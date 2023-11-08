Top Crypto Gainers on November 8 – Ton, 1inch, And Gala

The crypto market is still above one trillion as BTC and other altcoins record positive investor sentiment. The market cap is $1.39 trillion, representing notable gains in the past few days.

Bitcoin trades above $35,000 today, November 8, confirming that the accumulation phase is ongoing. Moreover, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has displayed greed for the last few weeks and still stands at 66 today.

As a result of the positive sentiment in the market, some assets have surprisingly emerged as the top gainers today. Will these assets maintain their bullish momentum, or will they retrace? Find out their possible price action in the coming days below.

Toncoin (TON) – The Open Network For Developers

Today November 8, at 6:35 am EST, TON’s price is $2.60, with a 7.9% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, TON has gained 20.7% in the past seven days on its price as the crypto market resurgence continues.

Remarkably, TON’s developments continue to boost its price, with a viral following from its online community. According to a post on X, Toncoin set a record on October 31, 2023, becoming the world’s fastest and most scalable blockchain.

Want to know why everyone is talking about #TON? 💎 Let’s dive into it 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/WpOBj6ePnC — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 3, 2023

Notably, Toncoin set a record, achieving 104,715 transactions per second that were validated and confirmed by CertiK. Also, the integration with Telegram exposed Toncoin to millions of users, increasing its adoption.

Further, the TON Believers Fund raised 1.3 billion TON valued at $2.8 billion to enhance Toncoin’s tokenomics and boost transparency. These factors contribute to a bullish outlook for TON on the daily chart as buyers continue to mount pressure for a rally.

TON Approach $2.64 Resistance Level, Will The Buyers Prevail?

TON now has four green candles on the chart, with higher highs as the buyers continue to drive its price. Also, TON has found support at $2.54 as it attempts to break above $2.64.

Based on the ongoing rally, TON will likely break above the $2.64 price level to trade at higher highs.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a value of 78.6, rising to the overbought region above 70. This implies that the ongoing accumulation will likely persist. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, confirming the bullish sentiment.

Also, the green Histogram bars display a strong buy signal for TON. Therefore, if the buyers persist, TON will likely break above the $2.64 price level to continue the uptrend in the coming days.

1inch (1INCH) – The Decentralized Exchange Aggregator

1INCH price of $0.37 indicates a 6.6% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, in the past week, 1INCH gained 29.4% on its price as the buyers retained dominance in the market.

1inch’s integration of Swaap to build the best-automated market maker for decentralized finance (DeFi) is likely aiding its price gains.

1/ 🎯 @1inch has integrated Swaap and this marks a critical milestone on our journey to build the best AMM in DeFi Here is why this is a major deal ⤵️ 🧵 pic.twitter.com/c5h2WFmIbQ — Swaap (@SwaapFinance) November 6, 2023

According to the developers, this integration grants users access to the biggest aggregator in the crypto space with the largest trading volume. Also, it creates more avenues to improve yields for users.

Notably, users in the 1-inch ecosystem will enjoy a smoother DeFi experience with effective yield calculation.

Also, on November 3, 1inch developers posted a weekly report. According to the report, the total swap volume across twelve supported networks on 1 inch surpassed $400 billion.

Additionally, 1 inch was identified as the second most traded highlight project on the Binance Smart Chain for seven days. Its trading volume was $212 million.

Furthermore, 1inch is collaborating with a Community Bot to distribute limited merchandise and tokens in a raffle ending on November 17. On the daily chart, 1INCH is recording higher highs as it attempts a break above its closest resistance level.

1INCH Sellers Re-enter The Market, Will A Rejection Occur?

1INCH has formed a green candle, signaling a recovery after the red candle formed on November 7. Notably, 1INCH found support at $0.33 on November 6, leading to its rally to the $0.36 resistance level. However, the long upper wick of today’s candle suggests a possible rejection by the sellers at $0.36.

Nevertheless, 1INCH is trading above the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), confirming that the bulls still control its price. Also, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is above its signal line, confirming the bullish trend.

Furthermore, the green Histogram bars confirm that the buyers remain dominant and will likely retain 1INCH price gains. 1INCH will likely break above the $0.36 resistance level in the coming days before retracing for consolidation.

Gala (GALA) – The Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

GALA’s price at 6:48 a.m. EST is $0.022, with a 6.75 increase in the past 24 hours. Also, it has gained 20.5% on its price in the last seven days.

Gala Games continues to roll out exciting games for their community, leading to a surge in the value of $GALA tokens based on their rising utility.

Some exciting new features and character traits were added to the Championship Arena official game boosting its value. Notably, Gala Games updated its homepage to provide users with a more satisfying experience.

Some of the upgrades include NFT categories, a Game Carousel, a new search function, and Metadata tags. The constant commitment to upgrade and growth is likely to attract more users to the Gala Games ecosystem.

This increase is evident on the daily chart as GALA records impressive price gains.

GALA Finds Support At $0.0209, What Next?

GALA has formed a large green candle on the daily chart after finding support at $0.0209. The upper wick of today’s candle is testing the $0.0227 resistance level, and a break above it will continue the rally.

Also, the RSI indicator is rising to the overbought region with a value of 70.11, confirming the ongoing accumulation phase. Furthermore, the MACD is above its signal line, displaying a strong buy signal confirmed by the green Histogram bars.

Therefore, GALA will likely overcome the $0.0227 resistance level in the coming days if the buyers sustain the pressure. However, if the RSI retraces into the channel, then a price decline will likely occur.

Conclusion

The crypto market has found some form of stability, with Bitcoin finding strong support at $34,000. This has led to its rebound to $35,000, supporting the altcoins rally.

Therefore, the crypto market will likely end 2023 on a high if the accumulation phase persists. However, risk management and research remain vital tools for any crypto investors.