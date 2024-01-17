Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Top Crypto Gainers on January 17 – BEAM And WOO
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 17 – BEAM And WOO

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The volatility continues to ravage the crypto market as Bitcoin struggles to recover its price form after the spot ETF approval. The fading excitement has provided a reality check for investors as prices begin to decline. 

However, BTC formed its first Golden Cross on the weekly price chart, signaling a possible recovery. 

While BTC struggles to rally, some altcoins are posting gains on the daily charts today, emerging as the top gainers in the crypto market. These altcoins depend on community and positive developments for their price gains. 

Keep reading to find more exciting details about these altcoins and their possible price moves below. 

BEAM (BEAM) – The Gaming Ecosystem 

BEAM recorded a 7.3% gain on its price in the last 24 hours and 27.4% this week, confirming rising interest from buyers. BEAM has continued to champion innovations in the Web3 gaming sector, providing a review of notable events in the last quarter of 2023. 

According to its latest updates, many big shots pushed huge amounts of investments into the gaming sector, wherein BEAM operates, showcasing the increasing interest. 

For instance, Microsoft emerged as a top three gaming producer after it acquired Activision-Blizzard King in October 2023. Also, in 2024, Merit DAO invested over $40 million in a collection of early-stage games over two years. 

As investors’ interests and commitments increase in the sector, gaming ecosystems like BEAM will likely benefit through massive adoption and demand for its tokens. Meanwhile, on the daily chart, BEAM records impressive gains as more buyers invest in the gaming hype of the ecosystem. 

BEAM Testing The $0.022 Resistance Level: Will It Break Above?

BEAM is an uptrend on the daily chart, continuing its positive price form in the last three days. Remarkably, it found support at $0.021 and is testing the $0.022 price level. A break above this level will continue the uptrend for the asset. 

Also, BEAM is trading above the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), which is a bullish sentiment hinting at a continuation of the rally. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to the overbought region above 70, with a value of 62.07.

The RSI is rising, indicating that the buyers are still active in the market. The sentiment on the price chart confirms that BEAM will likely continue to record more gains in the coming daysHowever, buyers must watch out for a retracement once the RSI indicator enters the overbought region. 

WOO (WOO) – The Liquidity Network 

WOO Network’s native token, WOO, has experienced significant growth in recent times. The price has surged by more than 17% on the monthly price gain record on CoinMarketcap and is further increasing today by 5.3%.

As of 5:54 am EST, WOO is trading at $0.45 per token and, thus, boasts a market capitalization nearing $820 million.

The surge in $WOO can be attributed to its unique blend of decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) through the WOO Network. 

The ecosystem consists of two main components: a centralized exchange providing top-tier price execution, WOO X, and a multi-chain decentralized application (dApp), WOOFi, offering to earn products and an on-chain order book.

The driving force behind the pump is the attractive incentives for $WOO stakers. Those who stake $WOO tokens earn a significant 80% of the fees generated by WOOFi. Additionally, stakers on WOO X enjoy benefits such as zero-fee trading and free withdrawals.

The recent market volatility has further boosted the profitability of trading dApps like WOOFi, leading to substantial yields for $WOO token holders. As the yield grows, the ownership of $WOO becomes more desirable, creating a positive feedback loop. 

The unique positioning of WOO Network allows it to cater to both institutional clients through its CeFi services and regular clients through its DeFi services.

Experts foresee a resurgence of centralized service providers in the current market cycle, and WOO Network is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. 

Traders, recognizing the potential and benefits offered by WOO Network, are actively bidding on $WOO, contributing to its significant surge in value.

WOO Forms Bearish Double Top Pattern – Where Will It Move To? 

The candle sticks pattern in the chart above shows WOO in a slightly ranging market structure. Its horizontal trend is hinting at a potential breakout at the upside or the downside. 

However, based on signals on other indicators, WOO could break the market structure, commencing an uptrend in the coming days.

The coin’s price is above its 50-day and 200-day SMA, which serves as dynamic support levels in the market. Also, WOO’s trading price is high above its horizontal support level at $0.375, indicating a level for potential bounce if any dip occurs in the long run.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.01, pointing upward.

This movement shows that WOO is approaching the overbought market zone (above 70), which means that buyers are getting stronger and more active than sellers. If this strength is maintained by the buyers, WOO’s RSI will hit the overbought market zone before the weekends.

Conversely, the price action represented on the candles in the last 30 days (December 14, 2023) shows that WOO has formed a double-top candlestick movement. 

Given the effect of such a pattern, it’s likely that the increased strength of sellers during the coin’s pullback in the future could trigger a breakout below the support at $0.375. 

Besides that, WOO’s overall market trend is bullish, so its price is expected to move uptrend by the next week. However, traders must pay attention to the RSI indicator’s entry into the overbought region as a signal for the next accumulation phase. 

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – The Cloud Mining Solution That Works 

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is an exciting project that offers investors access to Bitcoin mining with ease. Currently, BTCMTX has crossed the $8.6 million milestone in its presale.

This confirms massive interest from investors. Bitcoin Minetrix is modern and innovative.

Its cloud mining solution simplifies mining for newcomers to join the process with ease. Additionally, BTCMTX uses a stake-to-mine mechanism and a simple dashboard that allows individuals to stake their tokens in exchange for BTC mining credits. 

