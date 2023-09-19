Top Crypto Gainers on September 19 – XEC, STX, And SOL

According to Barrons.com, Bitcoin and other crypto gained today due to the increasing bullish bets by traders. Also, the surge in buy trades is due to the upcoming interest-related decision by the Federal Reserve tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20.

As such, the top gainers today, September 19, reflect the positive outlook of the general crypto market. Keep reading to learn more about these coins, topping the chart today.

eCash (XEC) – The Privacy –Focused Crypto Platform

At 8:16 am EST on September 19, XEC ‘s price was $0.00026, with a slight decline in the last 24 hours. However, it gained 18.8% in the last seven days, implying that today’s retracement is temporary.

Meanwhile, the big news likely driving gains in the eCash ecosystem is the integration with a swapping platform, RocketX.

On September 12, eCash announced integrating RocketX for seamless swaps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos, and more. These swaps are decentralized and user-friendly, encouraging more users to swap their tokens to XEC.

Furthermore, eCash announced the release of the upgraded PayButton for its users. According to the developers, one of their primary goals is increasing eCash’s online usage.

Consequently, the developers have focused on developing an upgraded version of PayButton, an online payment tool. With this innovation, individuals and small businesses will find it easier to manage their buttons and monitor payments.

These impressive updates will likely drive more investors to the eCash ecosystem and translate to price gains for XEC. Also, on the daily chart, XEC buyers are still active, hoping to push its price further.

XEC Finds Support at $0.000022 As Bulls Continue Rally. Will it gain more?

XEC has formed a green candle on the daily chart after finding support at $0.000022. XEC is approaching the $0.000027 resistance level, and a break above it will send the asset into the overbought zone.

Furthermore, it is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (D.C.), confirming buyers’ pressure. Also, the band is expanding, indicating further price gains ahead for the asset. Additionally, the Stochastic Oscillator’s RSI shows a value of 77.6, rising to the overbought region of 80.

The Stochastic Oscillator’s value confirms that buyers have the upper hand and are still in an accumulation phase. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, displaying a buy signal.

Also, the MACD’s Histogram bars are green, suggesting that the bullish trend will likely persist in the coming days. These indicators suggest that XEC will likely continue its uptrend in the coming days till it enters into the overbought zone.

Stacks (STX) – The Bitcoin Smart Contract And dApp Solution

STX’s price on September 19, at 8:23 am EST, is $0.49, representing a 2.0% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it recorded impressive gains of 10.2% in the last seven days, showing increased buyer activity.

Stacks Developers, on September 15, introduced the Bitcoin Olympic A.I. hackathon. This event targets community participation in the Stacks ecosystem.

Introducing the @hirosystems @Stacks judges for the Bitcoin AI Olympics Hackathon! 🎉

@alexlmiller @rafaelcr Sign up for the hackathon here:https://t.co/Q5cTbyBABG Final submission date: Sep 30th 🗓️ Winners Announced: Oct 9th 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/trY3jLiH3s — ₿TC Startup Lab (@btcstartuplab) September 15, 2023

The Bitcoin Startup Lab hosts the Bitcoin A.I. Olympics Hackathon to encourage innovation. Also, developers can build, learn, and win with over $100,000 worth of prizes as incentives. This event will likely drive more users to rely on stacks for building since it is a Layer-2 on Bitcoin.

Also, on September 18, easy app developers with over 500,000 members launched 60 days of Stacks event. This event will feature BRC-20 indexing and STX ledger support. Furthermore, on September 14, DegenLabs announced the Testnet Cycle 455 for the Stacking Pool. Users can now stack some testnet STX tokens here, thus boosting its overall utility.

These events in the stacks ecosystem will attract more developers and boost STX’s price. However, on the daily chart, the buyers are just starting an uptrend to overcome the nearest resistance levels.

STX’s Rally Still in Its Early Stages, Should Investors Hold?

STX has found strong support at $0.44, forming a second consecutive green candle on the daily chart. Meanwhile, buyers are opening new long positions this week, and STX is approaching the $0.53 resistance level.

Also, STX is trading close to the upper Bollinger Band, confirming pressure from the buyers. Furthermore, the MACD confirms this bullish sentiment, rising above its signal line. Green Histogram bars also attest to the buy signal for the asset.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is rising out of the neutral zone. The RSI displays a value of 54.75, rising to the overbought region of 70.

STX will likely continue on its uptrend till it tests the $0.53 resistance level. Buyers with open long positions can take the $0.53 level as a realistic profit point.

Solana (SOL) – The Home of Innovative dApps

SOL’s price at 8:25 a.m. EST on September 19 is $20.2, with a 2.2% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, its price movement in the past seven days is positive, with a 10.7% increase.

Amidst SOL’s price gains today, interesting activities are ongoing in its ecosystem, possibly attracting more investors. For instance, on September 18, Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko called U.S. policymakers to clarify blockchain regulations.

