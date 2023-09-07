Top crypto gainers on September 7 – ASTR, RUNE, And TON

This week, the crypto market continues to show limited progress, maintaining a market cap value of $1.08 trillion. However, its price decline is negligible today, indicating a possible recovery ahead in the coming days.

Bitcoin trades at $25,691 within the same timeframe, with a slight price drop in the last 24 hours showing a decline in selling pressure. The slight recovery of the crypto market is reflected in the price action of some altcoins ranked among the top gainers today.

These top gainers also show impressive developments within their ecosystem and enjoy positive investor sentiments. Closely observing their price performance on the daily chart will provide investors with insights into their next possible price moves.

Astar (ASTR) – The Web 3 Platform For dApps

ASTR’s price on September 7 is $0.057, with a 4.4% increase recorded in the last 24 hours. Also, it is up by 3.1% in the last seven days, hinting at a possible accumulation phase among investors for the token.

One of the factors in the ecosystem likely driving the price gains for ASTR tokens is EVM staking.

According to an announcement by the Aster Network on September 7, users can now stake using MetaMask to earn rewards.

🙏 EVM Staking is ready! You can now stake using Metamask and earn rewards! Use @gate_io or @gmo_coin to directly withdraw EVM ASTR! 👌 This update provides the opportunity for new users, and those more familiar with EVM wallets to start staking ASTR! Happy staking 🙌 pic.twitter.com/048jKmU1M6 — Astar Network (@AstarNetwork) September 7, 2023

Also, these users can directly withdraw AVM ASTR through channels such as gate.io and gmocoin. Staking will likely boost value in the ecosystem, and the effect on the ecosystem was evident with a surge in buying pressure on the daily price chart.

ASTR Approaching The $0.061 Resistance Level as Bulls Sustain Uptrend

Source: Tradingview.com

ASTR is in an uptrend on the daily chart, forming a third consecutive green candle to rise above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). ASTR found support at the $0.55 price level and is approaching the $0.061 resistance level. A break above this level will move the asset into an uptrend as the buyers sustain their pressure.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator shows a value of 51.64. It is rising from the neutral zone and approaching the overbought region 70.

Despite the positive outlook, the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) shows that the buyers will likely retreat as it has dropped below its signal line.

ASTR will likely continue to rise until it faces resistance at $0.61, which could give the sellers an entry opportunity.

THORChain (RUNE) – A Top DEX Liquidity Protocol

On September 7, RUNE traded at $1.57, with a slight increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, its price gains over the past week are less than one percent, a sign of a possible retracement ahead for the asset.

Despite the slightly bearish outlook, the monthly volume chart shows rapid growth in the THORChain network, likely leading to a price recovery for the asset on the daily chart.

Monthly volume growth on @THORChain: A Dynamic Uptrend 🔹In August, @THORChain witnessed a remarkable surge in its monthly volume, surpassing 1 billion USD!

🔸A key driver behind this growth was the implementation of streaming swaps – increased strategic options for the user. pic.twitter.com/LIuoDMUaBx — House of Chimera (@HouseofChimera) September 2, 2023

According to this chart by analytical platform House of Chimera, THORChain is in a dynamic uptrend, witnessing a remarkable surge in August and surpassing $1 billion in monthly volume.

Streaming Swaps, a new THORChain initiative, was identified as the major cause of the rapid growth in the ecosystem. However, THORChain’s daily price chart suggests RUNE holders attempting to cash in on the price surge, leading to a slight retracement.

RUNE Sellers Attempting to Force A Decline

Source: Tradingview.com

RUNE is trading slightly below the $1.62 resistance level as the bears mount pressure for a decline. A sideways trend followed RUNE’s rally between August 6-20. However, it attempted a rally between September 5-6.

The Gravestone Doji, formed today, September 7, suggests a possible downtrend ahead for the assets. The RSI is in the neutral zone with a value of 58.30, moving sideways to reflect shifting investors’ sentiment for the asset.

