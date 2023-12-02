Top Crypto Gainers on December 1 – TIA, ORDI, And IMX

The global crypto market cap has increased today, December 1, to $1.51 trillion after a strong accumulation phase in November. Bitcoin is trading above $28,000 at 9:21 a.m. EST, with a 1.5% increase in the past 24 hours.

As BTC approaches the $40,000 price level, it might rally to post its best figures this year if the buyers persist. Also, most altcoins and meme coins carry positive price forms into the month of December as buyers continue to dominate.

So, the top gainers are rallying on the short and longer timeframe supported by positive investor sentiments. Find more facts about these tokens below.

Celestia (TIA) – The Modular Data Blockchain

TIA’s price at 9:20 a.m. EST is $6.97, with an 8.4% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained $24.4% in the last seven days after soaring on the monthly charts by 202.6%.

One of the factors aiding TIA’s price gains is the integration with Ethereum for OP stacks.

Introducing Ethereum fallback for OP Stack x Celestia 🟣 In the case of error when posting L2 block data to Celestia, fallback minimizes disruptions for end users, and helps ensure that user funds do not get stuck in the L2’s bridge contract.https://t.co/QxA3NFd7fI — Celestia (@CelestiaOrg) November 30, 2023

This implies that if a user makes an error when posting L2 block data to Celestia, the Ethereum fallback feature is activated. This will reduce the disruptions in service for users and ensure that their funds are not stuck in the Layer-2 bridge contract.

Additionally, a congested mempool or error can trigger this fallback feature for better efficiency. Meanwhile, the Celestia modular meet-up event in Tokyo was a success, with more people in attendance than expected.

It confirms the rising status of Celestia as a force to reckon with in on-chain development. On the daily chart, TIA displays impressive gains as the buyers continue to support the ongoing rally.

TIA Breaks Above $6.42, is $7.21 Possible?

TIA started a recovery rally on November 27 after a decline on November 26. However, the sellers limited its price to the $6.42 resistance level between November 29 and 30.

Impressively, TIA buyers have forced a break above the $6.42 resistance level and are attempting to push the asset above the $7.21 level.

Also, TIA is trading just below the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), a bullish signal indicating a further rise for the asset. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms the bullish signal for the asset.

The RSI indicator displays a value of 66.47 and is rising, approaching the neutral zone above 70. If the RSI rises to 70, TIA will likely rally above the $7.21 resistance level in the coming days.

ORDI (ORDI) – The Inscription Ecosystem For Bitcoin Users

ORDI has gained 8.15% in its price to trade at $21.18. Remarkably, the surge in Bitcoin Ordinals adoption has led to a 293.5% increase in the past month for the token.

In the past week, some issues with the ORDI token seemed to result in price uncertainty affecting its gains. According to a Twitter user, there was a major problem in the supply of erc-20 tokens on Binance due to a problem with their unit indexer.

[dumpster] There appears to be a major discrepancy in the supply of brc-20s on Binance due to an issue with the unisat indexer. Binance holds around 5m more ORDI (~$100m) than what should exist, out of a total 21m supply. Binance wallet: bc1qhuv3dhpnm0wktasd3v0kt6e4aqfqsd0uhfdu7d https://t.co/EPzPIMKxqn pic.twitter.com/2TdWxqN2YU — Dumpster DAO (@Dumpster_DAO) November 26, 2023

This was a major concern since Binance holds approximately 5 million ORDI tokens valued at $100 million, which exceeds the total supply of 21 million tokens that should exist, Additionally, the users stated that the total supply of ORDI remains 21 million.

However, wallet balances were quite different due to a bug that affected the Unisat Explorer.

Furthermore, the user confirms that while OKX and Bybit are using unit balances, Binance is using artisan balances. Therefore, it could open up the ecosystem to potential attacks.

However, Binance customer support reacting to the news stated that Binance uses a Unisat indexer and not an artisan.

So, users were reassured of the safety of their funds from potential exploits. The rise of Bitcoin ordinals in 2023 has contributed to the gains of ORDI in the past month. On the daily chart, ORDI buyers attempt a recovery after breaking out of a sideways trend.

ORDI Buyers Return, Will A Price Correction Occur

ORDI remained in a sideways trend between November 27-30 after finding support at $18.93 preventing further decline. Also, today’s small-size candle shows a limited number of buyers attempting to force a rally above the $22.33 resistance level.

Additionally, the RSI indicator is in the neutral zone and moving sideways with a value of 58.18. This presents a tricky situation for buyers as the price can go either way.

Therefore, today’s candle closing price will serve as confirmation of the next possible price direction for the token.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows a fading sell signal and is below its signal line. However, the fading red Histogram bars hint at a possible recovery.

Therefore, ORDI will likely break above the $22.33 price level in the coming days if a rejection does not occur at $22.33.

Immutable (IMX) – The Layer 2 (L2) Scaling Solution For NFTs

IMX’s price is up by 8.5%5 at 9:36 a.m. EST. Also, in the past month, IMX has gained 111.55 on its price as the buyers dominated the market.

Amazing partnerships contribute to the price gains noticed for IMX in the past month. Game7_DAO endorsed Immutable as the top L2 ecosystem for building games on Ethereum.

🎮 @G7_DAO confirms Immutable is the leading L2 ecosystem for games building on Ethereum! Immutable is supporting all the best teams and studios building web3 games, and providing the one-stop shop for the future of gaming. pic.twitter.com/0SszQ7aPgu — Immutable (@Immutable) November 30, 2023

So, Immutable supports the best teams and studios in their Web3 game-building activities. The goal is to provide an attractive gaming hub for all Web3 users and promote the global expansion of the ecosystem.

IMX, on the daily chart, has formed a large green candle as the buyers return and attempt to break above the $1.36 resistance level.

IMX Attempting A Break Above $1.36, Will The $1.28 Support Hold?

IMX has found support at the $1.28 price level after the sellers forced a decline from November 27-30. It has formed a green candle on the daily chart, and the upper wick is attempting to break above the $1.36 resistance level.

A break above this level will send IMX to the $1.4 price level as the next realistic target. Also, the $1.28 support is a strong support zone upholding IMX’s price from November 28 to December 1.

Although IMX is trading below the parabolic SAR indicator, it will likely overcome the selling pressure in the coming days.

Also, the RSI indicator echoes this positive sentiment, approaching the overbought region of 70 and displaying a value of 63.63. So, IMX will likely overcome the $1.36 resistance level if the RSI enters into the overbought zone.

Conclusion

Investors are warming up to the idea of a bull run that will likely begin in early 2024. However, the last few weeks in 2023 could see a significant increase in the amount of long trades based on the uptick of the market.

Nevertheless, the crypto market remains a volatile space, and prices could suffer sharp retracements based on news events. Therefore, investors must not risk more than they can afford to lose and rely on proper risk management for best results.