Also, Yakovenko believes this clarity will preserve the technological innovation of Web3 in the U.S. and support crypto entrepreneurs. Crypto regulation largely affects prices in the market, and Yakovenko’s pro-crypto stance will likely encourage more Solana community members.

Today, Solana Labs co-founder @aeyakovenko called for U.S. policymakers to clarify regulations around blockchain technology in order to maintain technological innovation in the U.S. and better support web3 entrepreneurs. Read more in @FortuneMagazine 👇 https://t.co/RwJNt4tu97 — Solana (@solana) September 18, 2023

Also, Solana’s Hyperdrive Hackathon is ongoing. This Hackathon is an online event running between September 6 – October 15. According to the announcement, over $1 million in prizes and seed funding will be distributed among winners.

1/ Announcing the Hyperdrive Hackathon! 💫 🌍 An online, global Solana hackathon

🏁 Running Sept. 6 – Oct. 15

🏆 $1 million in prizes and seed funding up for grabs Join and start building today: https://t.co/0HfrxRWgbd pic.twitter.com/Pw5HgHEVMA — Solana (@solana) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, between September 21-24, Solana Hacker House Mumbai will take place. This event, created by the Solana Foundation and other sponsors, is a four-day offline event. Participants will receive guidance from Solana Labs engineers and mentorship from other ecosystem teams.

This event is taking place in Mumbai, India, and will likely boost Solana adoption in the region. Interestingly, SOL benefits from the increased on-chain activity, recording price gains on the daily chart.

SOL Riding on Bullish Wave As Buyers Rally, What’s the Next Price Target?

SOL has formed another green candle on the daily chart after its rally on September 18. Also, it found support at $18.5 and is trading close to the $20.5 resistance level.

Although SOL is trading below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), it is still bullish. Also, if the buyers rally above the $20.5 resistance, it will likely rise above its SMA. Furthermore, the RSI displays a value of 51.39, rising from the neutral zone to the overbought region of 70.

Also, the MACD displays a buy signal rising above its signal line. Additionally, the green Histogram bars confirm the bullish sentiment. If the buyers refuse to relent, SOL will likely break above the $20.5 resistance in the coming days.

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) – The Smart Eco-friendly Platform For Investors

Bitcoin BSC is an eco-friendly crypto project that combines some features of Bitcoin and BNB Smart Chain. However, Bitcoin BSC is not affiliated with Bitcoin but has a similar total token supply capped at 21 million tokens.

Also, its utility token, BTCBSC, is a BEP-20 token. The BTCBSC token is eco-friendly and relies on a staking system to reward its holders. Consequently, the staking rewards are tied to Bitcoin’s original block reward mechanism. However, these rewards will be distributed over 120 years to curb inflation in the ecosystem.

BTCBSC Presale Progressing Rapidly

BTCBSC presale is ongoing, with over $3.2 million raised as it approaches the soft cap goal of $3.96 million. Also, each token is worth $0.99, a uniform price for the two presale stages.

Join the #BitcoinBSC #Presale now! Own a piece of history with a new take on #Bitcoin, once reserved for tech aficionados.🔥 Powered by BNB Smart Chain, $BTCBSC offers speed, security and efficiency.💎 Check out our whitepaper for more information!⬇️https://t.co/oM0YP8IlbV pic.twitter.com/RsjkOiEkBd — Bitcoinbsc (@Bitcoinbsctoken) September 19, 2023

Users can buy these tokens by connecting a secure crypto wallet and completing the purchase with BNB, ETH, or USDT. Investors should note that the minimum purchase allowed is $10 worth of BTCBSC tokens.

Staking And Referral Program Offer Rewards To Participants

Additionally, Bitcoin BSC’s stake-to-earn model gives users access to staking rewards once they lock their tokens after purchase. Today, September 19, over 1.61 million tokens have been staked at an APY of 162%. Interestingly, the surge in staking activities in the ecosystem shows a rising interest from investors.

Furthermore, users can earn extra income through the Bitcoin BSC referral program. Users receive 55 rewards on every purchase made by users who register with their referral code.

Although Bitcoin BSC is relatively new, its affiliations with the BNB Smart Chain Ecosystem boost its potential for success. Also, Bitcoin BSC benefits from the low gas fees model and security associated with the BNB Smart Chain platform.

Furthermore, Bitcoin BSC’s smart contract is fully audited by Coinsult, and no significant risks were found. BTCBSC will likely list on top exchanges like Binance, leading to a price surge that will reward its early users. Also, its limited supply of 21 million tokens could boost its long-term value.

Conclusion

According to a survey by Forbes Advisor, crypto prices have been in an uptrend in 2023. BTC is 66.6% in the overall year-to-date ratio, while ETH is up by 44%. Also, Statista reveals that revenue in the crypto market is projected to reach $37.87 billion in 2023.

These positive projections likely drive investor sentiments to adopt altcoins and BTC ahead of a potential price increase. While making a profit looks exciting, investors must consider volatility before investing. Proper research and risk management remain vital for successful crypto traders to limit losses.