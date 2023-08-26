Top Crypto Gainers on August 25 – BONE, BNB, And SHIB

The global crypto market has retraced slightly today, shedding 0.8% of its price gains in the past 24 hours. The total market cap value is at $1.1 trillion, with market leader Bitcoin trading at $26,160, a 0.7% price decline within the same timeframe.

Despite the retracement, some altcoins, ONE, BNB, SHIB, Launchpad XYZ, and WSM, still exhibit positive price momentum driven by several factors within their ecosystem.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) – The Governance Token of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem

BONE’s price is $1.45, with a 3.5% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, BONE gained 16.0% in the last seven days, showing a positive price momentum. The Shibarium updates have positively influenced the ecosystem, leading to the gains in BONE’s price today.

According to the developers, after two days of adjustments and scaling to accommodate the massive inflow of traffic, Shibarium is now enhanced and optimized.

Also, they added a new monitoring system and a fail-safe mechanism, including rate limiting and auto server reset in case of huge traffic inflow.

They encouraged the SHIB Army to ignore FUD since these individuals seek to trick them into selling their tokens so they can buy them.

BONE Shows Signs of A Potential Rally

BONE has formed four consecutive green candles on the daily chart, showing increased buying pressure for the asset. The upper wick of today’s candle is rising to approach the upper band of the Bollinger band (BB), showing a return of the bulls.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the neutral zone, displaying a value of 53.91. The indicator is rising, and if the buyers persist, it will move into the overbought region of 70.

Although the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, the fading red Histogram bars confirm a return of the buyers to force a price increase.

BONE found support at $1.1 and faces resistance at $1.5. A break above the $1.5 resistance level will move the asset into the Bollinger Band’s upper region, leading to additional price gains. It will likely continue its rally in the coming days if the bulls sustain their charge.

BNB (BNB) – The Token Powering the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange

BNB’s price is $216 but slightly down by 0.5% in the last seven days, showing it recorded some days of bearish price outlook. BNB relies on the expansive reach and financial might of the Binance crypto exchange, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, to boost its price gains.

Binance announced a $10,000 giveaway for users who complete certain tasks, including a quiz, and stake BNB, $TUSD, or FDUSD in the SEI Launch pool.

Want to win your share of $10,000 in $SEI? Here's how 👇 https://t.co/ANpnAVPJJz — Binance (@binance) August 24, 2023

Including BNB tokens in this competition will likely boost its utility and eventually translate to price gains.

BNB Stuck in A Sideways Trend

BNB is trading sideways after finding support at $210 on the daily chart. The bears at the $219 resistance level continue to limit their price gains after the August 15-17 downtrend.

BNB attempted a rally between August 22 -24. However, its gains are now limited as the buyers and sellers battle for dominance. The RSI indicator displays a value of 34.49 and is dropping into the oversold region below 30. It implies that sellers have the upper hand and will likely dominate in the short term.

Also, the MACD is below its signal line, showing a weak sell signal as the fading Histogram bars hint at a long-term price recovery. BNB will continue in the bearish phase till the bulls force a rally above the $219 resistance level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Memecoin with Utility

SHIB trades at $0.00000810 in the past 24 hours. But its price is down by 4.95 in the last seven days, signaling a return of the bears to force a retreat.

According to Shiba Inu community member Lucie SHIB, the relaunch of Shibarium L2 led to a spike in activity in the ecosystem, with over 50,000 crypto wallets registered.

This restart reawakened Shibarium blockchain explorer ShibariumScan.io and its suspended tracking activities for over a week. Also, the average block production speed of five seconds seems to have stabilized, leading to a rally in BONE’s price due to the positive outlook of the ecosystem.

However, SHIB has yet to record any notable price gains after the launch of Shibarium, although it will likely add to its long-term value based on the increased utility.

Also, a new whale swiftly acquired over 1.156 trillion Shiba Inu tokens with no other crypto holdings, hinting at a possible accumulation phase for SHIB ahead.

New Wallet Swiftly Acquires 1,158,659,145,694 Shiba Inu, Holding Only $SHIB and Nothing Else https://t.co/ARvip4tHrG — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 25, 2023

Whales control much of the market sentiment, and this accumulation will likely prompt other traders to follow suit. Also, the launch of Binance Pay in Brazil enables Brazilians to use Shiba Inu as a means of payment. Brazil ranks among the top ten countries with the most crypto users.

Shiba Inu: Brazilians Can Now Use $SHIB For Payments https://t.co/yuaQcDF92k — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 24, 2023

The Binance Pay launch will likely drive adoption and boost the utility of SHIB in the region and its price. Additionally, data from CryptEye reveals that there are over 2.4 million SHIB holders worldwide.

Furthermore, on August 24, a mysterious whale bought 708.41 billion Shiba Inu tokens from Gemini in a single transaction. This massive accumulation phase will likely translate to a price surge for SHIB and other tokens in its ecosystem.

Mysterious Investor Grabs 708 Billion $SHIB From Gemini https://t.co/wvozdFKK40 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 24, 2023

The relaunch of Shibarium after the initial downtime due to an overflow of transactions will strengthen the SHIB army’s belief in the project’s potential success. Shiba Inu’s transition from memecoin to a utility ecosystem will boost its adoption in the crypto community.

Shibarium Launch Yet to Force SHIB Rally

SHIB is trading in a downtrend on the daily chart, forming a second consecutive red candle with lower lows. It is close to the $0.000007 support level after finding resistance at the $0.000008 price level.

