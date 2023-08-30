Top Crypto Gainers on August 29 – ALGO, RUNE, And DOT

The global crypto market continues to retrace, shedding 0.3% of its price gains in the past 24 hours. The total market cap is $1.09 trillion. Bitcoin trades at $25,998 within the same timeframe, with a 0.4% decline in the past 24 hours.

The gradual decline in BTC’s price is likely driving the pullback observed in the market.

However, some altcoins still recorded impressive gains in the last 24 hours, benefitting from a strong community and developmental strides in their ecosystem.

ALGO, RUNE, DOT, WSM, and yPredict are top gainers, and some exciting developments in their ecosystem are likely driving their price gains.

Algorand (ALGO) – The Self-Sufficient Blockchain Network

ALGO’s price trades at $0.09, with a 0.4% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it has shed 1.8% of its price gains in the last seven days.

Algorand Foundation announced they are plutonium sponsors for an elite blockchain event, TOKEN20489. John Alan Woods is one of the key speakers for the event, and the developers will also host the Algorand Happy Hour with up to 20% discount for users who use a special promo code.

This sponsorship will boost Algorand’s visibility and influence ALGO’s price positively. Also, on August 25, the developers announced a boot camp to guide users through workshops, lectures, and coding exercises to encourage them to build dApps on Algorand.

We have the best bootcamp instructors in the game 😎@ryanRfox and @joe_polny will guide you through hands-on workshops, lectures and coding exercises in our upcoming bootcamps. Now's the time to start building dApps on @Algorand. Register today 👉 https://t.co/sb057PLUlr pic.twitter.com/Q77PYiA72F — Algorand Developers (@algodevs) August 25, 2023

ALGO Shows Limited Trading Activity On Daily Chart, What Should Investors Expect

Chart Source: Tradingview.com

ALGO is in a sideways trend as the buyers try to force a price recovery on the daily chart. However, the small-sized candles suggest limited trading activity and market uncertainty.

ALGO is trading below its SMAs (50 and 200-day), showing the bearish sentiment for the asset in the coming days. It found support at the $0.09 price level but faces resistance at the $0.1 price level from the sellers’ intent on limiting its price gains.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is dropping to the oversold region of 30 with its value of 36.51, although it might retrace to the upside.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows a more positive sentiment, rising slightly above its signal line to show a return of the buyers.

Also, the MACD’s Histogram bars are turning green, suggesting a rally ahead for the asset. It will likely rally if the bulls sustain their charge in the coming days.

THORChain (RUNE) – Top Quality DEX Protocol

RUNE’s price is $1.5, with a 1.7% increase in 24 hours. However, the bears seem active, forcing a 12.5% price decline in the last seven days.

THIORChain developers talked about their top features on Twitter and how they swap coins between their native blockchains.

According to the developers, there are vaults for every coin available on the chain, each containing 50% of the coin and 50% of RUNE. These vaults are one of the features that boost RUNE’s utility in the crypto space, likely driving its price gains.

How can Thorchain let you swap coins between their native blockchains? There are vaults for every coin available on the chain, every vault contains 50%COIN – 50% RUNE Nodes coordinate the transactions that pass through the vaults (to be approved need 2/3 of the consensus) pic.twitter.com/G3UBO4HQBj — DefiNapkin (@definapkin) August 28, 2023

Also, they stated that the three main features of THORChain’s liquidity program are the Incentive Pendulum, Synthetic Assets (Synths) and Linear Impermanent Loss Protection.

2️⃣ The 3 main features of the @THORChain's liquidity program: ▪️Incentive Pendulum

▪️Synthetic Assets (Synths)

▪️Linear Impermanent Loss Protection — DefiNapkin (@definapkin) August 28, 2023

The THORChain Synths are supported by the Thorchain liquidity pools that contain 50% of the original asset and 50% of RUNE tokens. Including RUNE will likely boost the token’s total value locked (TVL) and positive price action.

