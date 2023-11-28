Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 – LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE

The positive sentiment among investors continues to be the main support for the ongoing crypto market rally. Today, November 27, at 4:31 a.m. EST, the total market cap stands at $1.48 trillion, with Bitcoin trading above the $37,000 price level.

As BTC approaches the $40,000 price level, many altcoins also show impressive gains in the past 24 hours. These top crypto gainers today include LUNA, LUNC, and memecoin DOGE.

Terra Classic (LUNC) – The Native Governance Token of the Terra Ecosystem

LUNC’s price at 5:16 a.m. EST is $0.00012, with a 49.6% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 59.3% on its price in the last seven days as more investors open long positions.

LUNC’s gains are largely connected to exciting developments within the Terra ecosystem in the past week.

1/6 Last week, TFL injected $15M of capital into the Terra ecosystem on @astroport_fi and @uraxyz_, making liquidity on Terra for blue chip assets like $BTC and $ETH the deepest of any @cosmos chain 🔥 Info on the deployment 🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4Xphaq9qrB — Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) November 22, 2023

According to a Tweet on November 22, TFL invested $15 million of capital into the Terra ecosystem. This improved the liquidity of assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Terra network.

So, TFL’s capital boosted the overall liquidity for users to buy and trade top crypto assets. Also, it enabled developers to build more DeFi applications.

As more DEX aggregators join the ecosystem, Terra is recording an increase in its transaction volume, resulting in greater yields for LUNA stakeholders.

Remarkably, over $6.2 million in trade volume was recorded in the last 24 hours across the traded pools where liquidity was added. On the daily chart, LUNC records impressive gains as the buyers retain control of its price in the past week.

LUNC Enters Uptrend Will It Break Above $0.00012?

LUNC has formed another green candle on the daily chart to continue its uptrend that began on November 25. LUNC has continued to rally after flipping the $0.000099 resistance to support.

Also, the upper wick of today’s candle is testing the $0.00012 support, and a break above it will send LUNC to higher highs.

Additionally, LUNC is trading closer to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), confirming strong pressure from the buyers for the asset. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator suggests that the buyers are not done yet with the ongoing accumulation.

The RSI displays a value of 79.49 and is still rising in the overbought region, confirming the ongoing accumulation. So, LUNC will likely break above the $0.00012 price level in the coming days based on the positive investor sentiment.

Terra (LUNA ) – The Staking Token of the Terra Blockchain

LUNA trades at $0.89, with a 21.7% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, LUNA has gained 36.4% on the seven-day chart, confirming the positive trend in the ecosystem.

Interestingly, LUNA’s price gains coincide with LUNC’s recovery. Therefore, it implies that the Terra ecosystem has improved after negative events recorded in 2022 following UST’s collapse.

According to Orbital Command on Twitter, Terra’s on-chain activity is increasing with more transaction volume and new users in the ecosystem. Also, the $15 million liquidity injected by TFL into the ecosystem is driving the price gains in the Terra ecosystem.

Terra on-chain activity increasing: more transactions and new users joining the ecosystem thanks to the recent TFL liquidity deployment 🔥 Read more about this development, v2 of @enterprise_dao & and other news in this week's edition of Terra Weekly 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/UJFB5ftHqR — Orbital Command 🌎 (@orbital_command) November 26, 2023

Also, the upcoming launch of the Alliance DAO NFTs will give NFT holders access to earn LUNA tokens. This adds more utility to LUNA tokens, thus boosting its price. On the daily chart, LUNA shows signs of a possible bull run ahead based on the ongoing dominance of buyers.

LUNA Finds Support At $0.00010, What Next For the Token?

LUNA has a fourth consecutive candle on the daily chart with a long upper wick suggesting pressure from the buyers. Remarkably, LUNA flipped the $0.00010 resistance level to support today after facing rejection on November 26.

After breaking above $0.00010, LUNA attempts to overcome the $0.00012 resistance level.

A break above this level will confirm that the buyers still control LUNA’s price. Also, the RSI indicator is rising in the overbought region with a value of 79.05.

