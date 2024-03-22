Top Crypto Gainers on 21 March – ONDO and FLOKI

Over the past day, significant developments have emerged across various crypto projects, ranging from fund launches to platform rollouts.

Prominent investment firm BlackRock made waves by creating a $100 million Tokenized Asset Fund centered around the $ONDO token. Additionally, several gaming and metaverse projects made notable announcements.

Floki hinted at a potentially significant revelation today, accompanied by an updated roadmap. Furthermore, presale tokens Dogecoin 20 and Green Bitcoin garnered considerable attention from investors and enthusiasts due to their innovative utilities and detailed roadmap.

These positive developments have propelled ONDO, FLOKI, Dogecoin 20, and Green Bitcoin to the top of today’s crypto gainers list. However, beyond these events, additional drivers may influence these top gainers, which we’ll delve into further.

So, please keep reading to uncover the underlying factors contributing to their price growth and what to expect next.

Ondo (ONDO) – Optimistic Crypto with Potential to Reach $1

The native token of Ondo Finance, ONDO, is making waves in the crypto market today, showcasing remarkable performance across multiple metrics.

With the market displaying signs of swift recovery, ONDO has surged to a new all-time high (ATH), reaching $0.77 on March 21.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours alone, it has seen an impressive 31.15% increase in its price, now trading at $0.798. This surge has propelled the token into the top 100 cryptos list, boasting a total market cap of $1.10 billion.

There has been a significant uptick in whale activity surrounding ONDO, with transactions involving at least $100,000 worth of the token jumping from 68 to 91 within the past day.

While heightened whale activity often suggests increased price volatility, data indicates a decrease in ONDO’s supply on exchanges since March 18.

This implies that some investors may hold out for further price appreciation rather than engaging in short-term profit-taking strategies. Additional market insights reveal that the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen from 50 to 59 over the same period.

Moreover, Ondo Finance’s recent expansion of its “real-world assets” (RWA) tokenization programs into the “Asia Pacific” sections adds further momentum to ONDO’s upward trajectory.

With a 40% market share in facilitating international investors’ access to U.S. asset classes through tokenization, Ondo Finance positions itself as a critical player in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi).

ONDO Lingers Around Its Dynamic Resistance – Can It Break Out?

In the chart above, ONDO trades a few pips below its upper Bollinger band, which serves as its dynamic resistance. Whether the price can break above this resistance depends on the bullish pressure that ONDO could receive in the long run.

Considering the overall market trend, the coin is bullish, with the middle and lower Bollinger bands serving as dynamic support levels. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line with bold green histogram bars.

With these combined, ONDO is bullish and has high rally potential in the coming days. As such, it’s safe to say that the dynamic upper Bollinger band resistance could be mitigated soon.

While this could trigger traders to enter for BUY orders, it’s advisable always to implement adequate risk management strategies like setting stop losses and take profit levels.

As with every digital coin, volatility is inevitable, and for ONDO, its Bollinger band is already widening, hinting at price volatility within reach. So, with proper risk management practices, you remain profitable if the price deviates from expected behavior.

FLOKI (FLOKI) – The “People’s Crypto” that Combines Memes with Realistic Utility

Floki is reacting positively to its recent partnership with TokenFi, a sports-industry project. Today, FLOKI is trading at $0.0002319, up 27.63%. Also, its trading volume is up 123.20% to $1.21 billion.

FLOKI AND TOKENFI TO BE THE OFFICIAL CRYPTO PARTNER FOR WORLD TABLE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP IN SOUTH KOREA, SET TO REACH HALF A BILLION PEOPLE#Floki and #TokenFi are making waves in the sports world by becoming the Official Cryptocurrency Partner for one of the largest World Table… pic.twitter.com/OxkXkzjcvh — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 21, 2024

Floki and TokenFi are making significant waves in the sports industry as they solidify their roles as the Official Cryptocurrency Partners for the upcoming World Table Tennis Championship in Incheon, South Korea.

This strategic collaboration marks another milestone for TokenFi and Floki after effectively collaborating with table tennis events in Busan and Frankfurt. The championship will showcase 32 of the world’s top table tennis players vying for the coveted title and is scheduled to occur from March 27 to 31 at the Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort.

With a comprehensive broadcast plan over 580 hours, the championship is poised to captivate an impressive audience of approximately 450 million viewers worldwide.

Floki’s participation in the WTT Champions Incheon event underscores its strategic initiative to tap into South Korea’s thriving cryptocurrency landscape.