This unique model makes BTC mining quite easy and enhances security. Also, it protects its users from theft and attacks. Remarkably, Bitcoin mining is made accessible to all miners irrespective of region since they can access cloud mining with ease. 

BTCMTX Presale Raising Massive Interest from Investors 

Bitcoin Minetrix hopes to create a decentralized market and make mining accessible to users without discrimination. So, users can stake their $BTCMTX tokens, and each is currently worth $0.0129.

With Bitcoin Minetrix, users do not need to sign agreements and are safe from cloud mining scams.

Also, Bitcoin Minetrix provides solutions to retail investors seeking a passive income source, eliminating common risks and mining costs. Additionally, problems such as heat and noise associated with mining are eliminated.

With the rising costs of electricity, BTCMTX provides practical solutions for investors. 

Notably, top crypto analysts Austin Hilton and Michael Wrubel endorsed BTCMTX, believing in its long-term potential. Therefore, BTCMTX will likely be one of the breakout tokens of 2024 due to its utility and the rising value of Bitcoin.

Any positive effects on the broader BTC market can potentially boost the value of $BTCMTX, translating into rewarding returns for investors. 

So, the Bitcoin Halving will increase mining difficulty, and the Bitcoin Minetrix is well-positioned to help miners benefit from this event. 

As the presale progresses and with the potential for a 10X to 50X surge, Bitcoin Minetrix emerges as a profitable and ideal investment opportunity, combining accessibility, security, and growth potential in the ever-evolving crypto space.

Sponge V2 (SPONGE) – The Memecoin with Utility 

>>>Visit Sponge V2 Presale<<<

SPONGE V2 has gained 3.1% on its price in the past 24 hours as more buyers rush to accumulate the tokensThe stake rewards are quite unbelievable and are the main attraction point for new investors after the launch of Sponge V2. 

After the success of Sponge V1, Sponge V2 is set for an improved performance in the market, judging from rising investor interest. Users can stake their tokens to earn a share of 40% of the total supply as rewards determined by the APY. 

According to the Whitepaper, Sponge V2 seeks to add more utility to the ecosystem with the launch of its Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. Also, the bridging of tokens from V1 to V2 will be done through the staking of $SPONGE tokens. 

Any token in the V1 token staking pool must be withdrawn and re-staked in the new staking pool. This is because the V1 staking pool will be closed, and all tokens must be withdrawn. 

Additionally, new buyers who do not hold any tokens can purchase them from the official website. 

Sponge V2 Hits Important Milestones 

All newly purchased tokens will be staked in the V2 smart contract to secure a share of the V2 token after its launch. Over 5.1 billion tokens are already staked, confirming the rising interest from investors. 

Ultimately, the goal is to list Sponge V2 on bigger exchanges and focus on the game development. Also, the Sponge Game app will launch in the future as it enters a race for a $100 million market cap. 

Conclusion 

The crypto market is relatively stable in 2024, with price volatility noticed in the first few weeks. While Bitcoin’s dominance affects the prices of most altcoins, some others still post price gains based on a strong ecosystem. 

Also, the slump in BTC’s price has allowed investors to diversify to other altcoins for short-term gains.

Nevertheless, proper research and risk management are vital to prevent devastating losses. Also, all investors must understand that external factors such as inflation or government policies could affect cryptocurrency prices. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers on January 17 – BEAM And WOO
2 Beam Surges With Three Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Next for Investors?
3 35 Amazing Cisco Systems Statistics [Essential Facts] 2024
4 Massive Outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF As Discount Narrows
5 XRP Ledger Missing Genesis Block, Ripple CTO Handles Growing Concerns, Citing Ethereum’s Similarity

Latest News

Beam Surges With Three Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Next for Investors?
Crypto News

Beam Surges With Three Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Next for Investors?

Nick Dunn
Key Cisco Statistics
Statistics

35 Amazing Cisco Systems Statistics [Essential Facts] 2024

Susan Laborde

Cisco probably didn’t set out to become a household tech name – it started small, just helping organizations talk to each other. But then their approach clicked. Offering simplified communication...

Massive Outflows from Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF As Discount Narrows
Crypto News

Massive Outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF As Discount Narrows

Damien Fisher

Grayscale’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), GBTC, has seen an estimated $1.1 billion in outflows over the past three days of trading. This trend comes as the fund’s long-standing discount to net...

XRP Ledger Missing Genesis Block, Ripple CTO Handles Growing Concerns, Citing Ethereum’s Similarity
Crypto News

XRP Ledger Missing Genesis Block, Ripple CTO Handles Growing Concerns, Citing Ethereum’s Similarity

Damien Fisher
OpenAI Takes Stringent Measures Against Election Misinformation
News

OpenAI Takes Stringent Measures Against Election Misinformation

Krishi Chowdhary
CISA Issues Warning of Hackers Targeting Google Chrome And Excel Spreadsheets
News

CISA Issues Warning of Hackers Targeting Google Chrome And Excel Spreadsheets

Damien Fisher
Ripple’s CEO Comments On the Possibility of an XRP ETF Approval
Crypto News

Ripple’s CEO Comments On the Possibility of an XRP ETF Approval

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.