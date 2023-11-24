Top Crypto Gainers on November 23 – UNI, KLAY, And ORDI

The crypto market has recovered in the last 24 hours, gaining 2.6% of its total market cap value. Bitcoin leads the rally today, November 23, breaking above the $37,000 price level.

This remarkable recovery confirms that the resignation of Binance’s CEO has not negatively influenced investors’ sentiments.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s hash rate rose to an all-time high at 491 exahashes per second (TH/s) on November 22. The rising hash rate is likely due to the long-anticipated halving in 2024, which could significantly impact the market.

Also, the improvement in the crypto market is evident in the prices of some altcoins that record impressive gains. Find out more exciting events in the crypto market today and the possible price moves of the top gainers below.

Uniswap (UNI) – The Reliable Decentralized Exchange with A Global Community

UNI trading price is $6.17 at 7:07 a.m. EST, with a 14.2% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it recorded a 12.8% increase in the past week. Uniswap developers’ proposal for Version 4 is likely driving investor interest in the ecosystem.

1/ Uniswap v4 cuts gas on swapping and creating new pools ⛽ How? Singleton, flash accounting, and & EIP 1153 🧵 — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) November 21, 2023

Version 4 will reduce gas fees during swapping and create new pools. In Version 2 and Version 3, gas fees are required to enter each smart contract. However, in v4, all pools are held in a single smart contract called Singleton.

Hence, with fewer contracts to enter and exit, swaps are cheaper in version 4. Also, it is 99% cheaper to launch a new pool in this version.

Also, this v4 relies on flash accounting, which only transfers net balances. This is cost-effective compared to EVM chains that charge gas fees to update smart contract data such as swaps.

So, users will be able to track transfers during a transaction, update their final balance, and pay gas fees only on net transfers. Uniswap attention to security details is one of the factors driving its massive global adoption.

According to an announcement by Uniswap labs, Swap protection is now available for Android users. So, users can protect themselves against sandwich and front-running attacks.

Also, the android users will enjoy access to an improved fee structure for transfers. As a result of all these, UNI shows impressive gains on the daily chart but faces resistance at a key price level.

UNI Facing Resistance at $6.27 Will It Break Above?

UNI has continued its rally from November 22, forming a higher high on the daily chart. After the buyers flipped the $5.44 resistance to support, UNI continued its rise.

However, it faces resistance at $6.27, and a break above it will send UNI to $6.5 in the next few weeks.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator confirms this sentiment, rising to the neutral zone with a value of 70.11. However, the RSI is moving sideways, suggesting the possibility of a retracement if the sellers persist.

So, traders should likely wait for the close of today’s candle for confirmation of the next price direction. Despite the volatility displayed by UNI, the buyers are still active.

The Moving Average, Convergence/Divergence indicator, shows a strong buy signal rising above its signal line. Also, the green Histogram bars confirm that the buyers are still in control.

Therefore, UNI will likely record further price gains in the coming days, except a rejection occurs at $6.27 to force a decline to $5.44.

Klatyn (KLAY) – The Enterprise Blockchain Platform

KLAY is up by 12.7% at 7:11 a.m. EST. It trades at $0.217 today and has gained an impressive 25% on its price in the past week. Trading platform Biconomy announced the upcoming listing of KLAY tokens for live trading on November 24.

This listing is likely aiding KLAY’s gains on the daily chart.

🚀NEW LISTING🔥 $KLAY#Biconomy will list @klaytn_official and open the #KLAY/#USDT trading pair on 11/24/2023 10:00(UTC)🔥 🗓️Open deposit and withdrawal time: 10:00 11/24/2023 (UTC) Developed by leading Korean IT company Kakao, #Klaytn is a global Layer 1 public blockchain… pic.twitter.com/T6eUymDd6q — Biconomy 🌎 (@BiconomyCom) November 23, 2023

This listing by a global crypto exchange will aid the adoption of KLAY tokens in the crypto market and boost their price. Also, Klaytn Foundation and Tiger Research, a top research and consulting company, have entered into a partnership.

This partnership seeks to promote Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization and blockchain utility and adoption in Asia. Moving forward, the Klaytn Ecosystem Report will be published in collaboration with Tiger Research.

