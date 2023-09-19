Top Crypto Gainers on September 18 – LINK, ROSE, And APE

The crypto market today, September 18, shows positive signs, with $1.12 trillion as its total market cap value. According to a Reuters report, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to leave their interest rates unchanged at the end of its September 19-20 policy meeting.

Based on the report, the rates will likely be adjusted between April – June 2024. This news has given the market a more positive outlook. Bitcoin is a beneficiary of the crypto market gains today, moving above the $26,000 resistance to trade at $27,000 today.

Also, other altcoins show impressive rallies in their ecosystems, riding on the wave of positive investor sentiment.

Find them below.

Chainlink (LINK) – The Top Decentralized Oracle Network

LINK’s price at 10:26 am EST on September 18 is $6.76, a 9.4% increase in the past 24 hours. Also, LINK has gained 14.3% on its price in the last seven days, confirming that the buyers control it.

One of the factors driving LINK’s price gains is its adoption by ANZ Australia, one of the largest banks in the country.

.@ANZ_AU, one of the largest institutional banks in Australia, used Chainlink #CCIP to successfully demonstrate a cross-chain purchase of tokenized assets with A$DC, an ANZ-issued stablecoin of the Australian Dollar: https://t.co/l9iPE2JuWD — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 14, 2023

The ANZ bank successfully utilized Chainlink’s CCIP to demonstrate a cross-chain purchase of crypto with A$DC, the stablecoin of the Australian Dollar. This application will likely drive more Australian users to the Chainlink ecosystem and boost LINK’s price performance.

Furthermore, Chainlink and Swift collaborated to create a proof of concept mechanism for power tokenization and scaling. These exciting partnerships are likely driving growth in the Chainlink ecosystem.

Consequently, the large green candle on the daily chart suggests that buyers are accumulating the tokens in anticipation of further price gains.

LINK Buyers Sustain Pressure to Break Above The $6,3 Resistance Level

LINK has formed a bullish engulfing pattern to overcome the downtrend of the past two days. It found critical support at $6.1, where most buyers opened new long positions, pushing LINK above the $6.3 resistance level.

If LINK closes above this resistance level today, it will likely move into the overbought region in the coming days. Also, LINK trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages express a bullish sentiment for the coming days.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI), rising sharply at 61.45, is approaching the overbought zone 70. The RSI confirms that buyers dominate the market and seek further price gains before closing their positions.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, showing a strong buy signal confirmed by its green Histogram bars. Based on LINK’s rally, it has overcome the decline caused by the September 13 Death Cross. If the buyers persist, it will likely continue to rally in the coming days.

Oasis Network (ROSE) – The Layer-1 Decentralized Scalable Network

ROSE traded at $0.04, indicating a 3.7% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, the buyers have refused to relent in the last seven days, evidenced by the price gains of 11.6% recorded for the asset.

The surge in buying pressure coincides with the introduction of Oasis Sentinel Ambassadors Program on September 14.

Communities are the backbone of every blockchain project At Oasis, our community spans every timezone and continent, which is why we're excited to introduce the new Oasis Ambassador Program: Oasis Sentinels Let's dive into it: 🧵https://t.co/JEEfplIyAZ — Oasis Network (@OasisProtocol) September 15, 2023

This program focuses on the Oasis network community and the effort to unite individuals with certain core values. The ambassadors include Global navigators, Visionary artists, Scribes, and more.

The community-focused programs will likely attract more users to the network. ROSE’s price increase in the past week reflects the positive sentiment. On the daily chart, ROSE has formed a green candle as the buyers enter a massive accumulation phase.

ROSE Testing The $0.042 Resistance Level: Will it Cross it?

ROSE is in an uptrend after finding support at $0.039 on September 17, leading to its rally. The buyers are active in the market, trying to force a break above the $0.042 resistance level evident from the upper wick of the candle moving above it. However, traders must consider the close of today’s candle for confirmation of the next price trend.

Meanwhile, ROSE is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (D.C.), confirming that the bulls are in control of its price. Also, the RSI indicator displays a value of 56.77, rising out of the neutral zone to approach the overbought region of 70.

Additionally, the MACD confirms the buying sentiment rising above its signal line. Also, its Histogram bars are green, confirming that ROSE is under pressure to overcome the $0,042 resistance. ROSE will likely continue its rally in the coming days if it overcomes its closest resistance level.

Apecoin (APE) – The Top Utility and Governance Token

APE’s price on September 18 is $1.15, with a 2.2% increase in the last 24 hours. Despite today’s price increase, APE has lost 1.2% of its value in the last seven days, indicating that the bears are still active.

Despite the bearish outlook of APE’s price in the past week, exciting developments in its ecosystem are translating to price gains today and may kick start a possible rally ahead. On September 13, ApeCoin announced a merchant’s contest rewarding contestants with 25,000 $APE.

Merchants accepting $APE payments for services, digital goods, and physical goods are eligible. This contest will likely drive more users to the ecosystem and lead to an eventual rally for the $APE tokens.

As a result, APE has formed a green candle on the daily chart but faces stiff resistance from the sellers intent on limiting its price gains.

APE Still Under Pressure from The Bears Despite Its Rally Today, What’s the Next Move?

APE is in a sideways trend on the daily chart, forming a green candle. This implies that some buyers are taking up new long positions today. The candle’s size suggests that the asset’s trading activity is limited.

Moreover, APE is below the Parabolic SAR indicator, confirming that the bears control its price. Notably, APE found support at $1.10 as the buyers attempted to force a break above the $1.19 resistance level. However, there needs to be more pressure from the buyers to achieve this feat.