The direction of the RSI indicator implies that the buyers will attempt to overcome the $0.00012 resistance level today after facing rejection yesterday.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, which is a strong buy signal. Furthermore, the green Histogram bars confirm that the buyers still control LUNA’s price.

Therefore, LUNA will likely overcome the $0.00012 resistance level and rally to $0.00013 in the coming days.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Memecoin Alternative to Bitcoin

DOGE is trading at $0.079, with a 2.1% increase in the last 24 hours. However, DOGE suffered a slight retracement in the past week, showing that the sellers are still active in the market.

DOGE seems to have lost some of its earlier gains but remains in a positive price state as it approaches $0.1.

According to a November 16 update on Twitter, Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin sample to the moon on December 23, 2023.

🚀Dogecoin On The Moon Update🌕 Exciting news for the Dogecoin community!🌑 Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon in the DHL Moonbox via ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket on 12/23/2023. Funded by our community in 2015, this mission embodies collective effort! pic.twitter.com/QESz4ikHln — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) November 16, 2023

According to the announcement, this token will be sent using the DHL Moonbox through the ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket. Remarkably, the effort was fully funded by the community in 2015, making it a collective effort.

Therefore, all price gains for DOGE are directly a function of a joint community effort to fund the rally. However, on the daily chart, DOGE faces a possible retracement as the sellers seek to regain control and halt the ongoing rally.

DOGE Faces Stiff Resistance At $0.079, Is The Rally Over?

DOGE found support at the $0.076 price level after breaking above it on November 24. However, it faced resistance at $0.079, forming three Doji candlesticks as the sellers returned to limit its price.

Also, the Parabolic SAR indicator moved above the candles from November 20.

This implies that the asset is facing pressure from sellers, which will likely lead to a price decline. Additionally, the RSI indicator displays a value of 55.23 in the neutral zone but dipping slightly suggesting a possible retracement ahead.

Based on these sentiments, DOGE will likely decline to the $0.076 support. The Doji candle formed today suggests that there is insufficient pressure for the buyers to force a break above $0.079.

Bitcoin ETF (BTCETF) – The Crypto Token Supporting the ETF Approval

#BitcoinETF incorporates a 5% burn tax on every transaction, leading to a gradual reduction in the #Token supply as time progresses. The plan is to burn 25% of the tokens as specific milestones are achieved aiming to alleviate selling pressure. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/odZwrPDn0D — BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) November 27, 2023

Bitcoin ETFs have been one of the most trending topics in the crypto space in the last few weeks. Speculation of an ETF approval sparked a late rally in the crypto market, with Bitcoin teasing a return to $40,000.

Amidst the speculation and hype, the Bitcoin ETF crypto project launched, promising to reward investors for an eventual ETF approval. According to the Kobessi Letter, key events are expected in the financial markets this week.

They include New Home Sales Data, Consumer Confidence Data, and Q3 GDP data. Also, the U.S. Federal Executive Chairman Colin Powell will speak on inflation rates.

The upcoming Feds meeting in December will likely determine the price moves of the crypto market. Nevertheless, a more positive outlook is expected.

What Does Bitcoin ETF Token Offer?

Bitcoin ETF Token is a modern crypto project dependent on the fate of Bitcoin and the expected ETF approval. Judging from the stability of Bitcoin over the years, Bitcoin ETF is expected to enjoy unprecedented success due to the potential of an ETF approval in the market.

Users can purchase the BTCETF tokens using cryptocurrencies such as ETH, USDT, or BNB. Also, users can opt for a direct purchase with bank cards.

Busy weekend in #Crypto!🚀 @VivekGRamaswamy plans to make #Bitcoin a key topic in the upcoming Republican debates. @KyberNetwork recovers $4.67M from exploit and #GBTC's discount hits a two-year low. #BitcoinETF has also reached another great milestone, raising over $1.8M! pic.twitter.com/yuG72U2fmT — BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) November 27, 2023

The BTCETF presale has been a success so far, with over $1.8 million raised from the presale, which is out of the target of $2.12 million. Each token is worth $0.0058, and a price increase will occur in the next few hours, rewarding early investors.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETF uses a token burn mechanism to control inflation in its ecosystem. However, a burn tax is attached, which will be reduced at notable milestones.

