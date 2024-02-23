Top Crypto Gainers on 22 February – JASMY and AGIX

The crypto market is buzzing with four outstanding coins shimmering as today’s top performers. JASMY leads the pack with a tremendous 181% weekly gain, solidifying its stand in the industry.

AGIX tags along, boasting a 33.92% daily increase as it rides high on the unending AI trend.

SPONGEv2 takes center stage with its token presale recorded massive accumulation ahead of the revolutionary plans of the project. Lastly, the SMOG token gains significant attention as CEX listing anticipation increases.

These assets present enriching chances for investors looking out for remarkable gains in the crypto landscape today.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) –The Token Driving The Japanese Crypto Revolution

JASMY has shown massive gains in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.018 with a 56.25% increase. Also, it has gained 189% in the past seven days as the buyers continue to push the accumulation phase.

One of the factors driving JASMY’s gains is its integration into the Guarda Wallet, a non-custodial wallet that enables users to carry out seamless crypto transactions such as staking and swapping.

Also, JASMY ranked among the top five altcoins in the last 24 hours, according to data from BlockTalks. This confirms that there is a rising interest from investors in accumulating the tokens based on their value in the Internet of Things (IoT).

Also, an interview with Kazumasa Sato, CEO of Jasmy Corporation, revealed why the project was created. According to the CEO, the idea for the project was to improve the model of information dissemination and prevent wrong ones from spreading.

Since the development of digital networks increased the speed at which information spreads, the need for a secure Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform became obvious, leading to the creation of JasmyCoin.

As such, Jasmy is committed to growth and development in the blockchain industry, and the positive response from the crypto community has shown massive support.

JASMY Shows Strong Bullish Momentum. Will the Rally Continue?

JASMY has formed five consecutive green candles on the daily chart as the buyers continue to dominate the market. The rally that began on February 18 has resulted in higher highs on the daily chart for JASMY, and it has overcome the $0.016 resistance level, flipping it to support today.

Currently, JASMY is attempting to rally above the $0.018 resistance level, and a break above it will move the rally to $0.02 in the coming days. Also, JASMY is in the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), displaying a strong bullish trend, which implies a further price increase.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in the overbought zone with a value of 95.57. Notably, the RSI is still rising, confirming that the buyers are not done with the rally. Therefore, JASMY will likely break above the $0.018 price level in the coming days based on the current market conditions.

SingularityNET (AGIX) – The Platform for Transactions and Decentralized Governance

SingularityNET is a unique blockchain-operated platform that lets people easily develop, publicize, and earn money from AI services. Its marketplace allows users to find and buy various AI services using its native token, AGIX.

What’s more! At the marketplace, AI developers can showcase and sell their tools, earning from the platform in return.

SingularityNET aims to become a major part of the internet’s knowledge layer and shape the future of AI. It’s one of the most advanced projects in decentralized AI. The platform already has many elite AI bots and tools made by its data-scientists community.

With its smart community and teamwork, SingularityNET could become a big leader in decentralized AI services. This could positively impact the value of the AGIX token, as with every crypto project. Recently, AGIX gained 32% in just one day, reaching $0.7132.

According to records, this increase is attributable to the buzz around crypto projects with AI integration. Investors and enthusiasts are now getting more interested in AI and blockchain technology, especially after following the new development of OpenAI’s Sora.

As this AI trend continues, the value of AI-related cryptocurrencies like AGIX keeps going up. Today at 7:23 am EST, the coin is already selling at $0.7145, boasting a 36.70% daily gain. Its 24H trading volume is also up by 141.30%, settling above $482.4 million.

AGIX Breaks Out from Choppy Market with a 1-Week Uptrend – Can It Break the Resistance to $0.8?

For the past months, SingularityNET (AGIX) has lingered in the choppy market. As a result, its trading volume showed fear and high levels of indecision among investors and traders.

However, on February 16, the coin broke out with a consecutive green candle stick on the chart.

This upward breakout is attributable to the rise of interest in AI-related crypto projects. Now, in the last 7 days, AGIX has continued its consecutive green candle stick, indicating increased interest and buying activities in the market.

As such, the coin’s trading volume indicator shows an increase in token accumulation in the last 7 days.

The MACD is another indicator reflecting the bullish move of AGIX. It’s above the signal line and has formed green bars on the histogram. These confirm the uptrend decision in the coin’s market.

Again, the coin’s price has pushed above the key support level at $0.45, suggesting more rallies.

Therefore, there are chances for investors and traders to initiate more BUY orders to join the trend. As such, expect AGIX at $0.8 in the coming week.

While AGIX is bullish with several opportunities for long positions, it’s advisable to work with adequate risk management strategies in case the identified resistance at $0.73 triggers a pullback.

Sponge V2 (SPONGE) – The Community Favorite Token with Exciting Rewards

>>>Visit Sponge V2 Presale<<<

The crypto market is filled with several meme coins that promise users exciting rewards but often fail to deliver. Sponge V2 is a project that recorded massive success following the launch of its Version 1 in 2023.

So, Version 2 is an upgrade on Version 1 and will likely outperform it based on utility and community strength.

Sponge v2 will launch amidst speculation of a possible bull run in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving. Also, over 40% of the total token supply reserved for staking rewards will encourage long-term holding and preserve $SPONGE’s value.

Furthermore, the Play-to-Earn (P2E) game will add more fun and excitement to the ecosystem and will be released in the later stages. This game will likely attract more investors who are keen on earning rewards directly from gameplay.

What the Crypto Community Is Saying

With over 31,900 followers on X and plans to launch on Tier-1 exchanges, SPONGE could likely become a hot prospect in 2024. Crypto analyst Michael Wrubel reviewed Sponge V2 on YouTube to over 300,000 followers on his channel. He recalled that Sponge V1 brought 100X profits, rewarding investors.

Therefore, he has high hopes for Sponge V2 to soar. Also, another YouTube vlogger, Franklin Emmanuel, believes that Sponge V2 will enjoy massive success based on the utility of its P2E game.

Based on that, proactive investors eager for short-term gains should visit the official website and join the trend.

Smog (SMOG) – Dragon-Themed Meme Token on Solana Blockchain

The Smog token, a new player in the world of meme coins on the Solana blockchain, has quickly become popular since its launch on Jupiter. With a cool dragon-themed look and an exciting free token giveaway, the project is gaining a lot of attention.

In just two weeks, the Smog token’s price shot up by a whopping 2,200%, showing heightened interest from crypto enthusiasts and investors. This is thanks to its unique features, airdrops on Solana, and its enriching rewards to those buying and holding the $SMOG.

Interestingly, it now has over 25,000 holders so far. With a market cap of around $42 million, it’s becoming a big deal for Solana.

Also, given that the token surpassed its historical trading records on decentralized exchanges (DEX), speculations are rising that it could perform better on centralized exchanges (CEX)

This expectation and speculation favoring the coin push its price further.

According to analysts, SMOG could do even better than several meme coins that have recently gone up by 50 times their value. So, if prominent CEX makes the coin available for trading, regardless of its price at $0.06581, the token could become the next big thing in the meme coin market.

So far, SMOG has a 24H trading volume of $1.3 million, increasing by 176.91%. Also, its market cap is up to $51.4 million.

Verdict

You’ve seen today’s top crypto gainers as they showcased remarkable growth in price, trading volume, and milestones. Their surge in value reflects the evolving landscape of blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

Also, it underscores the growing interest and potential opportunities within the cryptocurrency space, hinting at a promising future for innovative projects and their respective communities. So, whether you’re an enthusiast or a trader, these top gainers are interesting to watch