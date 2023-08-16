Top crypto Gainers on August 15 – Trust Wallet Token, Toncoin, And COMP

The general crypto market cap on August 15 was $1.22 trillion. The price variance in the last 24 hours indicates a growing neutral sentiment among investors.

Bitcoin, the market leader, still trades at $29,323 in the same timeframe, with the bears keeping its price below $30,000 since July 23.

Some altcoins outperformed Bitcoin to become the top gainers today, driven by activities within their ecosystem. Overall, investors’ sentiment plays a significant role in the price action of a token.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) – Empowering Trust Wallet Users

TWT trading price is $0.95, with a 1.9% gain in the last 24 hours. Also, its seven-day gain is 4.2%. Trust Wallet remains one of the top crypto wallet providers worldwide. The Trust Wallet Security Scanner V2 is one of the new features added to protect users from potential attacks.

It sends users warning messages when they encounter potentially dangerous sites or links. A warning message appears on the display when a user attempts to transfer funds to a high-risk address.

Users can then select the warning and view the details and Risk Description using the risk alert popup.

If the users ignore the warning and click confirm, the Risk Description software will still pop up, and the user is strongly advised to abort the transaction. However, the user can click on continue, considering the potential risks involved.

This feature comes in handy in the crypto space due to the high risks involved and the constant innovation of crypto hacks.

Also, Trust Wallet, on August 11, announced a partnership with Cyber Connect for the BASE mainnet launch. To celebrate this achievement, they launched a giveaway for over 10,000 white list members with $1.8 million as the total reward.

The whitelist spots filled up by August 12, with over 11,000 participants showing massive interest from the crypto community. These events are likely behind the price gains noticed on August 14.

We can't quite believe it… But all the whitelist spots have been filled already! Thanks to the OVER 11,000 of you who signed up 💙 Who thinks we should open another round with more Whitelist spots? 🤔 https://t.co/7bqg4UyQzv — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) August 12, 2023

Bulls Return To Push TWT Price Gains

TWT trades in an uptrend on the daily chart moving above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the bulls return to force a rally.

It found support at $0.884, driving its price close to the resistance level of $0.960. A break above this level will likely send the token above its 200-day SMA, confirming an entry into an uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a value of 60.81, close to the overbought region of 70, showing the return of the bulls. However, the RSI is moving sideways, indicating traders’ indecision in the market.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) rises above its signal line, affirming the bullish trend. Its Histogram bars change to green, implying increased buying pressure for the token.

TWT will likely hold onto its gains in the coming week if the bulls move it into the overbought region.

Toncoin (TON) – The Global Open Network

TON is trading at $1.48, with a 4.6% increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, its 7-day gain is 18.8%. The Toncoin network announced an upcoming event, Gateway, scheduled for November 10-11 in Dubai.

✨ Introducing the Gateway – our first-ever in-person network conference. Dive into keynote speeches, exclusive ecosystem updates, insightful discussions, and more. 📍 Dubai

🗓️ Nov 10-11 🎟️Limited tickets! Sales start in September. Be first in line: https://t.co/0nZtEacnJI pic.twitter.com/HhbQVnR599 — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) August 10, 2023

The event is a network conference and will feature keynote speeches, discussions, and exclusive ecosystem updates. The ticket sales will start in September, and the slots are limited.

Also, the Ton Smart Challenge slated for August 8-18 is ongoing with few days left to its conclusion. 30,000 tons is the total prize money available for winners in this challenge, another developmental activity driving ecosystem growth.

On August 11, a fintech company, NOWPayments, announced the integration of TON for nFT payments. This collaboration will enable payment for NFT using TON, thus boosting its utility and overall value.

Also, the TON network has a collection named TON Diamonds, the pioneer NFT collection creating avenues for creators to express themselves.

TON payments bring several advantages for users, such as secure transactions, low fees and quick transaction throughput, and a wider user base and global reach for NFTs. These activities are likely driving the price gains for TON.

TON Under Bearish Pressure

TON faces resistance at $1.38, with the closest support level of $1.18 weak and unlikely to hinder further price drop for the asset.

TON trades in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), forming lower lows and expressing a strong bearish sentiment. The small size of the candles shows limited trading activity for the asset.

Also, the RSI value is 30.23 in the oversold region below 30, confirming the control of the bears and massive selling pressure. The RSI is still dropping, showing that the seller continues to dominate the limited trading activities.

TON’s MACD is below the signal line, also expressing a bearish sentiment. It will likely continue on its downtrend in the coming days till the bulls rally again.

Compound (COMP) – The Reliable DeFi Protocol

COMP is trading at $54.62, with a 1% decline in price in the last 24 hours. Also, its 7-day gain is down by 0.5%. The Compound ecosystem got several proposals in the past week as the community seeks to give users a more rewarding and improved experience.

The main proposal is for the Comet configuration to set new rewards for the Base rewards contracts. These proposals need backing from most users with voting power to be implemented.

Also, Compound is live on Build On Base, enabling users to take advantage of ETH and cbETH as collateral to borrow bridged USDC. These liquidity updates will likely boost COMP’s price. However, in the short term, the token struggles with bearish resistance.

COMP Struggles to Break Above the $59.16 Resistance Level

COMP battles pressure from the bears as it approaches the $59.16 resistance level after finding critical support at the $54.07 price level.

The bears have limited the asset to trade below the 50-day SMA, although it still trades above its 200-day SMA. COMP has remained in a sideways trend since August 7, suggesting a drop in trading volume for the token.

Also, the RSI value is 39.79, descending to the oversold region 30. It also confirms the bearish sentiment expressed on the daily chart. Although the MACD is below the signal line, the fading Histogram bars indicate that a price recovery remains possible.

COMP will likely recover if the bulls rally to push its price above the $59.16 resistance level in the coming days.

Conclusion

The top gainers show impressive activities within their ecosystem. However, some of these gains might not persist to the longer timeframes as the bears force a price correction.

Also, the top gainers benefit from a vibrant ecosystem and massive adoption alongside a surge in trading volume. The crypto market remains volatile, and tokens can deviate suddenly from past price action due to news or negative events.

Traders and investors must conduct proper research and apply smart trading strategies and risk management techniques. Notably, the crypto market wears a more positive outlook in 2023, maintaining a market cap above $1 trillion with slight variations.