With over 2,605 followers on Twitter a few weeks after launching, BTCETF is poised to become one of the best-performing tokens after its listing.

Bitcoin ETF Staking Adds Long-Term Value To The Ecosystem

BTCETF has its total supply capped at 2.1 billion tokens. 40% of this supply is dedicated to the presale, while 25% is for staking rewards. According to the developers, the BTCETF staking rewards will be at a rate of 119BTCETF tokens per Ethereum block.

Note that BTCETF is ERC-20 compliant, so it adopts the staking mechanism of Ethereum. Also, these staking rewards will be distributed over five years and calculated based on a user’s stake in the pool and the APY.

Remarkably, over 188.53 million tokens have been staked, showing the rising interest from investors for the token. According to the Bitcoin ETF roadmap, the eventual approval of a Bitcoin ETF will unlock more exciting rewards in the ecosystem.

Also, if Bitcoin finally makes it to a $100,000 price value, then all transaction taxes will be eliminated. Therefore, investors must utilize the ongoing presales to accumulate the BTCETF tokens before they are listed on exchanges.

TG Casino (TGC) – The Online Crypto Casino for Rewards

If we gave you $200 to play on any one of the @kalambagames games on TG Casino, which one would you pick? pic.twitter.com/6adowy9bKw — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) November 24, 2023

TG.Casino is a project that successfully combines the thrills of online casinos with cryptocurrency. Also, it relies on the popular social platform Telegram for its operations, with the exposure to Telegram’s wide user base, TG.Casino is primed to become one of the breakout projects of 2023.

With its utility token, $TGC, users can gain access to all the exciting features available on the platform.

Remarkably, the TGC presale is ongoing, with $2.98 million raised out of the presale goal of $5 million. Also, each token is worth $0.17 at this stage, with a price increase coming up in less than five days.

So, users can purchase these tokens with ETH or USDT when they connect a secure wallet to the presale page.

Why Invest in TG.Casino?

Playing with $TGC provides so many benefits but our cashback when playing is the best one by far🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wmywl30K1F — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) November 26, 2023

The rapid expansion of the crypto casino market since 2017 shows it has attained a value of $250 million. However, this is less than 0.25% of the total casino market, which has a value of $263.3 billion.

TG.Casino is positioned to tap into this market share and is exclusively available on Telegram, which has over 1 billion users.

Also, online gamblers are shifting to crypto casinos because of transparency, accessibility, speed, and affordability. Additionally, TG.Casino integrates easily with mobile devices, making the onboarding process easy.

With Telegram Bots, users can enjoy several benefits, such as sending reminders or conducting transactions.

Also, these bots can aid gameplay, process bets, and handle player accounts within Telegram. Meanwhile, the TGC token gives players access to rewards and loyalty programs for participating in games.

Also, a section of the casino’s profits is dedicated to supporting the TGC token, ensuring stability.

TG.Casino Staking Adds Value To $TGC tokens

TG.Casino also supports token staking to give its users additional rewards. Staking will encourage long-term holders in the ecosystem and promote stability. Also, a portion of casino profits will be used daily to buy $TGC tokens in the open market through a decentralized crypto exchange.

Then, 40% of the tokens purchased will be burnt to control inflation and boost the value of TGC. Additionally, 60% will be used for reward distribution and sustenance of the TG.Casino ecosystem.

So, staking rewards are calculated based on how long the tokens are staked and the amount committed to the staking pool.

Staking rewards can be claimed at any time on the TG.Casino website and used for gameplay in the casino, re-staked or stored in a wallet. After the specified staking period, the initial tokens staked and other unclaimed rewards are added to the stakers wallet.

Conclusion

The recovery of tokens like LUNC and LUNA proves that all rallies rely largely on investors’ sentiment. With diverse altcoins available in the market, investors could diversify their holdings to include other promising altcoins.

However, the market rally largely depends on Bitcoin due to its large market share and dominance.

While long positions record profit, short trades are likely suffering liquidations; however, a reversal can occur unexpectedly due to price volatility. So, investors must apply proper risk management and research to prevent total liquidation and benefit from the ongoing rally.