Leveraging the robust community cultivated through prior sports sponsorships and engagements, Floki aims to leverage the vast global fanbase of table tennis.

The partnership with the World Table Tennis Championship holds particular significance, given the sport’s immense popularity in Asia, especially in nations like China, where millions of enthusiasts avidly follow the game.

Considering that a substantial portion of the fanbase comprises young, tech-savvy individuals, this collaboration presents Floki with a unique opportunity to expand its outreach and adoption within this demographic.

FLOKI Completes Price Correction Phase – Where Could the Up-move Reach?

As the chart above shows, FLOKI has broken above the consolidation phase, run through the expansion, and completed the retracement for a price correction. The next move expected is upward because the overall market trend is bullish, considering the coin’s price above the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Again, it has found support at $0.000174, where the price is expected to bounce. If traders find confluence at this support level, BUY orders could increase, pushing FLOKI’s price upward. Nevertheless, entries in this market should be made with adequate risk management strategies because the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.84 and in horizontal movement.

This implies increasing selling activities. If the sellers outnumber buyers, then a dip could occur. So, with stop losses and take profit levels enabled, traders can remain profitable amid the unexpected crypto market volatility.

Dogecoin 20 – A Newbie Memecoin Posing as the Next Big Thing for Investors

In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape, Dogecoin 20 (DOGE20) has emerged as a standout contender, attracting both seasoned investors and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Traditionally, meme coins have been synonymous with speculative fervor, lacking tangible utility beyond their humorous appeal.

However, DOGE20 challenges this narrative by offering a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, featuring smart contracts that enable users to earn rewards through staking.

By combining the spirit of the original Dogecoin with the concept of passive income generation, DOGE20 transcends the typical meme coin archetype.

Moreover, DOGE20 aspires to make a real-world impact through its motto, “Do Only Good Everyday.” Beyond the digital realm, the coin inspires positive change by encouraging community participation in noble causes.

Through staking, token holders contribute to the network’s growth and earn rewards while promoting social good.

DOGE20’s Presale Success and Long-Term Potential

The ongoing presale event has already demonstrated remarkable success, raising over $4.8 million within its initial days at $0.000204. With a clear roadmap and strategic allocation of tokens, DOGE20 aims to lay a solid foundation for future growth and sustainability.

Only a quarter of the maximum token supply is available during the presale phase, ensuring early investors secure a favorable entry point.

As the project progresses, additional tokens will be allocated for marketing, development, staking rewards, and liquidity provision, ensuring a balanced distribution and long-term stability.

As the presale gains momentum, DOGE20 anticipates expanding its reach through listings on major decentralized exchanges (DEX) and Tier 1 exchanges.

With a meticulous focus on tokenomics and community engagement, DOGE20 endeavors to establish itself as a leading player in the meme coin space, offering stability, innovation, and lucrative investment opportunities.

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) – Newest Bitcoin Derivative Presale with Fastest Selling Presale

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) is drawing attention as a promising investment asset, particularly during its presale phase today. This eco-friendly alternative to Bitcoin presents several compelling variables that make it an attractive option for investors seeking sustainability and potential returns.

GBTC’s innovative approach to eco-consciousness is evident through its utilization of the Gamified Green Staking mechanism. This mechanism promotes environmental sustainability and offers investors a unique opportunity to predict Bitcoin’s price movements and earn rewards.

With new challenges introduced weekly and exciting updates on gamified staking forthcoming, investors are eagerly engaging with GBTC’s predict-to-earn model.

GBTC Growth Variables and Presale Success So Far

GBTC rewards its holders for staking tokens over extended periods, with a substantial allocation of over 27% of the total token supply dedicated to rewards. It incentivizes long-term commitment and active participation within the GBTC ecosystem.

Currently, the platform offers an impressive 92% annual percentage yield (APY) through its staking option, attracting investors who seek passive income opportunities.

In addition to its eco-friendly philosophy, GBTC combines Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths, offering investors a unique blend of stability and innovation.

As the presale progresses rapidly, with over $7.23 million already raised, early investors stand to benefit from the project’s potential growth. With a limited time window before a price hike, now is an opportune moment to participate in GBTC’s presale and potentially capitalize on its promising future.

Verdict

These gainers offer insights into the potential rewards of strategic investment amid market complexities, showcasing the transformative power of cryptocurrencies in reshaping global finance.

However, before investing in any crypto asset, always research, as prices often deviate from expected or predicted trajectory.