Also, both companies will engage in advanced research in the RWA field to take advantage of the trend. Meanwhile, the ongoing Klaymakers Hackathon event will conclude on November 30, showcasing innovative solutions.

On the daily chart, KLAY is under the control of the buyers who seek to accumulate more of the token.

KLAY Shows Strong Bullish Momentum Will It Rally Above $0.219?

KLAY price is in an uptrend on the daily chart as it forms another green candle after its impressive gains on November 22. KLAY broke above the $0.178 resistance level on November 22, which constantly limited its price gains.

Also, KLAY is trading above the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB), expressing a bullish sentiment. The expansion of the Bollinger Band suggests that the buyers are mounting more pressure on the assets’ price.

This bullish sentiment is confirmed by the rising RSI indicator.

The RSI displays a value of 83.85 in the overbought region above 70. Currently, the upper wick of today’s candle is testing the $0.219 resistance level. Based on the mounting pressure from the buyers, KLAY will likely break above this level in the coming days.

ORDI (ORDI) – The Ordinal and Inscription Ecosystem

ORDI’s price at 7:14 a.m. EST is $22.53, with a 6.6% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it shed around 12.6% of its price gains in the past seven days. ORDI token’s rise to relevance coincides with the rising interest in the crypto community for Bitcoin Ordinals.

Remarkably, ORDI Token developers are hosting a $300 giveaway for members of their community. Users are required to complete certain tasks, such as tagging friends, among others.

The ORDI Token team is quite bullish on the tokens’ chances, noting that all unfavorable factors have been eliminated.

Therefore, they believe that the market has reached a turning point for a major bull run. However, on the daily chart, ORDI is struggling with pressure from the sellers who might be attempting to cash in on its price gains in the past week.

ORDI is Facing Possible Retracement. Will it Return to the $18.93 Support?

ORDI is under pressure from the sellers at the $22.81 resistance level. It has formed a Doji reversal candlestick pattern, shedding its gains after the November 22 rally. ORDI found support at $18.93 on November 21, preventing further decline on November 22.

However, it faces stiff resistance at $22.81 and will likely retrace in the coming days. Also, the Parabolic SAR indicator confirms the bearish pattern moving above the candlesticks as the sellers re-enter the market.

Additionally, the RSI indicator is moving sideways and displays a value of 64.13 below the overbought zone.

Therefore, traders should watch out for a decline in the RSI’s value to confirm that the sellers have regained control. ORDI will likely retrace in the coming days if the sellers prevail but will rebound to resume its uptrend after the retracement.

While the crypto market enters the bullish phase, some investors might have missed out on the initial rally. However, presale tokens offer a low entry point for investors to accumulate tokens ahead of a possible bull run in 2024.

TG.Casino – Live No KYC Telegram Casino Eligible in All Countries

Crypto gambling platforms are taking over the hearts of many with ease, and this is attributable to the trending phase of the online gambling industry. While some countries allow online gambling, many countries highly prohibit the industry.

So, to give access to those interested but limited by location, several Telegram casinos have debuted. One of them with intriguing features and trends is TG.Casino. This newcomer in the Telegram casino space is already making waves.

In the token presale, TG.Casino has sold a huge amount of its native token, $TGC, and it has raised more than $2.8 million.

The price of $TGC is now up to $0.165! Let's push to our final goal in presale🤩 pic.twitter.com/lGWe5od5Bf — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) November 22, 2023

A notable factor driving this dramatic increase in token sales is the eligibility of the project across all the countries of the world.

Also, TG.Casino intends to offer enriching gifting like instant deposit bonuses, instant withdrawals, huge welcome bonuses, and lots more.

With these offers, all new and existing players on the platform can save a handsome amount of money on their deposits.

100% Safe and Fully Licensed Anonymous Cryptocurrency Gambling to Break Records

TG.Casino is fully debuted, so it is accessible. This platform offers rewards for staking (currently around 400% APY) and refunds 25% in cash for losses made in their native $TGC token.

Their presale has gathered significant interest from crypto enthusiasts thanks to the staking compensations, profit-sharing, token-reduction model, and enormous welcome bonuses offered by the casino.