▪️Synths: Unlike Wrapped Assets, @THORChain Synths are backed by Thorchain Liquidity Pools, which contain 50% of the original asset and 50% $RUNE Essentially, 50% will be sold to purchase $RUNE, leading to positive price action and increase Thorchain TVL pic.twitter.com/5JNP6rPpeB — DefiNapkin (@definapkin) August 28, 2023

RUNE On The Path To Recovery

Chart Source: Tradingview.com

RUNE is trading in the green on the daily chart, forming a large green candle with a long upper wick confirming the return of the buyers. After the downtrend between August 21-26, it shows signs of recovery and found support at the $1.4 price level.

The buyers’ next realistic target is reclaiming the $1.7 resistance level if enough buying pressure accumulates.

Also, RUNE has entered the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), confirming the bullish sentiment prevalent today. Its RSI is rising to approach the overbought region with a value of 61.33, confirming that more long trades are open today.

Although the MACD is still below its single line, the fading red Histogram bars suggest a possible trend reversal ahead. RUNE will likely continue its uptrend and reclaim the $1.7 price level in the coming days if the bulls sustain their charge.

Polkadot (DOT) – The Open-Source Multi-chain Protocol

DOT’s price is $4.6, with a 1.9% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it gained 3.7% in its price in the last seven days, showing a rising interest from buyers.

Between September 4-8, Polkadot will headline the KBW event in Seoul to participate in innovation without boundaries. Users who attend the event can engage with other members of the Polkadot community and learn the latest updates from the Polkadot team.

1/ On September 4-8, Polkadot is at #KBW2023 in Seoul🇰🇷! Don't miss your chance to engage with the Polkadot community, learn the latest from the ecosystem, and network with the Polkadot teams & projects. Check the 🧵 to learn about Polkadot's presence at the event ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iGIFDtprJ7 — Polkadot (@Polkadot) August 29, 2023

Such community events help boost the adoption of DOT tokens and increase their value in the long run. Also, Polkadot is hosting a community meetup event in Singapore on August 29, where they can learn about the next trends in the Polkadot ecosystem.

DOT Bulls Return to Force A Rally

Chart Source: Tradingview.com

DOT is in an uptrend on the daily chart, forming a second consecutive green candle with a higher high, indicating rising pressure from the buyers. The candle on the daily time frame is rising and approaching the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB), expressing a bullish sentiment.

Also, the RSI confirms the bullish sentiment with a value of 52.57, rising from the neutral zone into the buy zone. It implies that more traders are opening long positions to ride the positive price wave to make a profit.

The MACD is also bullish, crossing over its signal line with the Histogram bars changing to green, confirming that the buyers control DOT’s price. DOT found support at $4.4. It will likely break above the $4.8 resistance, confirming a buy market, an ideal setup for traders to go long and make a profit.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Memecoin Revolution Empowering Retail Traders

Wall Street Memes is a top meme coin project that aims to conquer capitalism using meme coins that seem to hold no value. The success of meme coin projects like HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu and $PEPE shows that investors’ interest is fast moving to meme coins.

Wall Street Memes has a vibrant online community of over 1 million active users with unlimited memes to interact with. This project embodies the tenacity and drive of Wall Street traders to make a profit and the Internet’s triumph over capitalism.

Wall Street Memes promote the belief that greed is good and seek to distribute power from the whales to the retail traders. Wall Street Features Staking and Airdrop Make it Unique.

Wall Street Memes has transitioned from just a memecoin to a token of value with its staking feature, making it one of the top memecoin projects. Users can stake their tokens immediately after listing ahead of a potential purchase.

Over 239 million $WSM tokens are staked at an APY of 83%.

According to the developers, rewards are calculated based on a user’s percentage in the staking pool and the APY value. Staking shows WSM’s commitment to becoming a long-term project with value, not crumbling under inflation if users decide to short all tokens after listing.

Also, Wall Street Memes is giving back to its community with an airdrop of $50,000 for five lucky winners at $10,000 each. The participants must fulfill certain tasks in the ecosystem, such as purchasing WSM tokens and following their social media handles.

WSM Presales Concluding Soon!

