Top Crypto Gainers on September 27 – MKR, BCH, O.P., BTCBSC

The global crypto market is quite volatile today, September 27. However, at 9:35 am EST, it recorded slight gains of 1.9%, hinting at a possible recovery ahead. Also, the long wait for Bitcoin ETF will continue till 2024, with the U.S. SEC deferring the decision on the ARK ETF filing.

But despite the uncertainty in the crypto market, Bitcoin shows signs of recovery, approaching the $27,000 price level. Also, some altcoins have emerged among the top gainers today, driven by innovative developments in their ecosystem.

A more detailed chart analysis for these top gainers, alongside ecosystem developments, is available below to understand their future price trajectory.

Maker (MKR) – The Governance DAO Model Platform

MKR’s price today, September 27, at 9:50 am EST, is $1,452, representing a 9.4% surge in the last 24 hours, confirming buyers’ dominance. Also, the asset price has been up 11.45 in the last seven days.

One of the drivers behind MKR’s price gains is the exciting developments in the ecosystem announced by co-founder Rune Kristensen. According to Maker DAO co-founder Rune Kristensen, while the crypto market bleeds, Maker has continued to expand as the biggest in DeFi.

Also, Kristensen revealed that Maker DAO plans to launch its four SubDAOs early next year. He believes a simplified brand name TBD will be the SubDAO marketing and growth foundation. Also, Kristensen stated that Maker has become too large and complex to be managed as a single entity.

As such, the co-founder believes that the future is SubDAOs since they are small, fast, independent, and specialized. Furthermore, he stated that after the brand is unveiled, Maker will launch four SubDAOs simultaneously.

These SubDAOs will have their tokens distributed through farming to Dai holders.

These exciting plans likely made investors accumulate MKR tokens, leading to a price surge in the past week. MKR’s price action on the daily chart confirms the bullish sentiment for the token.

MKR Breaks Above $1,360 Resistance Level, Leading To Uptrend

MKR is in the green on the daily chart, forming consecutive candles to confirm a rise in buying pressure. Impressively, the buyers have broken above the $1,360 resistance level after pivoting off the $1,265.9 support level.

Also, it is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), expressing a strong buy signal. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a value of 72.5 and is firmly in the overbought region above 70.

However, a retracement for the RSI might only occur for a while as it is still rising, presenting a late entry point for buyers. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is bullish, rising above its signal line.

Also, the green Histogram bars confirm the buy signal for the asset. MKR will likely rally to test the psychological resistance of $1,500 if the buyers sustain the rally.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – The Electronic Cash System

BCH traded at $233 on September 27, at 9:52 a.m. EST, with a 9.65 increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it has rallied by 9.8% in the last seven days, confirming that the buyers are in control of its price.

One of the factors driving BCH’s price gains in the past week is its utility in on-chain gaming. According to the Bitcoin Cash Weekly News, Magic The Gathering Competition was held with a $750 BCH price pool.

Automated game night tool A Fifth of Gaming hosted a $750 BCH price pool competition. The winner received 1.2 BCH tokens. Also, the popular browser-based EVM wallet MetaMask expanded its features to enable snap plugins.

Furthermore, a snap created by ShapeShift.com enables users to interact with Bitcoin Cash’s blockchain. These innovations are likely driving the price gains for BCH this week. On the daily chart, BCH is breaking above its closest resistance level.

BCH Buyers Refuse to Relent as It Approaches Overbought Zone

BCH buyers continue to accumulate the tokens, leading to a break above the $226 resistance zone. The buyers at the $203.3 support level opened sufficient long positions, forcing a rally for BCH from September 25.

Also, BCH is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (D.C.), confirming the rising bullish pressure. Additionally, its RSI is at 65.4, rising and approaching the overbought region of 70. The RSI’s trajectory allows buyers to enter long trades ahead of BCH’s eventual entry into the overbought zone.

Also, the MACD displays a strong buy signal confirmed by the green Histogram bars. If BCH closes above the $226 resistance level today, it will likely rally to the overbought region in the coming days.

Optimism (O.P.) – The L2 Ethereum Scaling Solution

O.P.’s price on September 27 is $1.3 at 9:56 a.m. EST, representing a 2.4% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it is down by 5.4% in the last seven days, suggesting its rally today could be for the short term.

