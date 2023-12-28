Top Crypto Gainers on December 27 – MATIC, ASTR, And MINA

Crypto prices depend on how investors feel about them, how many people want them, prevailing industry news, and other market factors.

Even though they can be really unpredictable, some assets like MATIC, ASTR, MINA, Meme Kombat, and Bitcoin Minetrix have shown big price jumps.

Let’s review these top gainers for hints about where their prices are headed and possible events in their ecosystems fueling their upswings.

MATIC Gains 21% in a Day as Bulls Persist

MATIC has gained a lot despite its roller-coaster experience since the start of 2023. The bulls stood against all odds, refusing to give up on the coin, and surprisingly, Polygon (MATIC) seems to be back on track.

Earlier today, December 27, MATIC broke past the $1 level after remaining below this level since late May 2023.

In a recent X post, prominent analyst Ali Martinez shared a bullish view on the MATIC. According to Martinez, Polygon is about to break out from a symmetrical triangle and could edge towards $1.73 if it sustains a weekly candlestick close above the $0.96 resistance.

#Polygon is on the verge of a breakout from a symmetrical triangle. A sustained weekly candlestick close above $0.96 could propel $MATIC towards $1.73! pic.twitter.com/IZQHpSuqO6 — Ali (@ali_charts) December 26, 2023

Given Ali’s reputation in the crypto space, this prediction adds more momentum to MATIC, and considering the ongoing momentum, the possibility of MATIC reaching $1.5 in the coming days is not far-fetched.

As of 7:20 a.m. EST, Polygon (MATIC) traded for $1.05, with a 21% price gain in the last 24 hours. Also, its 24-hour trading volume is up by more than 100%, meaning lots of buyers are active in the market.

MATIC Soars Higher– What’s Next?

MATIC token has been soaring past the upper Bollinger Band recently. It shows the bulls are in full control, pushing the price up. In addition, MATIC’s relative strength index is now above 70.

And above 70 means crazy bullish momentum is driving up the price.

With MATIC bursting through the upper Bollinger Band and its RSI in overbought territory, it’s clear the bulls have taken over. There is strong buying pressure on MATIC right now, so the price could keep running up if the momentum continues.

Astar (ASTR) Gains Nearly 30%

Following the listing on the South Korean exchange Upbit on December 18, ASTR is making waves again after several weeks of stagnant movement. This has triggered a significant buzz in the community.

We're thrilled to expand our position in the Korean Web3 market and excited to be working alongside giants like @Official_Upbit. 🔥 https://t.co/tHFevcBX9X — Astar Network (@AstarNetwork) December 18, 2023

Adding to the excitement, the team recently posted via the X platform that they are now present in “ALL major licensed CEX in Korean.” As a result, ASTR has witnessed renewed optimism among investors, which will likely lead to more explosive rallies as the year ends if sustained.

As of today, 7:30 a.m. EST on December 27, ASTR is trading at $0.13, recording an increase of over 20% in the past 24 hours.

Analyzing the Bullish Momentum Behind ASTR Coin

ASTR is looking quite bullish lately as it trades along an upward-sloping trendline, which acts as both support and resistance. Right now, the bulls are in control, and as long as ASTR stays above this trendline, it will likely keep climbing higher.

The trendline also serves as a floor that should hold the price up if bears try to bring it down, and breaking below it would take a lot of selling pressure. Moreover, the MACD line above the signal line with green histogram bars implies that the bullish momentum is strong right.

The combination of these indicators suggests that ASTR’s uptrend still has room to run. The bulls look poised to keep pressing the price higher as long as the current momentum holds up.

MINA Price Skyrockets

The Mina token has been really strong lately, especially after bouncing back from $1. In just a week, it shot up by 76% from $1.19, breaking past the $1.24 level, a critical point in its trading pattern.

This breakout suggests that more people might buy it, possibly pushing its price up to $1.15.

But on a daily chart, it looks like some short-term traders might sell for profits, causing a small drop before it goes up again. Even though most cryptos haven’t been doing great, Mina has caught a lot of attention.

Its price shot up by almost 20% to $1.42, and the amount of trading activities increased. MINA’s price as of 7:30 a.m. EST today is $1.41, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 130%, sitting at over $420 million.

