Top Crypto Gainers On August 28 – CRO, FIL, And CRV

Bitcoin still retains the top market cap spot with a value of $508 billion today and a dominance of 46.5%. Also, BTC’s price is $26,120, a 0.2% increase in the last 24 hours.

The general crypto market is recovering as more buyers begin to reenter the market and drive price gains/Some Altcoins record more impressive gains than Bitcoin, relying on the strength of their community and innovations that keep them ahead of others.

Cronos (CRO) – The Trading and Payment Hub

CRO’s price is $0.05, with a 2.6% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, its seven-day gains stand at 0.3%, showing a gradual increase in investors’ interest in CRO.

CRO announced a giveaway between August 24-27 for Formula 1 fans in collaboration with Aston Martins, an exotic automobile manufacturer. Users received ten packs of co-branded Crypto.com and Aston Martins Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Merchandise.

Crypto.com is a sponsor of Formula 1, which is likely one factor driving CRO’s gains today. Also, new users in Canada will get up to a 10% rebate on their first crypto purchase made with Apple Pay or Google Pay, which are partners with Crypto.com.

This will likely boost the price of CRO eventually based on utility.

CRO Testing The $0.25 Resistance

CRO has formed a second consecutive green candle on the daily chart, confirming the return of the bulls and their determination to force a price rally. The upper wick of the candle is testing the $0.05 resistance level as the buyers return to seize control of the market.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is 39.38, close to the oversold region of 30. However, it is rising and will likely move to the buy zone soon. Also, the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MCD) rises above its signal line as the bulls return, and the fading Histogram bars suggest a bullish recovery ahead for the asset.

Although CRO still trades below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), it found critical support at $0.04, and a break above $0.05 will move the asset to an uptrend. CRO will likely continue its uptrend in the coming days if the buyers refuse to relent and open more long positions.

Filecoin (FIL) – The Decentralized Storage System

FIL’s price gain today is 2.9%. It trades at $3.35, with modest gains recorded in the last 24 hours. However, it is down by 4.1% in the last seven days, showing that the bears are still active in the market.

Filecoin announced the launch of the Open Data Hack event on August 25 with incredible prices to be won by participants.

Users will share in a $30,000 price pool, with the event slated to kick off on August 30. The goal is to encourage developers within the ecosystem to develop creative ideas, such as creating data retrieval highways on the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM).

Also, UI for data upload, repair, and renewal will feature alongside incentive designs that guarantee reliable storage for future retrieval. This event will likely drive more users to adopt Fil tokens and boost their prices.

Also, Filecoin will participate in the BRBIndia program slated for September 2. The program will cover 18 Indian cities in 3 months, bringing innovation to developers with an amazing price pool of $50,000.

This event also shows Filecoin’s commitment to worldwide adoption and will attract more developers, thus boosting the ecosystem’s value.

FIL Pivots Off $3.2 Support Level

FIL builds on its gains today, forming its third consecutive green candle on the daily chart after pivoting off the $3.2 support. It implies that FIL will record further gains if the bulls sustain the rally above the $3.4 resistance level.

FIL is still trading in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), indicating that the buying pressure is insufficient to overcome the current resistance. Also, although the RSI has a value of 33.42, it is rising as more buyers accumulate FIL tokens.

The MACD confirms the positive price action rising as it approaches the signal line. Traders can wait for this cross to confirm a buy signal for the asset. The Fading Histogram bars also reflect the positive sentiment for the token. FIL will likely hold onto its gains and move into an uptrend in the coming days as the sellers retreat.

Curve DAO (CRV) – The Decentralized Exchange For Stablecoins

CRV’s price is $0.5, with a 4.8% price increase in the last 24 hours. However, its price shows a slight retracement of 0.8% in the last seven days.

On August 23, Curve presented a visual breakdown of its loss metric over two months. However, the CRV/USD pair attained a TVL value of $100 million, proving some analysts wrong that insisted that CRV is doomed to fail.

Furthermore, the developers stated that CRV/USD has launched in four markets, with the most popular being the Wst/ETH market, which recorded more loans than the three combined. They noted that as a debt-based stablecoin, CRV/USD is very friendly to borrowers with its unique liquidation mechanisms. However, most users have yet to experience the mechanism, and 80% avoid loss.

Additionally, they noted that losses on their platform are quite manageable compared to the instant 1005 losses suffered by users on other platforms. This financial analysis helps to boost confidence in the ecosystem and is likely driving the price gains noticed for the token today.

CRV Shows Positive Momentum As Bulls Return

CRV has formed another green candle on the daily chart with a higher high, signaling increased buying pressure. Also, it attempts to break into the upper area of the Bollinger Band but faces resistance at the $0.5 price level.

However, the $0.4 support level has prevented further decline for CRV and can act as a price pivot if more buyers open trading positions. The Stochastic Oscillator has a value of 27.4 but rises above the oversold region of 20 to move to the upside, signaling a potential rally.