According to a Tweet by token unlocks on September 25, O.P. will unlock 3% of its locked supply. Consequently, these unlocks will likely boost the circulating supply to nearly 8 million O.P. tokens.

Also, the news of OP price drop caused a 75 decline in O.P.’s market value alongside other network metrics. According to LunarCrush, the token’s raking among altcoins dropped, leading to a bearish signal.

However, despite the bearish outlook, Optimism continues to pursue decentralization through several channels. Additionally, the OP Stack’s upcoming fault-proof system is a huge step forward in the decentralization goal. If Optimism achieves this goal, investors will likely see a price surge for O.P. tokens in the coming weeks.

O.P.’s Rally Cut Short As Sellers Regain Control, What’s Next?

OP has formed a red candle on the daily chart as sellers continue to attempt a decline below the $1.26 support. Furthermore, the candles are under the Parabolic SAR, confirming that the selling pressure for the token is rising.

Despite the buyers’ attempt to force a recovery on September 26, the sellers are back in control of O.P.’s price. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator displays a value of 19.7 in the oversold region below 20. Also, the Stochastic Oscillator’s Fast RSI is dropping, hinting at further price decline for O.P.

Additionally, the MACD is below its signal line, confirming a sell signal for the asset. However, the fading red Histogram bars suggest a possible recovery in the coming days. Based on the indicator readings, O.P. will likely decline before rallying to the $1.39 resistance in the coming days.

Bitcoin (BSC) – The Eco-Friendly Staking Ecosystem

Bitcoin BSC is a green crypto project that relies on the BNB Smart Chain based on its cutting-edge features. It has its total supply capped at 21 million tokens, which will likely lead to scarcity, boosting its long-term value.

Its utility, BTCBSC, is BEP-20 compliant and enables its holders to earn passive income through staking. Consequently, it offers staking rewards in ten-minute intervals per block produced.

BTCBSC Presale Selling Out Fast, Investors Must Act Now!

BTCBSC presale is close to its conclusion after surpassing its soft cap goal of $4 million in the first stage. Presently, it approaches its hard cap goal of $6.063 million, with $6.045 million raised on September 27, by 11:41 a.m. EST.

Each token is worth $0.99 in the two presales stages, offering investors the best chance to accumulate the tokens. Users can buy these tokens by linking to a secure crypto wallet like Trust Wallet.

Also, users can complete the purchase with either BNB, ETH or USDT. However, a minimum purchase threshold of $10 worth of BTCBSC tokens is allowed.

Take Advantage of BTCBSC Buy and Stake Feature For Additional Rewards

Bitcoin BSC’s stake-to-earn model gives users an eco-friendly staking model to earn additional rewards. Impressively, 69% of the total supply is set aside for staking rewards to be distributed over 120 years. Today, September 27, over 2.96 million tokens are staked at an APY of 89%.

The surge in staking activities confirms rising interest from investors. Furthermore, the staking rewards are distributed based on the percentage of tokens committed to the staking pool.

Also, users can earn extra passive income from the Bitcoin BSC referrals. Users receive 5% rewards for each purchase completed using their referral code.

Why Bitcoin BSC?

Bitcoin BSC’s reliance on the BNB Smart Chain ecosystem makes it primed for success. Based on this affiliation, it will likely list on a reputable centralized exchange such as Binance after its presales.

Also, Bitcoin BSC benefits from the low gas fees framework and blockchain security available on the BNB Smart Chain platform. Furthermore, Bitcoin BSC is fully audited by Coinsult, proving its transparency and trust in the crypto community.

According to the Whitepaper, token claims will be through the BSC network after the presales. Also, all purchases made with ETH will still require BNB for gas fees during claiming. Based on the ecosystem tokenomics, limited supply, and staking, Bitcoin BSC will likely surge in value when it lists on exchanges.

Crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury talks about the potential of Bitcoin BSC on his YouTube channel and its 10x potential. Most importantly, the developers on Twitter warned investors to be vigilant and watch out for scammers intent on cybercrime.

Conclusion

The crypto market is notorious for its volatility and sharp price corrections. However, some traders have mastered advanced strategies to profit from this volatility. However, all investments come with certain risks, and investors must conduct research with proper risk management.

Nevertheless, risk-averse investors can opt for presale tokens like BTCBSC that offer staking rewards. Also, investors can rely on risk management strategies such as trailing stop loss and lot size management to control losses.