The Parabolic SAR indicator confirms that the bears intend to limit their price gains on the daily chart as it displays a bearish sentiment hovering above the candles.

After the decline between August 13-21, the attempted rally stalled on August 24, leading to the present decline. Also, the RSI value of 42.03 confirms the asset’s decline today. The RSI indicator moves sideways, indicating traders’ indecision in today’s market.

The MACD is below its signal line, confirming the bear pressure, although the fading Histogram bars hint at a long-term price recovery for the asset.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – The Smart Trading Solution

Launchpad XYZ is a smart trading platform backed by an advanced AI technology known as Apollo AI, determined to equip traders with the required tools for successful trading.

Crypto trading can be challenging for retail traders competing against the whales and trading bots. Launchpad XYZ offers its users practical trading solutions on a user-friendly interface to boost their chances of success.

Users get access to a high-speed trading terminal that executes trades in real-time and helps investors take advantage of price volatility for profit.

Also, its advanced AI tool protects users from joining low liquidity projects, rug pulls, and scams in the crypto space. Additionally, it identifies projects with the potential to become the next mega project in the crypto space.

The Launchpad Quotient (LPQ) makes this process possible as it harnesses over 400 data points to analyze social, financial, and other relevant market data to give a confidence ranking.

Not all traders can sharpen their skills with the Learn with Launchpad XYZ feature that supports users’ learning and understanding of the Web3 ecosystem.

New Feature Alert – Launchpad XYZ NFT Access Card

Launchpad XYZ now offers its users NFT cards with $50 or above purchases. Users get access to these cards. The basic level card, Doge, grants access to features such as token allocation, weekly email, and basic Telegram channel access at $50.

The $200 NFT Shiba pass grants holders access to additional features such as a minimum of one LPQ-validated trade per week and main Telegram channel access.

The top-ranking NFT pass in the ecosystem is the Elon pass with VIP access to exclusive features such as VIP AMA with founder and NFT pass card drop.

LPX Presale Countdown

LPX, the utility token of this platform, is on presale with over $1.41 million raised so far. The presale is just four days from its conclusion, entering into a late accumulation as investors scramble for the tokens.

1 LPX is worth $0.0445 and will likely increase once it lists on exchanges. Users can purchase these tokens by connecting a secure crypto wallet and selecting the purchase option using ETH, BNB, USDT, or bank cards to complete their purchase.

What Lies Ahead?

Launchpad XYZ has an exciting roadmap that is probably a driving force behind its growing community and presale success. The first stage covers the presale launch, contract deployment, newsletter, and signals from Telegram.

The second stage will unveil the Launchpad XYZ feed, token directory, Metaverse library, NFT directory, and gaming hub. The third stage will reveal the much anticipated decentralized exchange, token unlocks, the presale directory, and the learning model.

Finally, the Launchpad Quotient, the AI assistant, and the trading terminal will go live. This roadmap will likely translate to success as global adoption increases.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Trader’s Memecoin Revolution

Wall Street Memes is a memecoin project that positively impacts the crypto space, which is determined to create profit for retail traders in a whale-dominated market.

It declares war on the rampant capitalism in the crypto space, promoting the belief that greed is good and engaging its growing community with fun memes.

Wall Street Memes has a viral following with over 1 million active users and 40 million monthly impressions. Also, unlimited memes are available for users, making it an apex memecoin ecosystem with multiple functionalities.

WSM Presales

WSM presale is in its final stage, with over 25 million raised and 32 days away from its eventual listing on top tier 1 exchanges. 1 WSM token is worth $0.0337 ahead of a potential price surge when listed on exchanges. Users can purchase these tokens with ETH, BNB, USDT, or bank cards.

Based on the crypto community acceptance and rapid adoption of WSM, it will likely race to a significant market cap value a short while after its listing.

Diverse Functionality in The WSM Ecosystem

WSM transitioned seamlessly from being a fun meme coin to a utility token. Users can stake their tokens for additional rewards in the ecosystem. This mechanism ensures no mass sell-off events after it is listed on exchanges.

Presently, over 211,28 million tokens are staked with an APY of 95%. Users earn staking rewards based on their percentage of $WSM tokens committed to the staking pool and the APY.

Additionally, WSM is holding a $50,000 airdrop to five lucky community members who participate and complete certain tasks to qualify for the random selection.

What Next for WSM?

Based on the developer’s roadmap, WSM will unveil its features in three phases. The first phase covers community building, smart contract development, branding, marketing, and merchandise.

The second phase covers the token launch, quality partnerships, listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges, and awareness campaigns. The third phase will focus on community empowerment with the launch of the gated community, where users get access to early updates, exclusive content, and top interactions.

Also, the community will aim to achieve a market cap goal of $1 billion and be listed on tier 1 centralized exchanges. A YouTube review by the Up Next Crypto channel with over 460,000 subscribers covers the feature of Wall Street Memes and its potential to reward its investors.

Conclusion

The crypto market dropped today after recovering from the August 17 slump. Despite this drop, some assets still show positive price movement driven by a thriving ecosystem and investor sentiment. Also, presale tokens offer investment diversity and the opportunity to join a project before it lists for potential price gains.

However, all investments come with risks. Therefore, proper research and risk analysis are necessary tools for successful investors.

Additionally, a combination of risk management techniques, such as lot size management and trailing stop loss, can protect an investor from total liquidation. Also, some risk-averse investors opt for stablecoins, although they have low-profit potential but high stability.