This Telegram-powered Bitcoin casino, TG Casino, fosters a user-friendly experience all over the world. It does that by enabling instant signup and providing secure gameplay without KYC verification.

Additionally, it enables anonymous crypto deposits and withdrawals to Web3 wallets without fees or strict minimums to improve privacy and security alike. The casino plans to offer numerous slots, classic casino games with live and virtual dealers, along with an all-inclusive sportsbook.

Their welcome bonus offers a 200% boost up to 10 ETH, and users playing with $TGC tokens get 25% cashback on losses weekly. In addition to the platform’s features, the profit-sharing system assigns 60% of the TGC tokens to stakers and then burns the remaining 40%.

With this strategy, the worth of $TGC is impacted positively.

Considering all these positive variables, it’s safe to suggest that the value of the $TGC tokens could surge soon. Meanwhile, the tokens are selling in presale for $0.165. So, if you want to join this high-growth potential asset, join the presale and amass the token with your USDT or ETH.

The presale is 57.55% completed and will end in 3 days.

Bitcoin ETF Token – High-Growth Potential Tied to SEC’s ETF Approval

A highly anticipated Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US might finally come to fruition, with rumors growing about BlackRock’s application nearing approval.

Amid this excitement, a new crypto project named Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF) has debuted, aiming to enable investors to speculate on the impact of an ETF approval.

Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement keeps the crypto community abuzz with the majority calling it a win for the crypto community and a clear path for the approval of Bitcoin ETF. https://t.co/z732P2VI19 — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) November 22, 2023

BTCETF aligns its design with crucial moments in the Bitcoin ETF approval process. At each milestone, like an ETF approval announcement or its first live trading day, a portion of BTCETF’s supply will be burned.

The plan is to burn 25% of the total supply over time, reducing it from 2.1 billion to 1.57 billion tokens.

This burn aims to boost scarcity and encourage long-term token holding. Additionally, BTCETF offers staking rewards that increase based on the duration tokens are locked up. Currently, over 1,000% in rewards are available, decreasing as more tokens get staked.

The presale, hosted on btcetftoken.com, provides early buyers with 40% of the total supply, priced at $0.005 per token. This initiative seeks to establish a strong community and promote the project’s value proposition related to Bitcoin ETF milestones.

BTCETF Presale Success So Far

The presale follows a tier-based system, split into ten stages, with each stage selling 84 million tokens. This approach rewards early adopters with more favorable purchase opportunities.

The project has already raised over $1.4 million, witnessing increased interest through social media and crypto communities.

🚀 Grayscale's updated #BitcoinETF filing streamlines details, emphasizing a cash shift pending sponsor approval—an important step toward the #SEC approval. Progress is in the making!#BTCETF has also reached another great milestone, surpassing $1.4 Million! 🌐 pic.twitter.com/BaUec2FQGQ — BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) November 23, 2023

Post-presale, BTCETF aims to launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for wider accessibility. Liquidity provision will use 10% of the total supply alongside a token-burning mechanism in transactions, initially set at a 5% tax.

However, this tax decreases by 1% with real-world milestones, aiming to reach 0% after key events.

Overall, BTCETF combines speculative investment with practical utility, offering a chance for investors to engage with the potential impact of BTC ETF approvals.

As the community eagerly awaits ETF news, BTCETF’s presale has gained traction, attracting early supporters looking to capitalize on the initial pricing rounds.

The presale is ending in 19 hours, as seen on the presale widget. So those interested in the asset should buy now while the price is still low. Visit the official BTCETF presale website and purchase as many tokens as you want for $0.0056 using USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, or your bank card.

Conclusion

The crypto market has found stability in November, surviving a potentially tricky situation with Binance. However, the hope of an ETF approval and the upcoming Bitcoin halving are likely driving optimism among investors.

Consequently, most altcoins and meme coins have recorded impressive gains in the last few weeks.

So, the November 22 retracement proved to be temporary, as tokens are bullish once again. While tokens like BTC might be out of reach, investors can consider other altcoins or presale tokens.

Also, volatility remains constant; therefore, risk management must be applied to prevent costly trading errors.