Top Crypto Gainers on 23 February – FIL and FLR

The crypto market at large has taken a negative turn in the last 24 hours. As of 7:36 am EST today, the broad market cap is down by 0.99% to $1.95 trillion. Also, Bitcoin (BTC), the market driver, is down by 1.02%, hovering around $50,978 simultaneously.

Irrespective of this surprising performance, many altcoins are recording increases in value, trading volume, achievements, and developments. With the broad crypto market divided by excitement and volatility, keeping an eye on the top-performance assets is interesting.

Filecoin (FIL) – World Leading Hard Drive and Storage Network

As the pack leader, Filecoin (FIL) is up today by 7.46%, with the price at $7.96. Also, its trading volume in the last 24 hours has shot up by 53.97% to $861.8 million within the same period. These significant gains could be attributed to the network’s integration with Solana.

Solana's integration with #Filecoin is a significant move away from centralized storage solutions and a remarkable step towards enhancing the reliability and scalability of the Solana blockchain.@solana is utilizing Filecoin to make its block history more accessible and usable… pic.twitter.com/1NcuaLNYT5 — Filecoin (@Filecoin) February 16, 2024

First of all, Filecoin stands out in the crypto sphere as a decentralized storage network, making global hard drives accessible to all for secure data storage. While Filecoin has excelled in this domain, scalability has posed challenges. Solana, on the other hand, is renowned for its lightning-fast transactions and low fees.

So, by teaming up with this speedy network, Filecoin aims to leverage its scalability, attracting more users and businesses. This partnership is mutually beneficial; Solana gains access to Filecoin’s reliable storage solutions while Filecoin broadens its reach and potential applications.

The excitement surrounding this collaboration is evident, driving FIL’s recent surge in price. With this integration, Filecoin promises enhanced utility and innovation.

Thus, it could make record-breaking gains in the coming weeks.

FIL Forms New Higher High Amid Plummeting RSI – Is The Rally Halting?

In the chart above, FIL has formed a new swing high, indicating a level the price has tested in the last 24 hours. As such, it’s confirmed that the coin’s movement is projecting an uptrend.

Next, the coin is trading above the middle and lower Bollinger bands, which serve as dynamic support levels.

The gap between FIL’s price and the support levels shows the distance buyers have pushed the price up. So, in the coming week, more series of higher highs and higher lows are expected.

On the other hand, a few indicators say otherwise in the sense that FIL could dip during the weekend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the overbought region (above 70) is plunging, and the market is becoming volatile. So, considering these mixed signals, traders and investors should implement comprehensive risk management practices to stay on the profit side in the long run.

Flare (FLR) – The EVM-Based Data Hub

Next on the list of top gainers is Flare (FLR), which boasts an 11.41% daily increase in price to $0.03856. Interestingly, its 24-hour trading volume is pumped by 289.17% to over $61.9 million today.

According to records, this magnificent surge could be attributed to the fact that a prominent figure, Arthur Hayes, is showing interest in the network’s innovative DeFi approach.

Builders heading to Denver ✈️ Launching a dapp with heavy data demands? Our EVM platform is built for you. DM & let's chat at https://t.co/aFiYQ4J75c#ETHDenver2024 🏔🦬🦄 pic.twitter.com/wCokjFtVic — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) February 22, 2024

Also, Flare will be hosting a Developers Connect that begins today in Denver, where the best developers can interact. Meanwhile, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes recently delved into the intricacies of risk assessment and investment strategies in cryptocurrency through his thought-provoking blog.

In it, he threw more light on the Flare Network, which has garnered attention following its ground-breaking announcement of XDFi, the first compliant decentralized futures protocol.

Hayes first emphasized the significance of narrative in investment decisions, suggesting that collective belief in a project’s story often drives its success, especially in the volatile crypto market.

From there, he transitioned to discussing Flare Network, highlighting its innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). The BitMEX founder eloquently connected the narrative surrounding technological advancements and community trust to the potential success of crypto projects.

As such, he endorsed Flare and the XDFi protocol as promising solutions for modern finance’s complex demands while ensuring compliance and security. By doing so, he illuminated a future where DeFi surpasses its current limitations, ushering in an era of compliance, efficiency, and institutional trust.

So, as the Flare ecosystem evolves, its focus on data-driven smart contracts and integration of compliant protocols like XDFi indicate a maturing space ready for institutional adoption.

