Top Crypto Gainers on November 28 – FTT, TIA, and ROSE

The Total Value Locked (TVL) across all crypto chains increased this week amidst the speculation of Bitcoin ETFs. Remarkably, Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) witnessed a surge of $312 million in the past week. This gain moved the total inflow to approximately $1.5 billion in 2023.

Such massive inflows have sustained the price of Bitcoin above the $37,000 price level despite the slight retracement in the market today, November 28. Since the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is still on Greed, investors are still in an accumulation phase.

Consequently, the altcoins continue to record impressive gains, with FTT and TIA leading the charts. Keep reading to discover more about the crypto top gainers today and the latest developments in their ecosystems.

FTX (FTT) – The FTX Cryptocurrency for Trading

FTT’s price at 7:40 a.m. EST is $4.48, with a 22.9% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 37.3% in the last seven days, which indicates a positive price for the asset.

Remarkably, the FTT token seems to be launching into another level as its price received a major boost in the last week.

According to a report by Santiment, the ten largest wallets have accumulated $12.8 million worth of coins in 19 days. This is likely the second rally for FTT tokens as more investors join the ecosystem.

Also, there is speculation surrounding the eventual launch of FTX 2.0 after the exchange collapsed.

📈 Those who took a chance on $FTT continue to be rewarded, with a second rally for #FTX's native token coming after yesterday's #Binance news. Its price appears to have been boosted by the 10 largest wallets accumulating $12.8M worth of coins in 19 days. https://t.co/V3QNq91asF pic.twitter.com/DL5pkVfW96 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 23, 2023

With former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried facing the law, investors’ confidence in the project seems to be restored. FTT has gained 235% on its price in the past month after breaking important resistance levels.

This confirms the rising interest among investors for a possible relaunch of the project. On the daily chart, FTT shows signs of massive buying activity as more buyers continue to accumulate the tokens.

FTT Breaking Above $4.03, Will The Rally Persist?

FTT has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart as the buyers continue to drive the rally in the last 24 hours. After the decline on November 27, it has broken above the $4.03 resistance level and is attempting to breach the $4.45 price level.

However, a rejection occurred at $5.45 between November 23-25 leading to a downtrend. Today, FTT is still trading below the Parabolic SAR indicator, which confirms that the sellers are still active and attempting to force a decline.

Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a value of 64.47 and rises to reflect the increase in buying pressure. FTT will have to close above $4.03 before it breaches the $4.45 price level.

Therefore, FTT will likely exceed $4.45 in the coming weeks after facing possible retracement in the next few days.

Celestia (TIA) – The Modular Blockchain Framework

TIA’s price at 7:42 a.m. EST is $6.10, with an 8.3% increase in the last 24 hours. On the seven-day timeframe, TIA is up by 9.6%, representing modest gains as the buyers continue to prevent a decline for the asset.

One of the factors driving TIA’s price gains is the launch of M2, supported by Celestia. M2 is the pioneer Move-based Ethereum L2 that is scaled with the Celestia.org modular data layer.

Introducing M2 with Celestia underneath M2 is the first Move-based Ethereum L2 scaled using @CelestiaOrg’s modular data availability layer, accelerating the creation of high-performance consumer apps.https://t.co/py6xKDeWAY — Movement (@movementlabsxyz) November 22, 2023

According to a Medium post, Movement Labs will launch M2 soon. This fits into their plans to build Move-Based Blockchains, and the M2 is made possible by Celestia’s Blobstream and modular stack.

This will likely attract more developers to the ecosystem and boost the value of TIA tokens. Also, CelestiaOrg’s modular layer is creating a unified system of intertwined rollups.

Additionally, Celestia introduced Initia, a platform that supports omnichain rollups. Also, it empowers applications to build scalable and highly secure modular blockchains.

On the daily chart, TIA buyers have rallied in the last 24 hours as it attempts to break above its nearest resistance levels.

TIA Encounters Resistance at $6.05. Will It Break Above?

