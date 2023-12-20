Top Crypto Gainers on December 19 – SEI, WOO, And INJ

Bitcoin has reclaimed the $43,000 price level with a 4.7% surge today, December 19. Also, the global crypto market has risen by 4.4% to $1.69 trillion, which is quite an impressive recovery. Remarkably, Bitcoin’s recovery has triggered an uptick in prices among altcoins.

Most altcoins correlate to the price of BTC and move according to its rise or fall. Also, positive investor sentiments and ecosystem developments aid the ongoing crypto market rally.

So, the assets gaining higher today benefit from a combination of positive factors. Find more details about them below.

Sei (SEI) – The Open-Source L1-Blockchain

SEI’s price at 5:23 a.m. EST is $0.04, with a 46.0% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained 36.8% in the last seven days as its rally continues. One of the factors driving excitement in the Sei Network is the plan to go carbon neutral, a global environmental goal.

🌱 The Sei Blockchain is going carbon neutral. The Sei Foundation has committed to offset the network’s operational carbon footprint, starting with innovative onchain Renewable Energy Certificates from @Jasmine_Energy Learn more: https://t.co/Oyf8JnAZms — Sei 🔴💨 (@SeiNetwork) December 12, 2023

Sei Labs and the Foundation teams recognize the need to protect the environment from hazards such as carbon emissions. Ultimately, the goal is to make Sei a carbon-neutral blockchain.

To achieve this, Sei Labs will operate a proof of stake consensus mechanism and ensure that renewable energy sources power the blockchain.

These renewable energy sources will leverage Real World Asset (RWA) technology. Although Sei is a relatively new project, the drive for environmental preservation will likely attract more investors and boost the price of its token.

On the daily chart, SEI continues its positive movement from December 18, as the buyers exert dominance.

SEI Moves Uptrend: Will It Break Above $0.35?

SEI snapped out of a sideways trend on December 18 to form a bullish engulfing pattern as the buyers rallied. This rally moved SEI above the $0.31 resistance level, flipping it to support.

Also, SEI is approaching the $0.35 resistance level, and a break above it could move the asset up to $0.4.

The long upper wick on today’s candle shows massive pressure from the buyers as they accumulate SEI tokens. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator displays a value of 70.16 and is still rising.

This confirms that the buyers are in control of SEI’s price.

Further, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is rising above its signal line. This indicates a buy signal confirmed by the green Histogram bars forming today. Therefore, SEI will likely break above the $0.35 resistance level in the coming days if the buyers sustain the pressure.

WOO Network (WOO) – The Zero Fee Crypto and DeFi Trading Platform

WOO is trading at $0.48 at 5:30 a.m. EST, with a 37.0% increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained 75.8% in the last seven days as the buyers continue the aggressive accumulation phase.

WOO continues to build initiatives that empower its community for success. The $1 million WOO trading competition is creating a buzz in the ecosystem with registration ongoing.

The $1,000,000 #WOOWTF begins NOW! Start trading, compete your way to the top, and relish in the ravishing $1M prize pool. ▶️ Start now: https://t.co/coI2R0h1mt#WOOWTF pic.twitter.com/ZichV2xINe — WOO X (@_WOO_X) December 18, 2023

This completion began on December 13 and will end on December 31. It will likely attract top traders to the WOO Network to battle for a share of the $1 million prize money.

Also, WOO Network recently partnered with BitkubOfficial, which is the largest exchange in Thailand.

The partnership is to push for the rapid expansion of crypto in Southeast Asia. These positive developments likely drive WOO’s gain on the daily chart as it targets higher price levels.

WOO Finds Support at $0.429. What’s next for the token?

WOO rallied on the daily price chart from December 12-15 before a decline from December 16-17. However, it has recovered in the last two days, forming a large green candle on December 18 to break above the $0.429 resistance level.

Also, it is attempting to break above the $0.475 resistance with $0.5, a realistic profit target for the relentless buyers. Note that WOO is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), which is a strong bullish sentiment for the token.

Furthermore, the RSI indicator is already in the overbought zone and still rising to display a value of 76.47.

This implies that the asset will record further price increases in the coming days. Since WOO has found Support at $0.429, it will likely break above the $0.475 resistance level in the coming days.

Also, the buyers might opt to take profit at $0.5, which will likely cause a brief retracement for consolidation.

Injective (INJ) The Smart Contract Blockchain

INJ’s price at 5:55 a.m. EST is $38.99, with a 32.5% increase within 24 hours. Also, INJ is up by 46.8% on the weekly chart, confirming the positive trend for the token. The Injective revolution continues to grow daily with a massive increase in the number of new users.

According to a report on X, the total addresses are above 150,000, which shows the growth in the ecosystem.