The MACD has dropped below its signal line, showing a weak sell signal. If RUNE drops in the coming days, the $1.49 support level will prevent further decline.

Toncoin (TON) – The Open Network for Decentralized Storage and Services

TON’s price on September 7 is $1.8, with a 3.1% increase in the last 24 hours. Also, it is up by 6.5% in the last seven days. TON’s resilience this week shows massive activity from the buyers still seeking to push for more increases.

Toncoin’s network metrics reveal that its growth mainly comes from the success of Telegram and has a positive ripple effect on TON’s price. According to a September 6 report, the Telegram user base is increasing, boasting a 31% adoption rate. Building on Telegram is a portal to reach a global audience and increase adoption.

With @wallet_tg, 800 million monthly active Telegram users can manage their crypto without switching apps. It's your crypto, right where you chat. — Finish 🏁 (@0xFinish) September 6, 2023

Also, Wallet Telegram was introduced as the latest innovation that enables over 800 million active Telegram users to manage their crypto within the Telegram app. This new function will likely boost TON’s price in the long term, although it struggles below the $1.55 price level on the daily chart.

TON Enters Consolidation Phase

Source: Tradingview.com

TON shows signs of an uptrend on the daily, although trading activity is limited after its September 1 rally. TON has struggled to break above the $1.55 resistance level after September 1 and trades close to the $1.46 support level.

The RSI displays a value of 48.97 and is descending into the oversold region below 30. A drop into this zone will confirm that the sellers control TON’s price.

However, the MACD is still above its signal line, suggesting that although a short-term retracement might occur, it will still rally in the long term based on positive developments in its ecosystem.

Also, TON is still above the Parabolic SAR indicator, implying that the buyers might still force an uptrend in the coming days if the $1.46 support holds

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – The Crypto Community Memecoin

Wall Street Meme is a community-centered revolution to overcome capitalism and celebrate the internet’s triumph over monopolists.

A full tank of gas is the new Rolex flex pic.twitter.com/suWXUQFCkv — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) September 6, 2023

It aims to empower retail traders and positively influence the financial landscape to create equal opportunities for retail traders. Wall Street Memes has unlimited memes and a community of over 1 million users with over 40 million monthly impressions.

This viral following shows its growing influence in the crypto ecosystem.

WSM Token Distribution

Wall Street Memes relies on the power of the community, with 50% of the total supply dedicated to marketing endeavors. Also, 30% is for community rewards, and over 20% is for liquidity for DEXs and CEXs shared at 10% each.

The WSM ecosystem is a utility hub with a passive reward system for WSM token holders.

Staking, The WSM Anti-Inflation Mechanism

WSM supports a buy and stake feature as its anti-inflation mechanism and to prevent mass dumping of tokens after listing. WSM runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is ERC-20 compliant.

It gains inspiration from Ethereum for its eco-friendly staking mechanism that is more energy efficient than ecosystems that rely on the proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism. On September 7, approximately 289 million WSM tokens are staked on the WSM staking dashboard.

These tokens are staked at an APY of 69%, and the massive rewards attract more investors to the platform since it is far better than the industry average of 5-10%. The staking rewards are distributed among investors based on their percentage committed to the WSM staking pool and the APY.

WSM Presale Concluding In 19 Days! Investors Must Act Fast

WSM presale has less than 20 days before listing on Tier-1 crypto exchanges. The presale is arguably the best in 2023, raising over $25 million showing the massive interest and adoption from the crypto community.

Each WSM token is worth $0.0337, giving investors the best opportunity to accumulate the tokens. Investors can purchase these tokens by connecting a secure crypto wallet to the official website that contains BNB, ETH, or USDT. Direct purchase with a Bank Card is also available to buyers.

Wall St Bulls NFT Driving Ecosystem and Future Value

The Wall St Bulls NFT collection shows the diversity available within the ecosystem for investors to make a profit. The collection contains 10,000 unique NFTs hosted on Ethereum’s blockchain.