At this time, the RSI is in the oversold region with a value of 27.20. This confirms that the sellers are active in the market, limiting the price gains of the asset. However, the MACD is slightly above its signal line, forming small green Histogram bars to signal the return of the buyers.

APE will likely move into an uptrend if it can overcome the selling pressure at $1.19. If the buyers seize control, it will likely remain in the sell zone until the RSI moves above 30.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Top Memecoin Community

Wall Street Memes utility token, WSM, grants holders exciting benefits such as staking and access to NFT collections. One interesting platform feature is transparency, as no tokens are reserved for the development team, granting all investors equal opportunities.

S&P 500: 2023 vs 1983 – Are you seeing what I'm seeing? 📈 pic.twitter.com/UVY4CsNxjc — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) September 17, 2023

WSM is an ERC-20-compliant token and operates on the Ethereum blockchain, granting users security. Its total supply is capped at 2 billion WSM tokens. However, most of these tokens will go to the WSM staking pool for additional rewards.

WSM Presale Ending Soon!

The WSM presale is in its final stage, with less than a week left for investors to take advantage of before listing on Tier-1 exchanges. The Presale has raised over $25 million since it began showing massive interest from investors in the crypto community.

After WSM’s listing, a potential price surge will likely follow with a minimum target of $1, granting investors massive rewards. Users can purchase WSM tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB at $0.0337 once they connect a secure wallet to the presale page.

Staking Adding Long-Term Value to The WSM Ecosystem

WSM offers its users staking similar to Ethereum’s staking model. However, the rewards are massive. On September 18, over 342.6 million tokens have been staked at an APY of 58%.

The staking mechanism protects the ecosystem from inflation due to an excess circulating supply. Also, users earn rewards on their staked tokens based on the percentage of their WSM tokens committed to the staking pool and the APY at the time.

WSM Whitepaper Unveils Exciting Roadmap Ahead for Community

According to the Whitepaper, interesting developments are ahead for the WSM community. The project’s first phase covers smart contact development, community building, branding, and marketing.

Also, WSM merchandise such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and mugs will be unveiled in this stage to create an identity for community members. The second phase covers the token launch and strategic partnerships with meme creators, influencers, and top content platforms.

Also, listing on top DEXs and CEXs will begin alongside awareness campaigns in the next few days. The third and final stage will unlock the WSM gated community, where users can access updates, exclusive content, and quality interactions with top crypto personalities.

Also, the goal at this stage is to attain a market cap of $1 billion, and based on WSM’s viral following, it is a possibility. Furthermore, WSM developers encourage investors to do their research before investing.

WSM is hosting a $50,000 giveaway where five lucky winners will receive $10,000 each after they complete certain tasks, which include buying $WSM tokens. This event is likely driving more participation from the WSM community members.

Wall Street Memes have long-term potential, and its staking framework will preserve its value alongside its unlimited memes.

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) – The Innovative, Smart Project For Crypto Investors

Bitcoin BSC is a hybrid project that fuses the original value of Bitcoin in its early days with the benefits of the BNB Smart Chain ecosystem.

Its utility token, $BTCBSC, is a BEP-20 token that relies on staking rather than the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) system utilized by Bitcoin.

BTCBSC tokens are available on Presale at $0.99, similar to Bitcoin’s price in April 2011. Although Bitcoin BSC and Bitcoin are not affiliated, they share similarities, such as a total supply of 21 million tokens.

Bitcoin BSC relies on the BNB Smart Chain for its features, such as low gas fees and faster transactions than Ethereum. The BNB blockchain also adopts the same foundational code as Ethereum; thus, it is highly secured and handles smart contracts efficiently.

Bitcoin BSC Presales Breaks Milestone As Soft Cap Approaches

BTCBSC presale is ongoing, with over $2.8 million raised from its soft cap target of $3.96 million. The Presale will feature two stages. The first will target the soft cap of 4 million tokens. Furthermore, the second stage will focus on attaining the hard cap of 6.125 million tokens.

Behold the astounding success of #BitcoinBSC!🚀 A staggering $2.8 million has been raised! Huge appreciation to all the #Crypto enthusiasts! Embrace the #Stake2Earn revolution and get involved here 🌟 https://t.co/oM0YP8IlbV pic.twitter.com/rbrLrqsADF — Bitcoinbsc (@Bitcoinbsctoken) September 18, 2023

Investors can buy the tokens from the official website using BNB, ETH, or USDT. Investors can buy the tokens from the official website using BNB, ETH, or USDT. However, they should note that the minimum purchase amount is $10 worth of BTCBSC at the uniform price of $0.99 in both stages.

BTCBSC Staking Model Eco-Friendly and Profitable for Investors

BTCBSC supports a staking feature that is eco-friendly. Users can immediately buy and stake their tokens in the liquidity pool for passive income. Today, September 18, at 10:09 am EST, over 1.41 million BTCBSC tokens have been staked at an APY of 186%.

Bitcoin BSC has dedicated 69% of its token supply to staking rewards distributed according to an investor stake in the pool. Additionally, BTCBSC is fully audited by Coinsult, with all security tests completed to assure users that it is not a rug pull event.

Users can earn up to 5% on each referral that buys BTCBSC tokens using their referral codes. Bitcoin BSC has an exciting roadmap to keep its community engaged even after launching. The asset will likely surge in value after listing due to its viral adoption in the crypto community.

Conclusion

The crypto market has remarkably recovered this week, with some altcoins among the top gainers. These altcoins benefit from developments within their ecosystems and positive investor sentiments.

The uptick in the market is likely driving more investors into long positions. However, the Fear and Greed Index still displays fear. Also, some exciting crypto presales offer investors exciting opportunities to diversify their portfolios and join ahead of a potential surge. However, crypto investing carries price volatility risks as they can deviate from past price behavior.