TIA has formed another green candle on the daily chart as it attempts a recovery from its November 26 slump. It dipped below the $5.72 support on November 27 before rallying to touch the $6.05 resistance level.

Also, the long lower wick of today’s candle suggests a contest between the buyers and sellers for control, with the buyers gaining the upper hand.

Additionally, TIA is trading above the Median Band of the Bollinger Band (BB), suggesting an increase in bullish pressure. Furthermore, the RSI indicator is rising out of the neutral zone to approach the buy zone at 70 with a value of 62.03.

If the TIA breaks above the $6.05 resistance, then the RSI will enter the overbought region above 70. However, if a retracement occurs at $6.05, then TIA will return to the $5.72 support.

Nevertheless, expect TIA to break above the $6.05 resistance in the coming days if the buyers sustain their charge.

Oasis Network ROSE The Privacy-Focused and Scalable L1-Blockchain

At 7:48 a.m. EST, the ROSE trading price is $0.083, with a 6.65 increase in its value in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained 19.5% in the last week as the buyers continue the accumulation phase.

ROSE is likely gaining more attention from crypto investors due to Oasis Network’s secure privacy layer.

If Web3 were a Pokémon game, the Oasis Privacy Layer would be the Rare Candy OPL enables any dApp on any EVM chain to harness the Smart Privacy features of Oasis Sapphire — AKA cross-chain, customizable, UX-preserving privacy 🍬 pic.twitter.com/SdpFnzzPUl — Oasis Network (@OasisProtocol) November 28, 2023

The developers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the secure storage of personal data on the Oasis blockchain. So, to achieve this, the Oasis network has integrated with the CrustNetwork files to provide these files with encryption and secrecy.

Crust Files is the new format for decentralized storage, easy file sharing, and secure uploads.

Also, users can take advantage of Oasis Sapphire for data protection and control to make advertising easy and secure. Tokenizing personal data gives users access to manage who and which platforms can access their information.

On the daily chart, the ROSE has moved into a strong uptrend due to the buyer’s momentum.

ROSE Enters Uptrend. Is a Retracement Ahead?

ROSE has formed its seventh green candle on the daily chart as the buyers continue to push the ongoing accumulation. After a brief decline from November 20-21, the buyers have reclaimed control of ROSE’s price to force a recovery.

Remarkably, RIOSE flipped the $0.076 resistance level to support overcoming the previous price rejection at this level. Presently, the ROSE attempts to break above the $0.083 support, and the break above will likely lead the asset to higher highs.

A close look at the RSI indicator reveals that it is rising with a value of 67.86 as it approaches the overbought region of 70. This is a bullish sentiment for the asset, hinting at a further increase in the coming days.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal confirmed by its green Histogram bars. This suggests that the buyers are not relenting and will likely force an entry into the overbought region.

So, ROSE will likely break above $0.083 in the coming days if the buyers uphold the price gains.

TG.Casino – Fully-Fledged Gambling Platform with High-Value Digital Asset

The casino platform on Telegram, TG.Casino is gaining a lot of attention from financial professionals who anticipate massive success in the digital asset sector. The project is on the popular Telegram network, where people can gamble online without providing their sensitive personal details.

Like every other crypto-powered project, TG.Casino comes with a native token that facilitates all activities and transactions on the gambling platform. A player with $TGC can explore premium features on the platform and enjoy massive rewards in the form of $TGC tokens.

Also, the platform recently raised $3 million before its official launch, and only $2 million worth of tokens are remaining for investors to grab. Additionally, around 2,000 players regularly use the platform, betting about $20 million on various games, live events, and sports betting.

By the time the platform gains the expected fame, it could attract more players. Those who bought tokens during the presale can start earning rewards right away by staking those tokens. They can get a pretty good yearly percentage yield.

There are also special perks for these early buyers who stay active on the platform.

