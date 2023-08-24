Top Crypto Gainers on August 23 – SUI, SHIB, And NEAR

The global crypto market continues to retrace as the bears tighten their grip. The total market cap today stands at $1.08 trillion, a 0.75% decline in value in the past 24 hours.

The persistent bearish trend from August 17 reflects on most crypto assets, with Bitcoin trading at $25,823 within the same timeframe with a 0.8% drop in its value in 24 hours.

BTC’s market cap is $503 billion, and its dominance is 43.36%. Market downtrends often increase fear levels among crypto investors, leading to further seller dominance.

However, despite the present decline, some cryptocurrencies record gains driven by a thriving ecosystem and positive investor sentiments. Here are the top gainers and some insights on their next possible price moves in the coming days.

Sui (SUI) – The L1 Blockchain For Digital Asset Ownership

SUI’s price trades at $0.57, with a 5.7% increase in 24 hours. Also, it is up by 3.5% in the last seven days.

The Sui Hackathon event began on August 16. It will run till September 31, with Shayan from the Sui Foundation presenting a brief introduction to the 2023 Liquid Staking Hackathon and the importance of liquid staking to the ecosystem.

These events attract developers to the SUI ecosystem, boosting SUI’s price.

Additionally, the Sui Foundation announced an upcoming builder house event in Singapore slated for September 15-16. These events create opportunities for Sui builders worldwide to meet and collaborate, thus boosting the overall value of the ecosystem.

SUI Attempting A Recovery Rally

Source: Tradingview.com

SUI found critical support at the $0.51 price level after falling into a downtrend between August 20-21. It has formed a large green candle on the daily chart today, showing an increase in buying pressure, and is approaching the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB), confirming a return of the bulls.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is 48.81 and rises from the neutral zone as it approaches the buy zone 70. If the RSI enters the buy zone, the bulls will likely rally above the $0.60 resistance level.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence confirms the recovery crossing over its signal line with the green Histogram bar displaying a buy signal. SUI will likely build on its gains if the bull sustains its charge.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Burn Ecosystem

SHIB trades at $0.00000822 with a 4.0% increase in its value in the past 24 hours. However, it shed 16.3% of its price gains in the last seven days.

Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of the long-awaited Shibarium Mainnet, an Ethereum L2 scaling solution, on August 16, sending the SHIB army into a frenzy.

This launch comes after months of testing, with over 21 million wallets created on the platform. Shibarium introduces a new consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Participation (PoP), where validators are selected according to the size of their SHIB holdings.

Shibarium’s launch is likely the main reason driving the price surge for SHIB today, with further increases expected once the crypto community understands Shibarium’s full features.

According to an announcement from the Shibarium developers, they encountered unexpected traffic due to its massive popularity; therefore, the project is scaling up to accommodate the surge.

The report states that Shibarium received millions of tasks within moments with a massive inflow of transactions in a single block.

This traffic forced Shibarium to activate its fail-safe mode to protect customers’ funds. The developers assured users that multiple plans were in place to overcome this challenge.

Shibarium could likely be the catalyst for another SHIB bull run based on the massive interest it generates in the crypto community.

SHIBARIUM Launch Likely Driving SHIB’s Recovery

Source: Tradingview.com

SHIB shows signs of a recovery on the daily chart, finding support at the $0.00000796 price level. After enduring a price slump from August 19-21, SHIB is on the path to recovery.

However, it trades below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), although its price gains today could make it re-test the $0.00000856 resistance level. A break above this level will confirm a price recovery for the asset.

The RSI hints at price neutrality, suggesting that the bears and bulls are evenly matched, moving sideways with a value of 43.41.

The MACD is still below its signal line; however, the fading red Histogram bars hint at a positive trend reversal ahead. SHIB will likely rally in the coming days to post more positive sentiments based on the hype surrounding the newly launched Shibarium platform.

Near Protocol (NEAR) – The L1 Cloud Computing Platform

NEAR trades at $1.18, with a %4.95 increase in its price in the past 24 hours. However, it lost 4.7% of its market gains in the last seven days.

NEAR Digital Collective announced today that there are only eight days left for users to verify their personhood on I-AM-HUMAN to vote in their upcoming elections.

⏳ Only 8⃣ DAYS LEFT to REGISTER & VERIFY your Personhood on I-AM-HUMAN to be eligible for voting in the NDC Elections! 🗳️🔒 Don't miss out on shaping the future of #NEAR.

REGISTER now: https://t.co/5ExxIYqvGe Nominees, rally your community to complete IAH, ensuring their… pic.twitter.com/bkxEwskBdR — NDC – NEAR Digital Collective (@neardc) August 23, 2023

Also, they encouraged nominees to rally community members to complete their verification so they could participate in governance through voting. Such community-based activities will likely boost the ecosystem and positively influence the price of NEAR tokens.

Additionally, Tokenproof partnered with the NEAR foundation, integrating with the NEAR protocol blockchain.

With this partnership, NEAR users can easily connect their wallets to the Tokenproof app for better online experiences. Developers and brands building on the NEAR ecosystem can integrate Tokenproof into their projects.

This exciting partnership opens the door to Web3 possibilities in the two ecosystems, giving NEAR protocol a positive outlook and likely influencing the NEAR token’s price.

NEAR protocol’s determination to become a Web3 hub for developers is a good strategy to sustain the ecosystem in the long term and boost its overall value.

NEAR Testing $1.17 Resistance Level

Source: Tradingview.com

NEAR trades close to the $1.17 resistance level, and a break above it will move the asset into an uptrend. It has formed two consecutive green candles on the daily chart after finding support at the $1.11 price level.

However, NEAR has tried unsuccessfully to trade above the $1.17 resistance for the last four days. Also, it is still trading in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), suggesting that the sellers are still in control of its price action.

However, today’s positive momentum hints at a possible recovery ahead for the asset as the upper wick of today’s candle has broken above the $0.17 resistance zone.

Also, the MACD’s Histogram bars are fading from red, hinting at a possible trend reversal for the assert in the coming days.

This positive sentiment is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator displaying a value of 43.27 and rising as it approaches the overbought region of 80. Although NEAR is volatile today, if its candle closes above the resistance level, it confirms a price shift to the upside.

Conclusion

Crypto trading could be challenging, especially in bear markets, when fear suppresses greed. Investors are often wary of liquidating their portfolios, leading to low trading volume and insufficient liquidity.

However, some tokens still perform well today, backed by an unrelenting community and a drive to sustain positive development in their ecosystems.

Also, presale tokens offer another channel to diversify investments and earn potential rewards with a price increase.

Nevertheless, investors must always understand the risks associated with investing in crypto and conduct proper research and risk management to succeed. The golden rule is only to invest what you can afford to lose.