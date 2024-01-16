Top Crypto Gainers on January 15 – TON, SUI, XTZ, SPONGE V2, And Bitcoin Minetrix

Bitcoin’s retracement in the last three days has sent ripples across the broader crypto market. The crypto market cap has declined to $1.76 trillion as the early excitement for a Bitcoin ETF approval fades.

BTC has declined to $42,555 after touching the $47,000 price level briefly in the past week, dragging altcoins alongside.

Despite the widespread bearish sentiment, some altcoins still retain their gains. This resilience could be due to exciting developments within their ecosystems.

Toncoin (TON) – The Open Network For Developers

TON’s price at 6:44 AM. EST is $2.36, with a 3.9% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, TON recorded slight gains in the past week as buyers continued to sustain its gains.

TON’s gains are likely due to exciting developments within its ecosystem, including the recent partnership between Ton and Redstone to bring DeFi to the ecosystem.

According to the developers, Redstone is the first and only Oracle that provides data feeds on the Ton blockchain.

Brace Yourself, DeFi on TON is Coming 💎 We're thrilled to announce that RedStone is the first and the only Oracle providing data feeds on @ton_blockchain The integration starts a long-term TON <> RedStone initiative to foster DeFi on the blue chain. Learn more 🧵 pic.twitter.com/gogQwDJqOi — RedStone Oracles ♦️ (@redstone_defi) January 12, 2024

Moreover, TON holds the record for the fastest blockchain and achieved a TPS milestone of 104,715 transactions per second this year. The integration with Redstone marks a positive upgrade for Toncoin’s ecosystem.

Also, Redstone plans to unveil a smart contract template for easy integration and expand its data feeds to cater to the rising needs in finance.

TON Breaks Above $2.27, What Next?

From the daily chart, TON records modest gains as the buyers retain control of its price.

TON rallied on January 14 to recover from its downtrend and record price gains. It has formed a second consecutive green candle on the daily chart as more buyers enter long positions.

Remarkably, TON has broken above the $2.27 resistance level and is testing the $2.37 price level. A break above this level will likely move the rally to $2.4.

Also, TON is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), expressing a bullish sentiment. The rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.56 confirms the bulls are striving to snatch control from the bears.

If the RSI indicator moves to 60, TON will likely break above the $2,37 resistance to record more gains in the coming days.

Sui (SUI) – Scalable Layer 1 Blockchain

There are a few variables why Sui (SUI) is on this list of top crypto gainers today. However, here are the most vital drivers. Backed by Mysten Labs, SUI made waves in the crypto market by surpassing Bitcoin in Total Value Locked (TVL).

According to on-chain data from a DeFi protocol tracking site, DefiLlama, SUI now ranks 13th globally, sparking a wave of optimism across its community and leading to a significant increase in the token’s price.

While SUI’s TVL is rising, Bitcoin’s TVL is gradually declining, coinciding with its recent price drop. The on-chain data from DefiLlama revealed that SUI exceeded Bitcoin’s TVL on January 14.

📣This just in – Sui flipped #BTC in TVL and now ranks 13th among all chains, per @DefiLlama! Sui broke through the $300M mark in the process, just 48 hours after passing $250M. It's no surprise when you see some of the incredible milestones Sui DeFi builders are achieving.🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/4bdPO8st40 — Sui (@SuiNetwork) January 14, 2024

The token crossed the $300 million mark just 48 hours after reaching $250 million, showcasing significant growth. Currently, SUI’s TVL is $334.94 million, attracting global attention.

In contrast, Bitcoin’s TVL is $292.2 million today, down from $295.63 million yesterday.

Despite market optimism following the ETF approval, Bitcoin’s TVL and price are both experiencing a decline. The higher total value of assets locked on SUI’s blockchain than Bitcoin reflects increased confidence and trust in the SUI token among crypto traders.

This confidence is further supported by the upward movement in SUI’s price charts. As of 5:30 AM EST, SUI’s price trades at $1.43, a price increase of 11.38% in the last 24 hours and a weekly gain of 86.62%.

SUI’s Resistance Becomes Second Support Level – Expect Longer Impulsive Moves

In the chart above, SUI has broken from a long-standing pattern, and new Higher Highs and Higher Lows are expected in the coming days. The robust and impulsive move represented by the three consecutive green candles confirms this assumption.

By breaking above the previous weekly resistance, SUI now has a new support level at the $1.17 mark. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the Relative Strength Index are other confluences to confirm the bullish momentum.

The 50-day and 200-day SMA are below the price of SUI, which is a bullish market momentum. Also, the RSI is at 78.11 in the overbought region (above 70). Considering all these factors, entering SUI for profit trading is advisable. Nevertheless, implement strategic trade setups and work with adequate risk management practices.

Tezos (XTZ) Smart-Contract-based Blockchain network

Tezos is a smart contract network similar to Ethereum. But unlike Ethereum, Tezos is designed to provide more advanced infrastructure, allowing it to evolve and improve over time.

XTZ holders can vote on proposals for protocol upgrades suggested by Tezos developers.

Excited about Web3 wallets and the Tezos ecosystem? Watch the latest video here: https://t.co/KJSqWkfL0U Perfect for those wanting a foundational understanding of Web3 wallets from a user's perspective.@beatkalipska — Tezos (@tezos) January 15, 2024

XTZ has posted notable gains, staying above the 9-day moving average. If the price closes above the channel’s upper boundary, it might reach the resistance level of $1.15.

