Top Crypto Gainers on 13 February – ORDI and MNT

The total crypto market cap has risen to 1.96 trillion as the buyers exert dominance. Bitcoin leads this massive rally, breaking above $50,000 for the first time since 2021. BTC’s resurgence confirms that it has finally overcome the effects of the last bear market.

Notably, liquidity from spot ETFs, speculation on lower inflation rates, and the upcoming halving have aided Bitcoin’s recovery this week.

The positive market sentiment is also evident in the prices of altcoins, as some of them now rank among the top gainers today. These altcoins will likely rely on community support and exciting developments to sustain their price gains.

Keep reading for more exciting facts about the top-gaining assets in the overall crypto market below.

ORDI (ORDI) – The Bitcoin Inscription Ecosystem

ORDI has rallied by 14.6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $70.29. Also, it has gained 28.7% this week. ORDI’s rally is no surprise to investors due to its correlation to the price of Bitcoin, which broke above $50,000 on February 12, confirming rising interest from buyers.

ORDI remains the top BRC-20 token and reacts to BTC’s price movement. So, the market conditions currently favor ORDI’s price increase, and its utility for inscriptions makes it important to the BTC community.

On the daily chart, ORDI shows a strong bullish pattern, although some buyers are closing their trades.

ORDI Forms Rising Wedge Pattern: Will The Rally Continue?

ORDI entered an uptrend from February 5, with some retracements in between. It formed a large green candle on February 12, confirming that the buyers are in control of its price.

Although it formed a red candle today, it remains bullish as the buyers continue to dominate.

ORDI has overcome the $69.56 resistance level, leading to a break above $70. It faces resistance at $71.12, and a break above this level will result in a further price increase.

Also, ORDI is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), which confirms the bullish sentiment today.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is approaching the overbought zone above 70 and displays a value of 62.31. So, ORDI will likely break above the $71.12 price level in the coming days to trade at $72 when the RSI moves to the overbought region.

Mantle (MNT) – The Ethereum L2 for Scaling and Decentralized Data

Mantle (MNT) is shining as one of the top gainers in the crypto world today, boasting a price of $0.716 over the last 24 hours. This surge in value follows South Korea’s major cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, listing MNT for trading against the South Korean Won (KRW).

According to the news, the supported market is Korean Won, and the support network is Ethereum (ETH). The deposit is set to commence at 17:40 on February 13, 2024, while withdrawal commences at 19:00 the same day.

MNT, originally known as BitDAO (BIT), is a layer 2 project recognized for its impressive network speed and compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

With this listing and its strong technological features, Mantle (MNT) could continue attracting more gains in the long run. It’s set to gain exposure to a broader audience and solidify its position in the crypto market.

As of 6:00 am EST, MNT trades at $0.7128, boasting a daily increase of 11.11% today, February 13. Its trading volume has further shot up by 359.45%, settling at around $192.7 million.

Moreover, the market cap is also up by 11%, with a $2.29 billion value today.

MNT Forming Green Candle Chain on the Daily Chart – Can It Surpass the Key Resistance?

In the chart above, MNT is bullish in the short and long term. It is trading above its upper and lower Bollinger bands, which serve as dynamic support levels for the coin’s price.

It has formed a chain of green candle sticks, showing the increased buying activities in the market. The recent listing news triggered a dramatic change in Mantle’s coin price action.

It touched the $0.78 level before its price dropped down to $0.70. Considering the increasing buying pressure, the coin could rally more, regain the $0.78 level, and potentially break above the $0.79 resistance level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already at 67.72 and is pointing upward, suggesting market movement to the overbought zone (above 70).

As with every crypto market, price movement stalls near resistance levels, and MNT’s resistance is at $0.79. If it fails to surpass it, the coin rally will halt, triggering SELL orders.

While this could happen, MNT is still bullish and is expected to break above the resistance in the coming days.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin has risen to a 1 trillion dollar valuation today, leading to a positive trend in the crypto market. Most altcoins and crypto-related stocks are soaring as investors try to take advantage of the ongoing rally. As Bitcoin teases a return to its all-time high value, most altcoins are also recording impressive gains.

The Bitcoin Halving in April could be the trigger that moves BTC above its ATH value. Nevertheless, prices might retrace slightly if BTC encounters resistance at $50,000.

Overall, early investors have the upper hand to record the most impressive price gains from this rally.

However, since price volatility remains constant in the market, investors must apply proper risk management techniques to protect their funds from sudden plunges.