask.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – The Crypto And Stock Trading Assistant

>>>Visit the Launchpad Presale Now<<<

Launchpad XYZ has emerged as the ultimate trading tool powering a new generation of elite traders backed by AI technology.

Most traders need help to make meaning of the complex chart patterns and data associated with trading. Launchpad XYZ simplifies the trading process with diverse tools to give traders an edge in the competitive market.

The Apollo AI tool provides sentimental analysis, market insights, and news for its users, setting them up to make a profit. Although it is not 100% accurate, the profit margin is reasonable.

Launchpad XYZ also offers developers a market to trade their predictive models. However, these developers are thoroughly screened, ensuring that only top-quality models make it to the marketplace.

Launchpad XYZ offers users a fast and effective trading portal to take advantage of trading at peak market times. It ensures traders take advantage of profitable market moves due to delays.

One of the core goals is promoting Web3 adoption among its users and simplifying trading with reliable data. Besides providing trading signals, Launchpad XYZ offers its users access to educational modules to learn about trading and Web3.

The platform will offer users Web3 technology through NFTs and play-to-earn (P2E) games. This additional feature will drive massive adoption of LPX tokens and boost their overall value. Moreover, users receive LPX tokens as rewards for completing training.

Finally, the Launchpad Quotient (LPQ) is one of the strong points in the ecosystem. It introduces an innovative ranking system giving trust raking to crypto projects and assessing their liquidity and potential.

The LPQ relies on over 400 data points to derive its analysis of a token and its investment potential.

Also, according to a Twitter post, the developers stated that the platform offers users the freedom of multi-chain trading. This feature opens up multiple possibilities for users as they can take advantage of trades across several blockchains.

Launchpad Presales

>>>Visit the Launchpad Presale Now<<<

LPX powers this AI-driven revolution in the trading community. It is on presale with over $1.28 million raised out of $1.55 million.

Presently, 1 LPX token is worth $0.0445, and users must act fast before the next price increase. Also, users can grab as many tokens as they want with a bank card, ETH, USDT, or BNB.

ApeCoin (APE) – The Consensus-Based Ecosystem

APE is trading at $2.11 with a 5.3% increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained 13.9% in the last seven days. On August 5, the ApeCoin developers announced integration with Wreck League Mech Mint. This mint will be in $APE.

For context, Wreck League is a new project focused on competitive gaming and fighting games. Players can build their robotic merchandise and select weapons.

Also, the Bored Ape Gazette reported that the game would hold a free merchandise claim for Yuga Lab NFT holders. These holders will not be required to undergo KYC to collect their Yugeaverse exclusive mechs. Using APE to mint these merchandise boosts its utility and also its price.

On August 11, Thank APE announced a reward of over 50,000 $APE to ApeCoin Dao members for their contributions to the future of ApeCoin. Designers, developers, influencers, futurists, or governance-driven individuals will compete in the ApeCoin builders contest.

According to the developers, the ApeCoin builders’ grants express their belief in the power of builders to develop the future of Web3. They also want to recognize builders’ excellent work across several categories and discover passionate builders to help create a thriving ApeCoin DAO ecosystem.

Why we're doing this: 🌟 1. We believe in the power of #ApeCoinBuilders to imagine into and build the future of web3. 2. We want to recognize our builders for excellent work across categories! 3. We need passionate builders to help create a thriving ApeCoin DAO ecosystem! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nKl0bVPPIB — Thank APE – Rewarding ApeCoin contributors! (@ThankApe) August 11, 2023

Users must sign up and submit their proposals under five categories: Designers, Developers, Influencers, Futurists, or Governance. The community will then vote on top proposals.

These activities in the ApeCoin ecosystem are likely behind the price gains on August 14 as the community continues to expand rapidly.

APE facing Resistance At $2.154

APE is trading close to the $2.154 resistance after finding support at $1.763. Also, it is trading above its 50-day SMA, expressing a bullish sentiment for the next few days as more traders shift to long positions.

The RSI value is 62.30, approaching the overbought region of 70, confirming the high buying pressure in the market. However, a break above the $2.154 resistance level will serve as a confirmation of this signal.

The MACD is above its signal line, showing a bullish trend. On the flip side, APE is still below its 200-day SMA, hinting at the possibility of a retracement in the longer time frames.

If the bulls sustain their charge, APE will likely hold onto its gains in the coming days.

Conclusion

The top gainers rely on budding investor confidence and increasing accumulation of their tokens. Traders and investors control the tokenomics in an ecosystem since the prevalent sentiment directly influences an asset’s price.

However, the ongoing presales offer investors a chance to accumulate the tokens at affordable rates ahead of a possible bull run in 2024 after Bitcoin’s halving. But traders must always realize that all investments come with associated risks and cryptocurrencies are volatile.

Proper research, analysis, and risk management are essential for a successful trader. Diversification of investments may protect investors from the total liquidation of their portfolios in the event of a sudden negative change.