After the official launch, those who hold the TG.Casino tokens will get exclusive digital items like NFTs as well as other rewards. This applies to everyone who invests up to $5,000+ in the presale. Notably, the price of the token is rising, so many are rushing to get in while they’re affordable.

A small portion of the token (40%) is remaining for sale, and the price will not stop to increase until the max cap ($5,000,000) is attained. At the moment, a token is worth $0.17 and will increase in three days.

Trailblazing Platform for Crypto Betting with Elite Anonymity

TG.Casino poses a prominent project in the cryptocurrency gambling space. The online betting sector is gigantic, valued at around $262 billion as of 2021. According to reports, a part associated with cryptocurrency, which is GameFi, has just begun to propagate.

TG.Casino is in a great position to grab a piece of this market because it works on Telegram and uses crypto technology, which is perfect for gambling. It’s built on a decentralized network that’s efficient, transparent, and secure. Deposits and withdrawals happen instantly, and it’s super easy to get started.

What’s fascinating is that people who hold these tokens get a share of the profits through a unique buyback program. This program burns some of the tokens, making the remaining ones more valuable. Additionally, those who stake their tokens can earn a pretty high yearly percentage, making it a lucrative investment opportunity.

Comparing it to Rollbit, another GameFi token, TG.Casino seems to offer more advantages like passive income opportunities without charging fees for staking and special rewards for big investors.

Rollbit, on the other hand, doesn’t provide such passive income options or high-roller rewards.

Bitcoin ETF Token – Explosive Asset with High Staking Profits

The Bitcoin ETF Token is new but brings a different approach to the cryptocurrency world. It’s a new project focused on guessing what might happen when the first Bitcoin ETF in the US launches.

It’s different because it ties its actions to real-world events related to this ETF. It’s got these special moments in its plan, like hitting a certain amount of trading or when the SEC says ‘yes’ to the ETF.

Each time one of these moments happens, the developers will burn (destroy) 5% of all the tokens they made for this project. By the end, they’ll burn a total of 25% of the tokens.

There’s also a ‘sell tax’ on these tokens, starting at 5%. Every time someone sells these tokens, a part of what they sell gets burned, too.

This tax goes down by 1% when they hit each milestone and will stop at 0% when they finish all of them. People who invest in this project might also get rewards for keeping their tokens.

But they haven’t said yet how much they’ll get back as a reward. The Bitcoin ETF Token price can change for a few main reasons.

First, if the actual Bitcoin ETF it’s based on launches fast, the token might get more popular and pricier. Delays in the ETF launch could lead people to sell their tokens, dropping the price.

Additionally, the token’s price is linked to Bitcoin’s value. If Bitcoin hits over $100,000, some of these tokens get burned, making them more valuable.

When Bitcoin does well, it usually boosts other Digital assets, and this ETF token is not left out. Lastly, the rewards investors get for holding onto their tokens matter. A good rate might attract more buyers, reducing supply and raising the price.

Increasing the rewards later could also increase the token’s value.

The Presale for Bitcoin ETF Token Shows Massive Potentials in The Future

Bitcoin ETF Token presale has gained attention in the crypto community. In the first two days, the team raised over $35,000. Now, each of the tokens costs $0.006 and has raised more than $1.9 million in just a few weeks.

The price was initially $0.00050, which is now increasing toward the price threshold of $0.0068 per token. The team plans to sell about 40% of all the tokens they made, with a total limit of $4,956,000.

Interested investors should rush now to grab as many tokens as they want before they sell out.

Conclusion

The crypto market has shown impressive resilience in the last few weeks to record a remarkable recovery. With Bitcoin at the center of the rally, the coming weeks before it halves will be quite interesting.

Also, other factors, such as the upcoming U.S. Feds meeting to discuss rates, will be quite influential on prices.

Nevertheless, a major setback is not expected, although there are no guarantees due to market volatility. So, investors are acting on FOMO to accumulate tokens and not miss out on a potential 10X move.

However, cryptocurrency investment, like all others, comes with risks, and proper research is vital before investing.