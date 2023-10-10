Top crypto Gainers on October 10 – XTZ And ATOM

The crypto market has continued its volatility from yesterday, with the total market cap value at $1.1 trillion. Top coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain relatively unchanged as the Fear and Greed Index remains neutral. However, some coins, such as XTZ and ATOM, now record slight price gains.

These top gainers likely benefit from positive ecosystem developments and increased adoption. Here are interesting facts about the top gainers and their price outlook in the coming days.

Tezoz (XTZ) – The Open Source Ecosystem for Assets and Applications

XTZ’s price on October 10 at 9:34 am EST is $0.69, with a 5.9% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, XTZ recorded slight gains below 2% in the last seven days. Notably, on October 6, Tezos released its ecosystem report on exciting developments possibly driving the recent gains of XTZ.

🔥 Hot out of the Oven: 'The Baking Sheet' – Issue #171 This Week: Tezos 'Oxford' proposal insights, Tezos Domains governance, Manchester United's NFT drop, and Arthur Breitman's illuminating AMA. Plus, the lowdown on Baking Bad's DipDup 7.0 update! https://t.co/FCbUwkXu0U — Tezos Commons (@TezosCommons) October 6, 2023

One of the developments was Oxford, a proposal to reform the staking mechanism of Tezos. It aims to adjust the issuance of XTZ based on the ratio of staked funds. However, the Tezos validators seem concerned since the program has bugs that could cause problems.

Furthermore, Tezos Domains are switching to a delegation governance mode for its users. This system of governance encourages active participation from its community. Also, users can opt to delegate their voting power while earning exciting rewards.

In addition, the English football club Manchester United is releasing its latest Tezos NFT: Manchester United vs Brentford. Users holding these NFTs will enjoy VIP treatment, access to behind-the-scenes footage, and autographed kits.

With a global fan base, this NFT will likely drive more users to the ecosystem, likely boosting XTZ’s value today. XTZ shows signs of a recovery, forming a large green candle on the daily chart as buyers return.

XTZ Testing $0.70 Resistance Level: Will It Break Above?

XTZ has snapped out of the daily chart’s downtrend between October 7-9. The buyers have returned to form a large green candle with a long upper wick. XTZ has found support at the $0.65 price level and is testing the $0,70 resistance level.

A break above the $0.70 resistance will confirm an uptrend for the asset and an increase to the overbought region. Also, XTZ is trading above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), hinting at a possible rally in the coming days.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is rising from the neutral zone with a value of 55.04. If the RSI’s value rises to 60, then the buying pressure will likely continue in the coming days.

Despite the positive signs, XTZ is still below its 200-day SMA, which hints at a possible retracement in the coming weeks. However, expect XTZ to continue its rally in the next few days till the buyers’ retreat.

Cosmos (ATOM) – The Ecosystem of Blockchains

ATOM’s price on October 10, at 9:38 am EST, is $6.89, with a 2.3% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it has shown price volatility in the past week, shedding 3.8% of its gains.

One of the reasons for gains today could be the IBC summit on November 14, 2023, which Cosmos announced on October 6.

This IBC event aims to introduce the standard of blockchain interoperability to the Ethereum developer community. This event could attract more users to the network, thereby increasing demand and price.

1/ #IBC is coming to Ethereum! It’s time to introduce the standard of blockchain interoperability to the #Ethereum developer community! Introducing: IBC Istanbul ⚛️ An IBC Summit event during #Devconnect Istanbul – bringing decentralized interoperability to Ethereum 👇 pic.twitter.com/XgFZ0NOSr0 — Cosmos – Internet of Blockchains ⚛️ (@cosmos) October 5, 2023

Notably, this event will occur in Istanbul, Turkey, focusing on the inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol. Another network-related event is the IBC swap that went live on October 7. This feature lets users swap their favorite tokens across several blockchains from the Kepler Wallet.

This integration will attract more users to the Cosmos blockchain and likely boost ATOM’s price in the last 24 hours. However, on the daily chart, ATOM shows limited price gains.

ATOM Stuck in A Sideways Trend on The Daily Chart, What Does it mean?

After facing stiff resistance at the $7.11 price level, ATOM is stuck in a sideways trend. It found support at the $6.82 level, and the upper wick of today’s candle is testing the $7.11 support level.

Also, the RSI indicator displays a value of 45.9 in the neutral zone with a sideways movement. If the RSI drops to 40, the sellers will force a decline in ATOM’s price. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has dropped below its signal line, displaying a sell signal.

The red Histogram bars also confirm that the sellers are still active and attempting to force a price decline. ATOM will likely decline in the coming days if the $6.82 support level fails to hold.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – The Smart Cloud Mining Solution

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix is an exciting crypto project that focuses on changing the Bitcoin cloud mining landscape. It introduces a Stake-to-Mine mechanism controlled by smart contracts to achieve its mission. Bitcoin Minetrix runs on Ethereum, and users can stake and burn tokens to earn mining hash power.