XTZ Forms 3 Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Expected?

XTZ’s price rose significantly in the last three days, showing stronger buy strength. The three consecutive green candles reflect buyers’ dominance, and if the momentum remains, XTZ could form a new series of higher highs, advancing to its critical resistance level at $1.49.

In line with this bullish signal, XTZ is trading above its 50-day and 200-day SMA, with a 63.98 RSI, approaching the overbought area. Should the sellers surpass the buyers, XTZ slips down to the support level at $0.64.

Meanwhile, the overall market sentiment is bullish. So, expect XTZ to hit new price levels in the coming days if all things remain equal.

Sponge V2 (SPONGE) – The Second Coming Of The Popular Memecoin

SPONGE shows price volatility today despite gaining 101% on its price in the past 14 days. The main activity driving growth in the Sponge V2 ecosystem is staking.

Sponge V2 offers up to 323$ staking rewards to holders who stake their SPONGE V2 tokens.

🛡️💼 Existing $SPONGE holders, it's time to secure your share in the V2 launch! Stake your $SPONGE now and be part of the exciting new journey. Don't miss out! 🤯#CryptoStaking #MemeCoin #Alts pic.twitter.com/pTx2ytCUzy — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) January 14, 2024

Over 5 billion tokens have been staked, reflecting increased buy interest on the token. However, $SPONGE shows signs of a retracement as buyers begin to close long positions.

$SPONGE Encounters Resistance at $0.00089, Is The Rally Over?

SPONGE has formed two consecutive red candles on the daily chart after dropping below the $0.00081 price. However, it trades above the $0.00079 support.

The RSI indicator moves sideways with a value of 62.04, implying that buyers and sellers are evenly matched.

Although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above its signal line, the fading Histogram bars hint at a possible decline as sellers gradually gain control.

Therefore, SPONGE will likely retrace to the $0.00079 support before it begins its recovery in the coming days.

Bitcoin Minetrix – Fast-Selling Presale and BTC Mining Project

Bitcoin Minetrix’s crypto presale has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing $8.4 million. The standout feature, ‘Stake-to-Mine,’ democratizes access to Bitcoin mining, making it easy for users to contribute to Bitcoin’s hashing power without the need for specialized knowledge or equipment.

The platform simplifies the process for users to earn mining rewards by staking $BTCMTX, the native token of Bitcoin Minetrix, and gaining access to cloud mining power for BTC.

This innovative approach comes at a crucial time, considering the upcoming Bitcoin halving that will slash miners’ rewards and possibly make BTC more scarce.

Bitcoin Minetrix addresses the challenges of mining profitability by introducing the ‘Stake-to-Mine’ feature. This shields users from the need for significant upfront investments in mining rigs and hardware.

The platform allows users to stake $BTCMTX, earn credits, burn them to unlock cloud mining power, and receive direct Bitcoin rewards.

Additionally, users enjoy extra $BTCMTX staking rewards, enhancing the overall mining rewards. The decentralized structure and user ownership protect against the risks associated with predatory cloud mining scams.

Users control their staking lock-in period, providing increased peace of mind.

Beyond accessibility, Bitcoin Minetrix offers two profitable income streams: mining rewards and $BTCMTX staking yields. Also, it has an impressive 77% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), with over 500 million tokens already staked.

$8.4M+ Hit in BTCMTX Presale – Interest in the Project and Token Is Massive

Bitcoin Minetrix is experiencing a highly successful presale, gathering over $8.4 million out of a $15 million soft cap. Currently, $BTCMTX trades at $0.0128 per token and can be purchased using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

The #PhoenixGroup secures a $187 million deal with @BITMAINtech for #Bitcoin mining machines, following their recent IPO and partnerships. What's your take on their strategic moves?💡#BitcoinMinetrix also achieves another milestone and surpasses $8,200,000! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zoLvO5vxw6 — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) January 11, 2024

After the presale, the token’s price is expected to increase by 8% when it hits decentralized and centralized exchanges. Already, many people are engaging in the project, as confirmed by over 11K members on the official Telegram channel and 17.7K followers on Twitter.

$BTCMTX has gained attention from notable YouTube influencers who express bullish sentiments and predict potential surges in the token’s price. Jacob Bury consistently updates his YouTube channel and Discord with the presale information.

As the halving event approaches, Bitcoin Minetrix emerges as a compelling alternative, providing users with a convincing option to secure their share in the evolving digital finance landscape.

With its groundbreaking State2Mine approach, BTCMTX stands out as one of the best crypto to buy in 2024.

When it debuts on crypto exchanges, it is time to key into the project in anticipation of imminent price surges. To participate in the $BTCMTX presale, click on the visit link.

Conclusion

The retracement in the crypto market following Bitcoin’s retracement will likely attract some new investors willing to “buy the dip.” It confirms Bitcoin’s status as the apex cryptocurrency as its price changes influence the market.

As people expect BTC to rally in the anticipated bull run, diversifying portfolios with upcoming projects like BTCMTX and SPONGE V2 might be a step in the right direction.

However, it’s advisable to do thorough research and implement robust risk management measures as crypto is unpredictable, and prices may falter at any time.