@Injective_ Ecosystem has experienced a massive influx of new users, total addresses is now more than 150K 🤯 This means that many of you are new here and don't know where to start. Fret not, this is your guide to becoming a certified nINJa. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Q7zjfgLoGR — Ninji Wallet (@ninjiwallet) December 19, 2023

The increase in the number of active users on the Injective network has caused a spike in the value of INJ tokens. This is evident in an uptrend on the daily chart, confirming massive accumulation from investors.

INJ Testing The $38.92 Resistance: Will The Bulls Prevail?

INJ has overcome resistance at $36.63 to record higher highs on the daily chart. After an impressive rally from December 10-14, it retraced, forming two red candles on December 15-16. However, the buyers rallied again from December 17 till today and continue to drive INJ to new price levels.

The RSI indicator confirms this bullish sentiment, rising in the overbought zone with a value of 87.45. This indicates strong pressure from the buyers, although it may be risky to open new long positions.

As such, INJ will likely break above $36.63 to approach $40 in the coming days as the buyers continue to mount pressure.

TG.Casino ($TGC): A Telegram-Based Crypto Casino Disrupting GameFi

TG.Casino ($TGC) has raised over $4.6 million, showcasing robust growth for its Telegram-based crypto casino. With nearly $45 million wagered and over $4.5 million in deposits, the platform gains traction with almost 3,000 players and an expanding 11,000+ Telegram subscriber base.

Even though there is still 40% of the 100 million $TGC tokens available in the presale, the 93% completed presale has a closing two-day window. Notably, the token is priced at $0.19 currently but will keep increasing until a $5 million hard cap.

Factors Propelling TGC Momentum

TG.Casino positions itself as a GameFi gem with fee-free passive income via staking and a user-friendly Telegram/crypto wallet interface. Presale investors enjoy immediate 158% APY staking, exclusive benefits, NFT access, and rewards for high-tier participants.

Further, TG.Casino stands out with licensing, audits, and KYC compliance, ensuring security. Supported by experts, influencers, and leading crypto media, TG. Casino gains momentum as a significant new GameFi platform.

Also, major investors (“whales”) actively purchase $TGC tokens, signaling growing interest to secure lower prices before the presale ends.

Moreover, TG. Casino’s buyback and staking rewards outperform Rollbit, offering profit-sharing and high APY to incentivize holding and create scarcity. While Rollbit demonstrates the crypto gaming value, TG.Casino’s unique offerings, like passive income and rewards, give it an edge.

The presale provides high rollers substantial perks, including staked token bonuses, credits, rakeback, and exclusive NFTs. Incentives like rakeback and cashback balance risk with protective measures to drive engagement.

In summary, TG.Casino emerges as a disruptive GameFi force with a robust platform, attractive incentives, and security measures, making it a promising opportunity. As FOMO accelerates, the closing window narrows for potential investors.

Bitcoin ETF Token: Leading Speculative Opportunity

The Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) sells rapidly as traders rush to buy at low prices before a potential crypto surge tied to an expected US SEC approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The presale’s final stage draws heavy attention.

With limited time remaining, investors buy tokens at $0.0068, hoping to benefit from major gains.

The appeal lies in its connection to a possible Bitcoin ETF green light. It’s designed to profit from key ETF launch milestones, offering rewards. This anticipation has attracted around $4.98 million in investments, nearing its $5 million goal.

More and more YouTube experts are getting hyped about the Bitcoin ETF approval excitement.

Austin Hilton, talking to his 239,000 YouTube fans, said the Bitcoin ETF Token is super unique, especially its cool way of burning milestones.

Jacob Crypto Bury, another YouTube pro, thinks $BTCETF could shoot up by 10 times when it hits decentralized exchanges. If approved, token holders could see massive 100x returns, given the approval’s potential impact.

Variables Supporting BTCETF’s Rise

Major firms like Google already changed crypto advertising policies in anticipation of ETF approval. This ETF battle has significance for top asset managers like BlackRock and Vanguard vying for ETF dominance.

Value ties not only to the potential Bitcoin ETF but also to broader Bitcoin acceptance as a valuable asset.

Despite doubts by the likes of Vanguard, many countries now recognize Bitcoin’s worth, especially where local currencies struggle. Overall, the token offers exposure to the growing crypto market’s future potential gains, making it an attractive speculative opportunity if the Bitcoin ETF gets approved.

Conclusion

While price volatility remains constant, the crypto market rally in the last few weeks is quite favorable for buyers. As a potential Bitcoin ETF approval approaches, investors are accumulating altcoins ahead of a possible price surge.

However, there is no certainty if the rally will be sustained or if the Bitcoin ETF approval will yield the desired results. Therefore, traders are advised to conduct proper research and combine it with risk management for the best results.