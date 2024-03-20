Top Crypto Gainers on 19 March – SCS and NULLS

The crypto market capitalization at large has fallen by 7.57% today to $2.37 trillion. A notable factor suspected to be responsible for this dip is Bitcoin’s dip to the $63,200 level.

As the market leader, Bitcoin (BTC) has lost 6.88%, reaching $63,210.

Despite this loss, several coins have gained value and increased their trading volumes. We’ve handpicked four assets out of hundreds of top gainers: SCS, NULLS, SCOTTY AI, and SMOG.

Besides daily gains, these crypto assets are showing promising outlooks with high growth potential, and we’ll explore them to see how far they could go.

Solcasino Token (SCS) – Casino Gaming Platform with Web3 Wallet Integration

The popular casino and gaming platform Solcasino, which runs with Web3 wallet integration, has recently gained traction. The wallet integration aims to enable users to make payments directly from their wallets when engaging in any gaming activities on the platform.

This innovative feature has garnered attention and interest from crypto enthusiasts and investors alike. The excitement surrounding this development has propelled the price of Solcasino tokens, reflecting the growing confidence and optimism in the project.

As a result, Solcasino has experienced a surge in its trading activity, which is above $10.8 million, with a 3233.73% 24-hour increase.

Also, its value has increased by 183.58% to $0.01673, and thus, it is now ranking on a leading crypto tracking platform, Coingecko, as a top gainer. Integrating the Web3 wallet signifies a significant step forward for Solcasino, as it enhances user convenience and accessibility.

Furthermore, by allowing seamless transactions directly from users’ wallets, Solcasino aims to provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for its community of gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Moreover, the platform’s newfound status as a top gainer on Coingecko boosts Solcasino’s reputation and increases its visibility and appeal to potential investors and users.

SCS Trades Some Pips Below Horizontal Resistance – Can It Break Above It?

The price action in the chart above shows that SCS broke out of its consolidation zone today, March 19, represented by the wicked-green consecutive candle stick. This break out caused the crypto coin’s price to touch the $0.03000 level before correcting its current price of $0.01791.

Now, it’s trading above its Bollinger bands, which serve as dynamic support for the price. Notably, price movement toward these levels would trigger a bounce to the upside, rewarding profit-taking buyers with massive gains.

Furthermore, SCS’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence is above the signal line with bold green histogram bars.

This represents the shift from bearish to bullish momentum and the increased strength of the bulls. As such, SCS could rally further before today ends. Considering these, the horizontal resistance at $0.02159 could be compromised, setting a new target around the $0.03 level.

On the other hand, the Bollinger bands are widening, a volatility signal suggesting future price correction. For this reason, traders and investors should implement strategic trade setups and ideal risk management practices to be safer. Using stop losses and take profit setting could be your best bet.

Nuls (NULS) – Bitcoin L2 Module for Scaling Bitcoin’s Network

The blockchain infrastructure project known for its customizable services and vibrant global open-source community, NULS, has surged by an impressive 80% in the past 24 hours.

Trading at $0.6323, NULS has demonstrated significant volatility, with a low of $0.3595 and a high of $0.7727 within the same period.

This surge has elevated NULS to the 534th spot in market capitalization, now at $66.9 million. The driver behind NULS’ recent pump is the announcement of the Bitcoin L2 module development within the NULS ChainBox.

This groundbreaking module aims to enhance the scalability of the Bitcoin network, aligning seamlessly with NULS’ mission to create a modular blockchain ecosystem. With ongoing developments in the Bitcoin Layer 2 module and continuous efforts to strengthen its modular blockchain ecosystem, the coin exhibits strong technical indicators and positive market sentiment.

A trader, JAVON MARKS, has observed NULS’ prices climbing significantly, with the token already experiencing a remarkable 144% increase since his initial analysis.

Marks predicts a potential target of $1.5058 for NULS, suggesting an additional 99% upside from current levels.

$NULS' prices are GOING and CLIMBING HEAVILY, making an approximately +144% move since the attached post/analysis and can still have more to go! With that $1.5058 target still in play, Nuls can still nearly 2X from here in another roughly +99% move to reach it. https://t.co/c96gNUfPqd pic.twitter.com/74INX9l8ut — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) March 18, 2024

Considering the bull run the coin enjoys, it could reach this target quickly. However, as with any cryptocurrency investment, conducting thorough research and exercising caution due to market volatility is crucial.

NULS Breaks Above Previous Resistance – Can This Zone Be a Valid Support for A Bounce?

NULS has enjoyed an overall bullish market trend amid fluctuations in the last two weeks. It traded above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average, a bullish market trend indicating price growth potential.

Furthermore, its MACD is bullish, with bold green histogram bars hinting at increasing bullish momentum and the potential for a further price rally.

