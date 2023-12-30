Top Crypto Gainers on December 29 – BONK, SEI, And TRB

The global crypto market continues to post positive figures in December, with a total market cap of $1.8 trillion fast approaching. Bitcoin continues to lead the market revival despite a slight retracement in the past 24 hours.

However, BTC remains below the $45,000 price mark after rallying for weeks.

With a Bitcoin ETF approval underway, the strong performance of Bitcoin and altcoins could persist in 2024. Therefore, today’s top gainers ride on the general wave of positivity surrounding the crypto market as investors anticipate a bull run.

Let’s look at some of them, how high their values have gone, and the variables fueling their ascent.

Bonk (BONK) – The First Solana Dog Coin

BONK’s price at 6:41 a.m. EST on December 29 is $0.00001664, nearly a 25% increase in the past 24 hours. However, it has shed 14% of its gains in the last seven days, confirming sellers’ push in the market. According to a recent report, BONK’s DeFi volume is rising based on its utility.

NEWS: BONKbot’s success hints that there may be real tech behind the memehttps://t.co/2Lu4xLGUCS — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) December 28, 2023

The rising interest in the BONK token is largely due to its utility and interest from crypto traders. Also, BONK is gaining more technological development with the recent release of a trading BOT that owned more than 70% of the trading volume created by DEX bots recently.

Remarkably, BONK is built on Solana and also benefits from its ongoing rally. It gained roughly 227% in the past month and is an activity-filled ecosystem. On the daily chart, BONK shows signs of further rally if the buyers persist.

BONK Testing The $0.000017 Resistance Level: Will It Surge Higher?

BONK has formed a second consecutive green candle on the four-hour chart as the buyers continue to accumulate after finding support at $0.000014, which has prevented further dips.

There’s stiff resistance at $0.000017, but the buyers are pressing on to overcome it.

The Relative Strength Index is in the neutral zone but approaching the overbought region, and a break above this level will resume the rally for BONK in the coming days.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence is now above the signal line, showing a robust buy signal confirmed by the presence of green histogram bars. If this momentum continues, BONK will likely break above the $0.000017 resistance level in the coming days.

Sei (SEI) – The L1 Blockchain for Traders

SEI trades at $0.56 with a 14.8% 24-hour increase as of 6:43 a.m. EST. In the past seven days, SEI has gained 60.4% as buyers move into an aggressive phase.

Sei continues to record massive progress in its ecosystem, leading to a rally for the token in the past few weeks. One of the notable milestones is the $1 million marketplace volume recorded in NFT sales by Pallet Exchange.

Pallet 🤝 $SEI NFTs Pallet Exchange has crossed over $1million in marketplace volume! This is a huge milestone for not only ourselves, but this vastly growing ecosystem. We are still extremely early. NFTs on $SEI are just getting started. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gs3PudegdI — Pallet Exchange | The Sei Marketplace (@Pallet_Exchange) December 27, 2023

This growth in NFT volume confirms the rising utility in the Sei ecosystem, leading to a surge in the value of its tokens. Although Sei is more popular in the Asian markets, it will likely record wider adoption in 2024 and beyond.

The Maribozu candle formed on the daily chart suggests that the buyers are determined to accumulate more SEI tokens.

SEI Forms Maribozu Candle On Daily Chart: Will The Rally Continue?

SEI has resumed its rally after encountering resistance on December 27. It formed a red candle as the buyers began to take profit before finding support at $0.44, a price pivot that facilitated the formation of a green candle on December 28.

Additionally, SEI has formed a rising wedge pattern, which also confirms the bullish dominance of the asset. The asset is now approaching the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), a bullish signal hinting at a further price increase.

Furthermore, SEI is in the overbought region with an RSI value of 75.81. The RSI is still rising, further confirming that the buyers are not relenting. Therefore, SEI will likely break above the $0.57 resistance level in the coming days and rally to $0.60 if the buyers persist.

Teller Tributes (TRB) – The Transparent Pathway For Smart Contracts and Data

TRB’s price at 6:45 a.m. EST on December 29 is $241.5, with an 18.4% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 40.3% in the past seven days, confirming buyers’ control of TRB’s price.

The tellor community eagerly anticipates the launch of their L1 oracle chain in 2024.

Congratulations @WeAreTellor ❤️ Exciting news for #Tellor (#TRB) fans! Their L1 oracle chain is set to launch in 2024, promising faster data transmission and seamless data bridging to connect with any #blockchain.https://t.co/LgX2WexdqV — CryptoBananaᵐᶠᵉʳ💩 (@Crypto_bananaa) December 29, 2023

This chain will introduce faster data transmission and smooth data connection with any blockchain. These exciting developments are likely leading to price gains for TRB that exhibit a healthy rally on the daily chart.