WSM presales are gradually ending, with just 28 days left to conclude the top memecoin presale in 2023. With over 25 million raised, investors are in a late accumulation phase to grab the remaining tokens at $0.0337 per token.

Users can quickly connect a secure crypto wallet and purchase these tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB or bank cards. WSM is ERC-20 compliant and runs on the Ethereum network; therefore, it benefits from its security and models its staking feature.

What Is Ahead For WSM?

Wall Street Memes project move is in three phases. The first phase covers smart contract development, community building and social media interaction, branding, marketing, and creating WSM-branded merchandise.

The second phase kicks off after the token launch, shifting the focus to lucrative partnerships and token listing on top DEXs and CEXs with sufficient liquidity for trading.

Finally, the third phase focuses on community empowerment. The Gated Community and its exclusive benefits will be unveiled in this phase.

These benefits include access to exclusive content and quality interactions with top crypto community members. Next in this phase is the race to achieve a market cap of $1 billion, which will reward early investors exponentially.

WSM will list on top Tier-1 exchanges immediately after the presales. Due to its viral following in the presales, its listing will likely lead to a bull run. Wall Street Memes received a glowing review for Up Next Crypto, a YouTube channel with over 520,000 subscribers.

The channel shared facts that make people consider WSM to have the number-one meme coin community in 2023.

yPredict (YPRED) – The AI Trading Solution

yPredict is an innovative AI-powered platform connecting traders with top Web3 innovations to make profitable trades. yPredict is not limited to only crypto but also covers stock trading based on its advanced AI prediction tool.

Its top feature includes AI-powered prediction, providing quality forecasts for crypto and stock assets on different timeframes. These predictions boost a trader’s success rate.

Also, yPredcit offers users analytics with an automated chart pattern recognition tool that recognizes over 25 distinct chart patterns and transactional data for crypto and stocks.

It also provides users with auto indicators, selecting them based on past performance, thus saving time and optimizing trading strategies.

yPredict is included in the present trend of ecosystem development with a fully equipped marketplace where Machine Learning (ML) developers can offer their model predictions as subscription services.

Other users can subscribe to these models and pay for the subscription service, thus creating a passive income stream for the developers.

Additionally, the yPredict editor is another tool that helps to streamline the workflow of an individual trader relying on an intelligent editor that offers keyword suggestions and comprehensive scoring,

Also, the backlink estimator provides users with reliable authority metrics to make well-informed data-driven decisions. This tool also keeps users ahead of their competition.

YPRED Staking and Rewards

YPRED offers its users a staking feature where they receive a share in the 45% quarterly staking rewards derived from the 10% of tokens paid on each new subscription. This rate is far better than the crypto sphere’s 5-10% average staking reward.

Also, staking helps to control inflation in the ecosystem, with the total supply capped at 100 million tokens. With over 20,000 users on yPredict’s waitlist, it shows a rising interest in the project in the crypto community.

YRED holders also receive massive discounts on services within the ecosystem, such as prediction platforms, analytical tools, and the marketplace.

YPRED Presale

YPRED is the AI-powered token driving this revolution and is in its seventh presale stage. 1 YPRED token is worth $0.1, with a price increase to $0.11 coming up in the next stage and representing an 11.11% increase.

YPRED will list at $0.12, implying that investors have limited time before the presales conclude. The presales have succeeded, with investors committing over 3.6 million out of the $4.5 million target, showing rising interest.

Users can purchase these tokens with ETH, MATIC, BNB, USDT, or bankcards and connect to a secure crypto wallet.

Conclusion

The list of top gainers today shows that most successful projects rely on the strength of their community to force a rally for their native assets. Investors could also choose to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of presales.

These presales allow users to join a project early before a potential price surge and earn rewards. Despite the enticing gains in crypto trading, it still carries significant risks, even for the most experienced traders.

Therefore, users must conduct proper research combined with proper risk management techniques to protect their portfolio from total liquidation. Also, investing what you can afford to lose in case of sudden price volatility for an asset is advisable.