Also, the MACD just crossed its signal line, confirming the buying sentiment and its Histogram bars have turned green. CRV will likely rally in the short term if the bulls sustain their charge.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Internet Revolution Against Rampant Capitalism

Wall Street Meme is a captivating crypto project with a viral following in the crypto community. What started as a memecoin project is now gaining massive adoption due to its exciting roadmap for now and the future.

Wall Street Meme promotes the mantra that greed is good and declares war on capitalism, hoping to lead the internet community to triumph over the whales and institutions with meme coins.

With a community of over 1 million people and over 40 million monthly impressions, it is easy to see why this project leads the memecoin revolution.

Stake And Earn

To ensure value and control inflation, Wall Street Memes promotes a staking mechanism similar to Ethereum’s host network. Users can stake their tokens for rewards at an APY of 85%, which will decrease as more tokens join the pool.

Presently, over 235 million tokens are staked, and the rewards are calculated based on a user’s percentage of WSM in the pool.

WSM Presales

WSM is on presale with over $25 million raised as investors rush into an early accumulation phase ahead of a potential price surge after listing. WSM presales has just 29 days left to its conclusion, with listing on multiple tier 1 exchanges to follow after the presale.

Each WSM token is worth $0.0337 and can be purchased when a user connects a secure crypto wallet to the presale page. Also, users can complete the purchase with ETH, USDT, BNB, or bank cards.

According to Up Next Crypto on YouTube, an analytical channel with over 500,000 subscribers, Wall Street Memes is the number one crypto meme community in 2023.

Wall Street Memes is also hosting an airdrop event to reward five lucky winners with $50,000 worth of $WSM tokens shared at $10,000 each. To be eligible, users must complete certain tasks, including purchasing some WSM tokens. The airdrop event is also driving traffic to the community.

What’s Next After The Presale?

According to the exciting roadmap, the focus will shift to multiple partnerships and listings on top decentralized and centralized exchanges after the WSM token launch.

Also, awareness campaigns on mainstream media will follow, and a Gated community where members can access exclusive benefits such as VIP content and interaction.

Ultimately, Wall Street Memes (WSM) targets a market cap goal of $1 billion, and the success of the presale confirms that this is achievable.

yPredict (YPRED) – The AI-Powered Platform For Crypto And Stock Traders

yPredict is a smart AI-powered platform determined to create trading success for crypto investors with its top-quality features. Traders don’t need to rely on anonymous groups for vague signals anymore, as yPredict offers AI-powered signals that are highly reliable and have a low failure margin.

yPredict is not limited to crypto only but covers stock trading, making it possible for users to diversify across various markets to make profits. The AI has automatic chart pattern recognition and can easily identify over 25 unique chart patterns, thus making it easy for a trader to adapt to different markets.

Also, it selects the best trading indicators based on the success rate for particular assets, giving bold suggestions to users to take advantage of and make the most profit.

Additionally, yPredict has a top-quality marketplace where Machine Learning (ML) developers can easily market their prediction models as subscription-based services.

Users will also benefit from the backlink estimator for deep analytics and authority metrics. This tool gives traders an edge to stay ahead of the competition and see what is trending in the crypto community.

The yPredict editor is another tool that streamlines workflow and provides keyword suggestions relevant to searches for its users.

Credit Staking For Future Rewards

yPredict supports the staking of YPRED tokens to preserve their value and reduce inflation in the ecosystem. The total supply of YPRED is capped at 100 million tokens, and the staking is a further measure to prevent dumping when it is listed on exchanges.

Stakers might receive up to 45% quarterly staking rewards derived from the 105 tokens paid on each new subscription for the platform. These rewards are massive compared to the 5-10% average APY most staking pools offer.

Also, YPRED holders can access valuable rewards such as discounts on data, prediction platforms, analytical tools, and trading terminals.

YPRED Presales

yPredict is in its seventh presale stage, with over $3.6 million raised from the presale goal of approximately $4.5 million. Each YPRED token is worth $0.1 at this stage, with a price increase to $0.11 in the next stage.

YPRED will eventually list at $0.12, granting paper rewards to early investors. YPRED operates on the Polygon network, and users can purchase the tokens with MATIC, ETH, BNB, or bank cards after connecting to a secure crypto wallet.

Exciting Roadmap

According to the yPredict developers, the project is still in development but will soon release the predictions, analytics, and yPredict terminal. Also, the build phase converts token development, sales, listing, and massive promotion.

The next phase is for growth, and the focus will be on the stability and growth of the community. Also, a market cap goal of $100 million will be the target.

Finally, the engage and scale phase will focus on large-scale marketing campaigns to achieve over 1 million active users on all yPredict affiliated platforms.

Conclusion

The top gainers show a slight improvement from last week’s decline. The driving force behind their rally is a massive surge in investor interest often encouraged by developmental activities. Also, grants, competitions, and community interactions attract more users to a project, thus leading to increased adoption that translates to a price increase for tokens.

Some interesting presales, such as Wall Street Memes and yPredict, drive massive community engagement based on their prospects. However, investors are advised to apply caution due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Always conduct proper research combined with proper risk management techniques.

Investing what you can afford to lose and diversifying your crypto portfolio to avoid liquidation are methods to ensure success as a crypto trader.