TRB Bulls Break Above $217.09, What Next?

TRB has formed a higher high on the daily chart today, maintaining a positive price performance from December 21. Despite bearish pressure between December 22 and 27, it rallied above the $217.09 resistance level on December 28.

Also, TRB has formed a green candle today, with the upper wick testing the $237.93 resistance level. TRB trades above the Parabolic SAR, confirming that the buyers are still active and driving further price gains.

Furthermore, the RSI indicator confirms this bullish sentiment with a value of 87.45 and still rising. So, TRB will likely break above $237.93 and rally to $240 in the coming days. However, traders must watch out for a possible retracement if the RSI value drops.

Meme Kombat – Battle with Memes for Coin Reward

Meme Kombat ($MK) is boasting over $5.2 million in its fundraising campaign for the $MK token. This success can be attributed to several key factors that have fueled its rapid uptake and investor interest in the crypto landscape.

$5.1 million raised in the $MK presale is no joke🥊 But we passed it with ease🫡 pic.twitter.com/GHvp2gSWnR — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) December 29, 2023

Firstly, the project’s unique focus on catering to gaming enthusiasts has played a pivotal role. Combining staking and betting opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Meme Kombat users to tap into a niche market within the crypto space.

This targeted approach not only makes it unique but also allows it to enjoy the growing trend of crypto gaming. Tapping into this trend will allow Meme Kombat to attract game lovers outside and within the crypto arena, making the MK tokens more valuable due to higher demand.

As we have seen, the presale is already very successful, and MK has raised over $5 million of its target $6.5 million at a low price of $0.268, which will soon rise to $0.279.

This only shows the fundraising is about to wind down, leaving but a short window for those who want to get on board.

What Could Blow the Value of $MK?

Additionally, Meme Kombat won’t support shady business, so it puts things in place to ensure power is distributed equally among community members, what professionals call decentralization.

This will instill confidence in people, encourage transparency, and attract game lovers from all over the world.

To make it even better, 10% of the entire MK token supply has been set aside for liquidity, which will ensure smooth trading on crypto exchanges. You can stake your tokens to receive very attractive returns at the end of every year. It doesn’t end there; you can bet on games using your MK tokens and win amazing rewards.

After considering these features, one may conclude that Meme Kombat has all it takes to become the next revolutionary crypto project, which will afford early investors lucrative returns. So those willing to join to make haste before the presale ends.

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) – Decentralized Cloud Mining Hub for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Minetrix has emerged as another game-changing project, ready to make mining fun, easy, and profitable for everyone. With its innovative strategies, the common man can make it big in Bitcoin mining even if he can’t afford expensive hardware.

All you’d need to do is stake your Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) toke to receive mining rewards. How exciting can it get? This is one of its kind, never been seen in the Bitcoin mining arena, so many people are taking advantage of it. That’s why the Bitcoin Minetrix presale is almost sold out.

It has raised 6.6 million out of the $7.18 million target, meaning the presale will close anytime soon. This leaves interested parties with little chance to get on board unless they act fast.

The success of the Bitcoin Minetrix presale can be attributed to several key variables that have contributed to its surge and potential as a future asset.

Just 3 days remaining for #BitcoinMinetrix Stage 16! ⏰ How do you envision #Bitcoin's role in the future of global economies? pic.twitter.com/r4ZCxaEOVj — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) December 29, 2023

Bitcoin Minetrix has just a simple goal: to make Bitcoin mining accessible to all and sundry. It will level the mining landscape such that anyone from all walks of life, not just heavy-pocketed investors, can participate and enjoy cool rewards. Awesome, right?

With the Bitcoin halving coming up next year, mining rewards for miners will be slashed, but that will probably make BTC scarce and send the price uphill. So, BTCMTX is bound to become a hotcake. What better time to buy into this initiative than now?

Thousands of investors are already securing their place, buying the BTCMTX token at the current low price of $0.0125. This price won’t be there forever. It will increase soon, so now is the time to hop on. Visit the project website for more information on buying the tokens.

Conclusion

As anticipation increases among investors, the last days of 2023 will likely be crucial to traders. While some traders could make decisions in the spur of the moment, proper risk management and research remain vital.

Also, if the Bitcoin ETF approval in early January yields the desired positive effect, then the bull run will likely begin. Nevertheless, the crypto market remains a volatile space where changes can occur.

On a positive note, some analysts believe the next bull run will likely push BTC and other cryptos to new ATH values.