Moreover, on the last day, it formed a long green consecutive candle with a long wick alongside, hinting at price rejection after nearing the $0.8 level. Today, it’s creating another green candle hinting at increasing buying pressure. If this pressure persists, the new candle stick could reclaim its price at $0.8, pushing even further toward $0.9.

While the market looks optimistic for entry, the previous resistance level could attract potential retracement as price correction is inevitable for all digital assets. As such, traders and investors should work with proper risk management strategies. Setting a stop loss, taking profit, and risking an amount you can afford to lose are ideal strategies.

SCOTTY AI (SCOTTY) – Fuming AI Meme Coin Set to List on Decentralized Exchange on March 21

Visit Scotty AI Presale

Scotty AI (SCOTTY) is gaining significant attention and emerging as a top performer in the cryptocurrency market. The anticipation surrounding its listing on Uniswap decentralized exchange and its unique combination of meme coin and AI categories has fueled investor interest.

$SCOTTY #1 memecoin

(w/Ai utility) of 2024 Sellout Meme Coin Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) Launches on DEX, Thursday March 21st 10am UTC See Article below 👇https://t.co/rDJTTEIGcw 💥join $SCOTTY website here 👇https://t.co/zRmy4g8hfW#cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin… — Scotty The Ai (@ScottyThe_Ai) March 19, 2024

During its presale, Scotty AI raised an impressive $10.8 million in just two weeks, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its vision. The rapid sell-out of presale tokens and the subsequent 100% premium at listing underscores the enthusiastic demand for SCOTTY.

Beyond its meme coin origin, Scotty AI is distinguished by its serious approach to deploying AI technology for security, fraud detection, and risk mitigation.

Unique Attributes of Scotty AI Propelling Investors’ Interest

The project boasts a threat-detection AI system designed to identify suspicious patterns and potential threats, enhancing security within the cryptocurrency space. Moreover, Scotty AI’s innovative features, such as the “Chat With Scotty” chat feature and the “Scotty Swap” tool powered by AI, further enhance its utility and appeal to investors.

The project’s roadmap includes plans for its proprietary blockchain, positioning SCOTTY as a long-term investment opportunity.

With a deflationary token model and a capped total supply, SCOTTY offers holders scarcity and potential value appreciation. Additionally, the absence of tokens allocated to the team and the permanent burning of liquidity keys demonstrate a commitment to community interests and token value preservation.

As Scotty AI progresses through its roadmap, including centralized exchange launches and further developments, it presents an enticing investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to meme coins and AI-driven technologies.

With its fixed supply and added utility, SCOTTY is poised to emerge as a digital gold asset with long-term growth potential.

Smog (SMOG) – Revolutionary Crypto with Enriching Potential

>>>Visit Smog Token Presale<<<

Solana based meme coin, Smog (SMOG), has swiftly ascended to the forefront of the cryptocurrency market, poised for a Binance listing after its remarkable performance on Solana’s DEX.

With previous surges reaching 1339% in just 24 hours, Smog’s ascent can be attributed to its robust tokenomics and ambitious development roadmap.

Factors Driving Smog’s Traction

Smog distinguishes itself by operating on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, expanding its reach and accessibility for investors across platforms. It offers an enticing 42% APY on staked tokens, incentivizing long-term holding and fostering price stability amidst market volatility.

With 35% of its total token supply dedicated to airdrops, Smog has fostered rapid growth, boasting a Telegram community exceeding 17,100 active members. Regarding Gamified Rewards, collaborations with platforms like Zealy introduce daily gamified quests to enhance user engagement and community cohesion.

Furthermore, rumors of an impending Binance listing and the potential implementation of a deflationary token-burning mechanism have sparked excitement among investors.

Influencers like Jacob Bury and Matthew Perry have expressed bullish sentiment, projecting Smog as a potential “100x crypto.”

Moreover, speculation regarding the anonymous team behind Smog potentially mirroring the success of the Sponge campaign has intensified investor optimism, fueling anticipation of Smog’s potential to generate substantial returns.

As such, Smog’s momentum persists, with a notable 148.19% increase in the last 30 days. Despite a brief consolidation phase, Smog’s current price of $0.2026 underscores its resilience and appeal to investors.

As Smog continues to attract investors and enthusiasts alike, anticipation mounts for its potential resurgence in the coming days.

With plans to attain multichain status and expand its exchange listings, Smog is positioned for continued growth and success in the crypto market.

In Conclusion

We’ve delved into the factors propelling the remarkable growth of these assets. Nevertheless, it’s good to understand the inherent volatility of virtual assets. While they show promising outlooks and high growth potential, their behavior can deviate from expected trends.

So, caution and conducting thorough research before trading or making investments are paramount.