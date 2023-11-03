Top Crypto Gainers on November 3 – TWT, CRO, And ADA

The crypto market shows a slight retracement of 2% today, November 2, as some buyers begin to close long positions. Bitcoin dipped below $35,000 to return to the $34,000 price level, causing speculation among investors and increasing price volatility.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the crypto rally seems to be fading off as the Bitcoin ETF euphoria dies down, largely driven by speculation. Nevertheless, the retracement is not quite drastic, and some altcoins continue to record price gains in the last 24 hours.

These top gainers rally based on interesting ecosystem developments rather than speculations surrounding the Bitcoin ETF approval. Find them below and their possible price outlook in the coming days.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) – The Secure Crypto Wallet For Seamless Transactions

TWT’s price at 4:51 a.m. EST on November 3 is $1.26, with a 15.3% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, TWT is up by 20.1% in the weekly timeframe, confirming the sustained pressure from buyers on its price.

Notably, Trust Wallet has become a force to reckon with for cryptocurrencies over the years, providing quality services to its users. Its adoption is likely driving the price gains for TWT tokens.

Also, on November 2, Trust Wallet developers announced exciting giveaways for users and community members.

These giveaways are for the ongoing Binance blockchain week, which will feature free NFTs and up to $25,000 rewards for a swap competition. Also, $10,000 will be available for users who engage in the learn-and-earn model available.

Furthermore, users will get access and tickets to the Binance Blockchain Week alongside other merchandise. Additionally, on October 24, Trust Wallet developers announced the WalletCore evolution, migrating their operations from C++ to Rust.

Rust has several advantages, such as memory safety, better performance, interoperability, and modern language features. With over 60 million users, Trust Wallet remains the preferred crypto wallet provider for most users.

Therefore, the giveaways, innovations, and incentives will likely attract more users to the ecosystem. These positive developments are likely driving TWT’s price gains, with a significant rally noticed on the daily chart in the last three days.

TWT Remains Bullish Despite Market Retracement. Will It Break Above The $1.27 Resistance Level?

TWT is in an uptrend on the daily chart, overcoming the $1.13 resistance on November 2 and flipping it to support. Also, the upper wick of today’s candle has broken above the $1.27 resistance level, confirming the ongoing accumulation.

If today’s candle closes above the $1.27 resistance level, then the accumulation will likely continue. Notably, TWT has broken above the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB), confirming strong pressure from the buyers.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in the overbought region above 70, displaying a value of 80.3. It implies that the buyers are not yet done with the ongoing accumulation and will likely overcome the $1.27 resistance in the coming days.

Cronos (CRO) – The EVM Compatible Blockchain

CRO’s trading price at 4:56 a.m. EST is $0.066, with a 5.4% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it has gained 12.5% in the last seven days confirming buyer’s dominance in the crypto market.

Crypto.com is the developer behind the CRO tokens. The global reach of the exchange enhances CRO tokens’ long-term value. Notably, Crypto.com is exploring the ongoing real-asset tokenization wave as the new breakout market for crypto investors. This is likely driving interest in its token.

According to Crypto.com, tokenized versions of US Treasuries grew sevenfold on the year-to-date standings. Interestingly, the value of the US treasuries surged from $100 million at the beginning of 2023 to approximately $704 million presently.

Notably, these real-world assets (RWAs) use a distributed ledger technology to track assets. Also, tangible and intangible assets can be represented as digital tokens on the blockchain.

The Boston Consulting Group forecast that RWAs will rise to a valuation ranging between $4 trillion – $16 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, real-world assets are already used for Traditional Finance (TradFi) and will likely overtake this field soon.

Several real-world asset protocols are tokenizing assets from various asset classes. These include money markets, equity and debt markets, carbon credit markets, luxury goods, and commodity markets.

Also, a Citi report notes that tokenizing real-world assets can be the driving force behind the long-term adoption of blockchain technology.

RWAs are the evolving market for blockchain technology application, and Crypto.com are well-positioned to enter this niche.

Its involvement is likely pushing CRO, which has rallied in the last few days, forming multiple green candles on the daily chart. However, it shows signs of a possible decline as sellers re-enter the market to limit its rise in the short term.

CRO Facing Possible Retracement After Rising To Overbought Zone

CRO has formed a red candle on the daily chart as the buyers close their long positions after rallying to the overbought zone. Remarkably, CRO formed five consecutive green candles with higher highs, with November 2 representing a price surge for the token.

However, CRO faces stiff resistance at the $0.066 price level after finding support at $0.063. The RSI indicator confirms this decline, dropping from the overbought region and will soon retrace into the channel.

Although the RSI’s value is 81.8, it will likely decline in the coming days if the buyers fail to break above the $0.66 resistance. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) displays a fading signal.

The MACD’s Histogram bars are fading from green and will likely turn red in the coming days. Based on the indicators, CRO will likely decline to rest on the $0.063 support level if the sellers continue to mount pressure.

However, a rebound could occur at this level to resume a bullish trend for the token.

Cardano (ADA) – The Decentralized Blockchain Network

ADA’s price on November 3, at 5:00 a.m. EST, is $0.32, with a 4.6% gain in the last 24 hours. Additionally, ADA has gained 14.5% in the past week as the bullish trend continues to favor the buyers in the last few weeks.

Notably, Cardano continues to prove its commitment to ecosystem growth and development in the ongoing Cardano Summit. This summit will likely drive more investors to the ecosystem and boost ADA’s price.