MINA Forms Red Candle Stick from Critical Resistance – Will the Fall Be Intense?

From the above trading chart, MINA has formed a red candle stick showing a reduced price, which is attributable to reduced trading activities in the market. This indicates that MINA’s price could suffer a minor dip before the day ends.

Nevertheless, the 50-day and 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) have been reliable supports for people buying Mina. By keeping its price steady, there are higher chances that the coin will break above its critical resistance at the $1.4 mark.

On the other hand, its support is sitting at $0.7, a position to withhold falls in the coin’s price.

Given this support level, it’s likely that MINA will lose throughout today before restarting an upward trend in the following days. Mina’s ability to stay strong when other cryptos are struggling has made many investors interested.

It could keep up this strength as it deals with the ups and downs of this unpredictable market.

MEME Kombat ($MK) – Stake and Play to Get Rewards

Meme Kombat is a really popular coin based on memes. It uses blockchain and AI to create a fun game where characters like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin fight each other. You’ll need a crypto wallet to store the $MK token, which you can use to play, bet, and earn rewards.

$4.6 million in the bag💰 We moving! $5 million before 2024? pic.twitter.com/oFn4iPVNTY — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) December 27, 2023

You can even stake the token to earn a high yearly interest. Right now, there’s a presale where half of the total coins are being sold at $0.257 each, but the price will go up to $0.268 soon.

MK Presale Approaches $5 Million with Investors Flocking the New Pepe Killer Before Launching.

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

In the world of crypto, excitement is rising as the Meme Kombat presale nears $5 million. Traders are getting their MK tokens fast before the price goes up. The crypto market is buzzing with growth, sparking optimism across different assets.

Some think it’s the start of a big upward trend, especially after Bitcoin hits $70,000 in the future. But there are differing opinions, too. $MK, the “Pepe Killer,” is selling out fast in its presale, catching the eye of investors who see it as a strong player in the meme coin world.

What makes Meme Kombat unique from other meme tokens is its gaming platform. It’s not just about guessing – here, you can stake, play, and earn rewards. Playing games and staking doesn’t just give you instant rewards – it also helps grow the value of MK tokens in the long run.

With characters like SpongeBob, Wojak, Floki, and more, Meme Kombat uses cool graphics to bring them to life in battles that rely on random sequences through the chain.

This interactive side makes it stand out and thereby attracts lots of investors and even crypto experts who find its approach innovative.

Bitcoin Minetrix – New Coin Minting Major Gains

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) is gearing up to shake things up in the world of cryptocurrency by introducing a brand-new way of doing cloud mining. Its stake-to-mine approach is set to change how people get into cloud mining by making it easier for more folks to join in.

What got people excited was how much money Bitcoin Minetrix had already raised before even officially launching – over $6.3 million in their presale! Investors are feeling pretty confident about it.

Plus, it’s offering a nice deal with a 130% annual percentage yield (APY) on staking, which makes its new system even more attractive.

Drivers of Growth for the Bitcoin Minetrix Project

The core idea behind Bitcoin Minetrix is turning cloud mining into tokens. When you hold onto your own cryptocurrency, BTCMTX, you can make money without doing much – it’s called passive income.

They’re using the resources of big cloud mining companies to make it easier and cheaper for regular folks to mine for themselves.

#BitcoinMinetrix visualizes a refreshed cloud mining landscape merging stakeholding and cloud mining. 🌐 Promising transparency, independence, and safety, #BitcoinMinetrix leads tokenized cloud mining, providing a reliable $BTC mining path for all. pic.twitter.com/B4xmm6q0G6 — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) December 26, 2023

Right now, their presale is still running, and they’ve got a total of 4 billion tokens to offer. Most of these tokens, about 70%, are split up and sold in twenty different rounds during the presale.

If you’re thinking about getting in on this opportunity, now’s the time to jump in.

BTCMTX’s stake-to-mine idea is all about being fair and sustainable, and it’s a secure way for anyone to be a part of the growing world of cryptocurrency mining.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrencies that gained the most today went up a lot more compared to others. This big increase shows how you can earn a lot in the uncertain crypto world.

But remember, just like any investment, it’s crucial to do careful research and be careful because cryptocurrencies can be risky.