The ultimate goal of Bitcoin Minetrix is to create a safe and efficient connection between blockchains to support cloud mining. This project enables regular people to mine tokens in a decentralized way while maintaining transparency.

Notably, decentralized mining eliminates the risk of third-party cloud mining scams shifting control to token holders. Now, users can stake BTCMTX to earn credits and use the credit to mine BTC.

BTCMTX Presale Mining Ongoing, five Days To Price Increase

BTCMTX, the native token of the ecosystem, is on presale, and each token is worth $0.011 at this stage. A price increase is coming up in the next five days, implying that investors have limited time to take advantage of the current price.

Marking a remarkable milestone for #BitcoinMinetrix!🔥 Going over $800,000 raised! pic.twitter.com/uaZlEgk27L — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) October 9, 2023

Also, over $902,000 has been raised from the presale goal of $1.54 million. Users can purchase these tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a bank card.

The Bitcoin Minetrix Solution and Its Relevance to Investors

Bitcoin Minetrix gives users a reliable platform for crypto users hoping to overcome high hardware costs and scams. The Stake-to-Mine concept is an innovative idea to make Bitcoin mining accessible to all investors.

Users only need an Ethereum-compatible wallet, such as MetaMask, to purchase and stake BTCMTX tokens.

Why Cloud Mine BTCMTX?

Cloud mining saves costs, energy, and time while providing a pathway for individuals to earn BTC without purchasing it. The top benefits of cloud mining include ease of entry, cost efficiency, and no noise pollution.

Exploring the Advantages of #BitcoinMinetrix! ✅ No technical expertise needed

💰 No upfront hardware expenses

🔇 No heat or noise pic.twitter.com/RDNJAMBRRD — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) October 7, 2023

Users can manage their BTCMTX tokens and mining credits in one place with the Bitcoin Minetrix dashboard. Interestingly, Bitcoin Minetrix is hosting a $30,000 airdrop with users required to complete certain tasks. Notably, ten lucky users will win $3,000 worth of BTCMTX each.

Roadmap and Tokenomics Show Promise for Bitcoin Minetrix

According to the official website, the roadmap is in four phases. The first phase covers the ongoing presale and staking contact development. Also, it will cover the BTCMTX token launch and exchange listings.

Also, the second stage covers the development of the app and software with team expansion. Furthermore, negotiations with cloud mining companies and additional CEX listings will be top priorities.

The third phase focuses on launching the Stake-to-Mine mobile and desktop dashboard and burning mining credits. Finally, the fourth phase will focus on mass adoption and cloud mining rental expansion.

According to the tokenomics, BTCMTX’s total supply is capped at 4 billion tokens. 42.5% is allocated to Bitcoin mining, 35% to marketing, 15% to community and 5% to staking. The over 64.45 million BTCMTX tokens already staked indicate that investors are accumulating the tokens massively.

Meme Kombat (MK) – The Utility Ecosystem For Passive Rewards

Meme Kombat is a gaming and betting platform that enables users to earn exciting rewards using MK tokens. Its betting and staking feature rank under the play and earn framework to give users access to passive income.

What else you going to do when market is bad. Let off some steam in the arena 😈#MemeKombat pic.twitter.com/3zUIe7opya — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) October 10, 2023

Based on the tokenomics, 30% of the total supply of 12 million MK tokens (6 million) is reserved for user rewards.

MK Presales Crosses $432,000 Milestone as Investors Accumulate Tokens.

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

MK is the utility token powering a new revolution and is presently on presale. Over $432,000 has been raised from the goal of $1 million. Also, each crypto token is worth $1.667 in the presale, confirming its value.

Given that MK is above $1 and has a supply cap standing at 12 million tokens, it stands a higher chance of increasing in value after listing due to its limited supply. Also, users can purchase these MK tokens with ETH or USDT by linking a secure crypto wallet to the official website.

Staking and Betting Give Users Access to Passive Income

MK supports an auto-staking feature for its users. Staked tokens will allow users to earn extra rewards claimable after the presales. These rewards are calculated based on the APY at the time and the user’s investment in the staking pool.

Additionally, tokens staked during the presale must be re-staked to receive the full staking rewards. Also, staking will continue even after the presale with a minimum lock period of 14 days.

Meme Kombat is poised to become one of the breakout crypto projects in 2023 based on its utility. Users can take advantage and invest in these tokens to benefit from a potential price increase after its listing.

Conclusion

The crypto market remains unchanged today, with the top gainers recording minimal gains. However, based on past market cycles, some investors remain bullish on the outlook for the last quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, investors can opt for presale tokens to diversify their investments. However, all investors should be cautious, remembering that all crypto investments have risks and require proper research and portfolio management.