Combining these insights, facts, and expectations, FLR gained massive traction, which is reflected in its price movement and trading volume today.

FLR’s Dynamic Resistance Turns Support – Are More Rallies Ahead?

The excitement surrounding Flare’s network following Hayes’s elaboration could be making a positive impact on FLR’s price. The coin has formed a consecutive green candle stick today, indicating an increase in buying activities. Also, its trading volume is high, showing the ongoing token accumulation among traders and investors.

Furthermore, FLR has broken above the upper Bollinger band, turning it into a key support level for further rallies in the coming week. Again, the RSI at 71.22 is pointing upward, indicating strengthened bullish momentum for FLR.

As such, by next week, the coin could litigate its most recent high at $0.04048, trailblazing toward the $0.05 level.

Combining all these indicators, FLR is bullish and on a journey of higher highs and higher lows. Traders can join the trend to make massive profits in the short term.

However, strategic trade setups and adequate risk management practices must be in place before making any investment decisions.

Smog (SMOG) – The Dragon-Themed Meme Coin

SMOG is a fiery cryptocurrency project that launched amidst the general market uptrend. It operates on the Solana blockchain and is already a viral sensation in the social media space, with over 27,800 followers on X.

Remarkably, SMOG also launched on Ethereum using a Portalbridge to enable the project to get to a wider audience. SMOG is currently sold at a 10% discount for buyers with limited time remaining for buyers who take advantage of the offer.

SMOG Airdrop Gains Momentum

Currently, Smog is hosting its first airdrop event to reward holders who qualify for it. To participate, a user must buy, hold, and complete Zealy.io quests to rank on the leaderboard. Over 400,000 quests have already been completed, confirming the massive participation from the crypto community.

Also, SMOG supports staking at an APY of 42%, which is quite encouraging for buyers. According to its tokenomics, SMOG has a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens, which is quite limited compared to other meme coins. 35% of this supply will be distributed as airdrop rewards, and 50% will go to marketing efforts.

Also, 15% of the supply will be split between DEX and XEX liquidity. According to a recent post on X, $1,500 worth of SMOG tokens was airdropped to Bonk Inu holders, creating excitement among followers.

Also, an opinion poll on February 21 revealed that 69.5% of the smog community wants SMOG to be listed on Binance.

This strong community support is what makes Smog the token to watch out for in 2024. Currently, there are over 26,370 SMOG holders, and it has risen to a market cap value of $53.18 million.

Just a few weeks after its launch, SMOG has become one of the trending topics in the crypto space, and more airdrops will likely follow the current airdrop.

Also, other exciting phases, such as the crowning of a SOL king and the unveiling of over 100,000 chosen warriors, will take place in the later stages. According to crypto analyst and Vlogger Dr. Niki, the SMOG presale is time-sensitive but quite an interesting token to consider.

In addition, Crypto World Daily reports that the SMOG airdrop attracted thousands of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. So, SMOG is well positioned to become one of the top crypto projects that runs both on Solana and Ethereum blockchains.

Sponge V2 (SPONGE) – The Community Token with Staking Rewards

Sponge V2 is also an exciting crypto project that began its rise to prominence in 2023 with the launch of its Version 1. The version 1 launch coincided with the start of the memecoin season, yielding early investors’ benefits. Now, version 2 is set to launch amid speculation of a possible bull run in 2024.

With Bitcoin already above $50,000, a return to its all-time high is quite possible, which will aid Sponge V2’s rise.

However, Sponge V2 does not just rely on favorable market conditions but has strong backing from its community. Also, the Play-to-Earn game answers the questions asked concerning the long-term utility of the tokens.

How It Works

The Sponge V1 ecosystem smoothly transitioned to V2 through a process called bridging. SPONGE holders stake their tokens in the new V2 staking pools to receive equivalent amounts of SPONGE V2 tokens. Also, new buyers will have their tokens automatically staked for a smooth transition.

Currently, over $10.28 million worth of $SPONGE tokens have been staked and bridged, confirming high user interest. One striking goal of the Sponge V2 project is to attract much liquidity, which is termed “absorbing the damp.”

Also, listing on Tier-1 exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, in addition to its current listings, is a top priority.

Final Thoughts

The crypto market displays price volatility today, although some altcoins still record impressive gains. These altcoins ride on positive investor sentiments and network developments to record progressive gains. However, investors must conduct proper research before investment, especially on new tokens, as they are relatively more volatile.