Users that possess these NFTs will enjoy the added function of automatic access to the Options Market and more profitable opportunities.

Also, Wall St Bulls holders can access free NFT collections affiliated with the WSM project, such as The Wall Street Interns and Wall Street Assets.

Wall Street Memes is still committed to rewarding its community, granting them access to the WSM merchandise where users can represent the brand with different crested wears. This store will feature crested caps, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and mugs.

The goal is to drive unity in the community and promote global adoption of this merchandise. When WSM lists, the focus will be on community empowerment schemes. Also, WSM holders will get access to a Gated Community launching soon for additional benefits such as exclusive updates and interactions.

Ultimately, the goal is to achieve a market cap of $1 billion to reward investors and harness the strength and potential of the community. Also, in this phase, the developers will boost liquidity and push for a wider reach globally and adoption to move the Wall Street Meme project forward.

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) – The Investors’ Second Chance To Gain Profits

Bitcoin BSC is a crypto project that grants investors a second chance to join a potentially successful project ahead of a massive price surge.

Its utility token, BTCBSC, is a BEP-20 token that unlocks exciting benefits for holders and grants them staking rewards. Bitcoin BSC does not rely on the energy-intensive proof-of-work model, and rather, it employs staking as an eco-friendly alternative for rewarding its holders.

Why Use Smart Chain?

Smart Chain BSC is often the preferred network for processing transactions in the crypto community due to lower gad fees than Ethereum, infamous for its high gas fees. This low cost will drive more users to adopt the BTCBSC tokens.

Also, users easily gain access to BTCBSC through dApps like Trust Wallet and MetaMask, making the process quite seamless.

BTCBSC also benefits from the quality and security of the Smart Chain BSC network since it relies on the same foundational code as Ethereum. Smart Chain BSC also enables the swift execution of smart contracts.

BTCBSC Presales Ongoing

BTCBSC has its total supply capped at 21 million, similar to Bitcoin’s total supply, which created scarcity and an astronomical increase in value. 6.125 million tokens from the total supply are dedicated to the presale phase.

The soft cap is 4 million tokens, while the hard cap is 6.125 million. In the presale, buyers can only make a minimum purchase of $10 BTCBSC tokens. Also, according to the official website, the presale is in two phases. The first phase targets the soft cap of 4 million tokens as its benchmark.

In the second phase, an additional 2.125 million BTCBSC tokens will be sold to attain the project’s hard cap value of $6.125 million. All leftover tokens will be transferred to the Bitcoin BSC staking contract to maintain the fixed supply of 21 million once the token is listed for trading.

BTCBSC can be purchased with ETH or USDT (ERC-20). Also, BNB or USDT (BEP-20) can be used to process this purchase. However, using Wert, direct purchase with a Bank Card is a third option.

After the presales, all purchases from the ETH contract address will be transferred to the BNB presale contract, and token claims will move to the BSC network.

BTCBSC has raised over $144,853 in the early stages of its presale and will likely experience a price surge after listing.

Staking Gaining Popularity As The World Embraces Eco-friendly Solutions

Most presales in 2023 offer users a staking option as the world seeks to embrace greener alternatives in all sectors. BTCBSC holders can stake their tokens immediately after purchase for additional rewards.

Users who stake their tokens earn rewards directly proportional to their stake in the staking pool and the present APY value.

BTCBSC staking offers users an APY of 3129%, leading to a massive inflow of tokens with over 83,000 tokens staked within this time frame. Investors can take advantage of the $0.99 price ahead of a potential price surge for BTCBSC tokens.

Conclusion

Today’s top gainers rely on exciting developments within their ecosystem, driving their adoption. While altcoins dominate the list, meme coins are included, and some presale tokens offer investors the opportunity to join a project ahead of a potential price surge.

However, all forms of investments require due diligence and research combined with proper risk management techniques. Overall, crypto experts advise investors to invest what they can afford to lose, considering the market volatility.