🔗 Partner chains are the next frontier for #Cardano's evolution! IOG unveils a revolutionary framework enabling independent, interoperable, layer 1 #blockchain networks to thrive. 💡https://t.co/wvHRy7W3CP — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) November 3, 2023

Also, InputOutput, the developers behind Cardano, stated that Partner chains are the next part of the Cardano revolution. According to Cardano founder and IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, developers can build their own optimized chains on Cardano.

Consequently, partner chains will transform how new blockchains are launched and operated, integrating blockchain technology with Cardano security.

Cardano aims to become the ultimate settlement layer with this innovation and create opportunities for developers to partner with the vision.

This upgrade was part of the discussion at the ongoing Cardano summit that began on November 2 and will end on November 4. The ongoing summit provides community members and developers opportunities to network with established figures in the crypto community.

Also, the CEO of the Cardano Foundation, Frederick Gregaard, stated the summit supports innovation and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, contestants of Cardano’s Battle of the Builders presented their pitches and use cases to attendees at the Cardano summit.

Meanwhile, the Cardano Foundation announced the release of an open-sourced reward calculation system that is node-independent. Previously, the Cardano Ledger specified formulas to calculate the rewards for delegators and stake pool operators (SPOs).

However, the Cardano Foundation has created a node-independent reward calculation system. This open-source system improves transparency in the Cardano ecosystem and will likely attract new delegators and participants.

Presently, ADA faces resistance on the daily chart after its rally between November 1-2.

ADA’s Rally Hits Resistance: Will It Return To $0.31?

ADA found support at $0.31 on November 2, leading to a rally to the $0.32 resistance level. However, the bears at this level are limiting ADA from breaking above and attempting to force a retracement.

Also, the RSI indicator is dropping from the overbought zone to retrace into the channel as the sellers return.

Although the RSI’s value is 73.4, the ongoing accumulation is likely retracing as more sellers enter the market. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) displays a weak buy signal and might soon retrace below its signal line.

If this happens, it will confirm the bearish signal displayed by the fading Histogram bars. ADA will likely retrace further in the coming days to rest on the $0.31 support if the bears gain control of its price.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – The Profitable Cloud Mining Solution

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix is a tokenized cloud mining solution that enables decentralized and secured Bitcoin mining. Remarkably, Bitcoin Minetrix seeks to eliminate the risk of third-party cloud mining scams that some miners have experienced.

To achieve its goals, it relies on a Stake-to-Mine mechanism where miners stake the native BTCMTX tokens to earn mining credits.

So, these credits are used for BTC mining. With an Ethereum-compatible wallet such as Meta Mask, users can purchase and stake these BTCMTX tokens for mining credits. These credits are ERC-20-compliant tokens that are non-tradable and must be burnt in exchange for cloud mining power.

BTCMTX Presale Advancing Rapidly as Investors Rally

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

BTCMTX presale is ongoing, with over $3.19 million raised out of the presale goal of $3.90 million at this stage. Each token is worth $0.0114, just three days before a price increase for the tokens.

Notably, these tokens can be purchased with ETH, USDT, or bank cards during the presale stage. The presale is in its fifth stage and advancing rapidly. So, investors can use the affordable price to secure the tokens ahead of a price surge after listing.

Why choose Bitcoin Minetrix?

#BitcoinMinetrix versus Traditional Cloud Mining Entry Cost Comparison: 💵#BTCMTX = Low-cost entry with a fixed commitment period.#ConventionalCloudMining = Demands substantial initial deposits. pic.twitter.com/rptO3i0BlH — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) November 2, 2023

Bitcoin Minetrix offers several advantages over traditional miners and regular cloud mining companies. One advantage is the low cost of cloud mining on Bitcoin Minetrix with a fixed commitment period.

Furthermore, it eliminates the need for expensive mining hardware used in conventional Bitcoin mining for users. Also, a miner does not have to look for space or battle with noise pollution and electrical waste created by Bitcoin mining.

Meanwhile, the rising energy costs for Bitcoin mining could make traditional mining barely profitable; thus, cloud mining is a better option.

On the bright side, Bitcoin Minetrix revealed that MarathonDH in Utah is working on a possible solution to harness methane gas from landfills (waste) for Bitcoin mining.

This innovation aims to reduce the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining and change traditional mining practices while controlling methane emissions. However, there is no guarantee that this research will be a success. Therefore, cloud mining is the most reliable option at the moment.

What Lies Ahead For Bitcoin Minetrix?

According to the roadmap, after the presale comes the BTCMTX token launch, followed by an extensive marketing campaign. Additionally, the app and software development phase will follow alongside negotiations with cloud mining companies.

Also, in the second phase, there will be additional CEX listings, and the stake-to-earn feature will launch. The third phase covers the release of the Stake-to-Mine mobile and desktop dashboard, the burning of mining credits, and BTC withdrawals.

Additionally, extensive marketing campaigns to promote global adoption will occur at this stage. The final stage will focus on cloud mining rental expansion, market cap growth, and innovation of Bitcoin cloud mining.

Based on these exciting plans, BTCMTX will likely increase in value after its listing on top crypto exchanges.

Conclusion

The speculation-driven rally in the crypto market seems to be fading out, with slight retracements occurring. Notably, the total market cap dropped from $1.35 trillion on November 2 to $1.33 today as the sellers began to return.

Nevertheless, the top gainers continued to record impressive gains early in November based on positive investor sentiments. If the accumulation phase persists, the altcoins will likely continue to record impressive gains. However, the retracement hints at a possible correction if the bears reclaim the market.

Therefore, traders must be careful with new long positions as the rally might be in its closing phase. Meanwhile, presale tokens offer investors another channel to diversify their investments. However, proper research and risk management are vital tools for all investors.